The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played... The Painscreek Killings?

You'll reach your step goal

Alice Liguori

Video Person

22nd March 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I’m super into murder mysteries and wandering around falsely idyllic towns, so The Painscreek Killings really spoke to me. There are red phone boxes but dollar signs, yet something about it still feels so quintessentially British. Little did I know that I would get so deep into this mystery that I would end up filling just over 10 A4 sides of paper, with notes scribbled everywhere from the margin to the edge of the pages. It’s safe to say this game ate me up whole.

You play Janet, a young reporter tasked with going out to solve a cold case, the murder of a woman called Vivian Roberts. You’re armed with just a camera and note pad. I’d like to see just how many steps Janet did as we wandered around the suspiciously empty town of Painscreek trying to find out why it was abandoned and what really happened all those years ago. I hope she has a Fitbit.

What I really loved about it was how I had to google every other minute to reassure myself this was not actually a horror game. The eerie music, the creaking of doors and cupboards, the loud footsteps (they’re yours, alright, but still disconcerting). I read about flutterings of a ghostly appearance, and the way the town is depicted makes it apparent it’s not as abandoned as you might think. I stopped being able to play this game on my own, or when the sun started to go down, and always had to watch something funny on television before I fell asleep. I am a wuss. I was the same with Gone Home. Such a scaredy cat.

I don’t like being a massive wimp, and this might come across as me not enjoying the game, bit I definitely did. Piecing together all the missing links to figure out what happened, when it happened, and to whom, made me feel like I was in Midsomer Murders (a TV show which used to be me and my dad’s favourite to watch together, so it also made me feel oddly nostalgic). I enjoy the satisfaction of getting a puzzle right, in any game, however that puzzle is represented. I even massively enjoyed reading the Steam forums when I got stuck, or even after finishing the game, as players spoke about the ending they really wanted, given the finale was a massive change of pace and caused a divide in opinion.

Despite the slightly altered celebrity faces used to portray characters, and the tiny misspellings throughout, it’s still a fantastic game to explore and a place that feels real. I’m still not sure where it’s set, but I really want to visit Painscreek again. Sadly, I am definitely too scared.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is happening! It's real!

"This is the sequel you have been waiting for"

52

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sneakily launches in the dead of night

12

The Wind becomes a promo game from the maker of Faith

1

We. The Revolution faces the court of public opinion today

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is happening! It's real!

"This is the sequel you have been waiting for"

52

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sneakily launches in the dead of night

12

The Wind becomes a promo game from the maker of Faith

1

We. The Revolution faces the court of public opinion today

2