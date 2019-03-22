The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s hive foxer theme: the Sun (defoxed by phlebas)
analemma (phlebas)
aten (Dr. Breen)
gemasolar (Little_Crow)
helianthus (Dr. Breen)
heliolater (a_monk)
inti (Dr. Breen)
kuafu (a_monk)
louis xiv (Dr. Breen)
mola mola (ylla)
parasol
samrat yantra (a_monk)
soho (a_monk)
sonnengewehr (Dr. Breen)
spicule (ylla)
tan (phlebas)
tindo (a_monk)
yellow dwarf (phlebas)