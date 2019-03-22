The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

22nd March 2019 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: the Sun (defoxed by phlebas)

analemma (phlebas)
aten (Dr. Breen)
gemasolar (Little_Crow)
helianthus (Dr. Breen)
heliolater (a_monk)
inti (Dr. Breen)
kuafu (a_monk)
louis xiv (Dr. Breen)
mola mola (ylla)
parasol
samrat yantra (a_monk)
soho  (a_monk)
sonnengewehr (Dr. Breen)
spicule (ylla)
tan (phlebas)
tindo (a_monk)
yellow dwarf (phlebas)

 

 

