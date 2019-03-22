Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guide - beginners tips and tricks

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is finally here, and even though it’s a huge departure from the Souls series, it’s still got plenty of complicated stuff and hard bosses that you may wish to know about. We’re of course happy to oblige, even if it’s just an excuse to play a highly anticipated game. So strap on your prosthetic hand, grab your katana, and let’s get started.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guide

Our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guide hub will have tips for fighting each one of the main bosses in the game as the weeks go by. It will also feature a primer on skills, what exactly Dragonrot is and how to cure it, along with some general tips and tricks for those new to From Software games, and indeed tips for veterans who may find this game a little different from what they were expecting.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guides

Bosses

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Chained Ogre This big hairy ogre is all chained up and thus very angry.

Gaining skills in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

As you progress through the game, you’ll be handed scrolls by various NPCs. These scrolls require skill points, which are accumulated through normal play by defeating enemies. Dying does reduce your experience that you’ve accumulated that level by half, but it should not wipe any full skill points earned. It’s a little more forgiving in this regard.

Once you’ve gained the scrolls and some skill points, head to any Sculptors Idol and select Acquire Skills. You’ll then be given a list of skills depending on how many of the trees you have unlocked. While we will go into the individual skills as we delve further into the game, I highly recommend taking the Mikiri Counter passive skill from the Shinobi Arts tree, and the Combat Arts skill “Whirlwind Slash” that you’ll need to equip in the pause menu. These will get you started with some techniques, along with the equipable Prosthetics that you can turn into the old man at the shrine.

What is Dragonrot?

Even though Sekiro is more accessible than any other From Software game out there, it has many ways to throw you a curveball. One such thing is Dragonrot – a mysterious illness that afflicts NPCs as you perish in battle – meaning that yes, you are causing this with your constant dying. Doing so will reduce “Unseen Aid”, which can prevent you losing Sen – the game’s currency – and half your experience towards a new skill level upon dying.

Play through the game, revisiting the Shrine until you see the doctor – Emma – go to tend to the old man in the temple. She’ll ask for a sample of blood. This can be found from the old woman in the burnt out house – close to the Outskirts Wall – Gate Path Sculptor’s Idol, whose first interaction should have resulted in you receiving a bell. Go to her and take the blood sample. When you next speak to her, she’ll give you a Dragon’s Blood Droplet to use at the Idol in order to cure everyone who is affected. It’s unclear if anyone can become reinfected with Dragonrot.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice tips and tricks

Finally, before we disappear back into the game, we’ve got a bunch of tips and tricks that you may want to keep in mind as you wade your way through countless enemies and over the deep chasms below.

It’s highly recommended that you use a controller to play this game. The controller just gives a tiny bit more precision for 3D action games such as this.

Take full advantage of the man to the right of the main gate and up the hill. He is great for practising new moves when you obtain them.

When you first meet the man to the right of the main gate, practice deflections as much as you can until you take no damage. This will help you a lot for the rest of the game.

There is no stamina bar in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, meaning you could wail on an opponent until their guard breaks. This isn’t recommended as they can attack in-between your attacks.

You can swim, in a From Software game! Who knew? Use this as a means to escape or conceal yourself.

If you see any carp in the water, make sure you kill them for precious Treasure Carp scales. Try to get the jump on them by dive attacking from above, then use the dodge button to swim quickly up to them for a quick slash in the water.

You can sprint by pressing and holding the dodge button which can be used to close the distance, or make ranged attacks harder to hit you.

The grappling hook can be chained together, by shooting another hook while in mid-air. This way you can change your direction to avoid enemies.

Regular enemies can lose track of you if you hide long enough out of sight. They’ll track you down if they see where you went though.

Depending on the environment, bosses either will or won’t lose track of you. Some like the Chained Ogre can be lost, while others in big arenas will always know where you are.

Keep a full stock of Spirit Emblems before taking on a boss. You’ll need to use your Prosthetic techniques to get the edge in some battles. You can farm them by defeating enemies or purchase them for coin at any Sculptors Idol.

Some moves are unblockable, with the most dangerous being grabs. They’re indicated by a red glow. Dodge these as quickly as possible.

Unlock the Mikiri Counter as soon as you can, as it will be invaluable against thrust attacks, making spear-wielding enemies far easier to defeat.

If an enemy is about to do a sweeping attack by winding up their swing, jump over it and press the jump button again. This will kick them and stagger, which can lead to a takedown attack if the posture is broken.

At some point, you’ll come across a burnt out house with a woman inside. She’ll mistake you for her son. Humour her to receive a bell to unlock a new location at the Shrine. (Her son just a little bit down the hill will encourage you to humour her.)

And there you have it. As the days and weeks go by, there are bound to more bosses overcome and secrets unearthed about From Software’s newest game, so do come on back then if you’re still stuck with the game.