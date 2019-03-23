What are we all playing this weekend?

Now I respect the astronomical calendar as much as the next hippy, but it does feel strange to be celebrating the start of spring when six days ago I was swimming down a baltic river in a snowy forest. I suppose that was technically still winter? It was also only six days ago. I’d better revisit It’s Spring Again if I’m to understand all this.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
I’m playing Generation Zero, a strange mix of Swedish countryside, industrial robots, survival, silly dancing and identical houses. Six hours in and I still don’t know what to make of it.
I bought something this week to play this weekend and… it entirely escapes me. Huh! Well, I was keen to play it so… huh! Unless it comes back to me, I guess I’ll play those two IGF winners I haven’t played yet. An FMV game and a game set inside a dreamy Internet? You’re really spoiling me, Ian Games Festival.
Brendan
I’m slashing up fools and being vindictively slashed back in Sekiro: Shadows Die Lots. It is very, very, very, very, very, very difficult. And without my old friend, random internet stranger, and his trusty greatsword, I am finding even the minibosses tougher than a big boot made of beef. I’ll have my review ready in one hundred years.
Dave
To the surprise of nobody, this weekend will be spent sneaking around and stabbing all manners of things in From Software’s newest Souls style game – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. I’ve so far shanked the Chained Ogre and have a Drunkard who keeps spewing everywhere to contend with, but I’ve at the very least learned how to parry like a pro.
Graham
Graham has been fired. This means Alice Bee is the daddy now.
John
John has been fired.
Katharine
Another double whammy of Baba Is You and Hypnospace Outlaw for me this weekend, although I’ll probably suit up for some more looty-shooty times with Matthew in The Division 2 as well. It’s got some well good rifles, that game.
Matt
Matt is at GDC, and therefore: business.
Matthew
I’m over the initial hump of Sekiro and have now discovered a second, even bigger hump. I’m beginning to think this game might be more hump than whatever the opposite of hump is. Should be a nice, angry weekend then.
Ollie
I think this weekend I’ll finally be wrenching off my battle royale hat, and donning my dusty old production line hat with a proper try out of Satisfactory at last. I’ll also be sinking some more hours into The Division 2, because I’m having fun with how easily you can mow down NPCs and feel like an untouchable god in that game. Makes a change after all the tension and glass-cannon-ness of Apex Legends.