The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Battlefield V's Firestorm is now lit

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th March 2019 / 6:00PM

I still cannot tell you why Battlefield V‘s battle royale mode is not named Battlefield Royale, but I can tell you that this so-called ‘Firestorm’ has launched today. It’s a battle royale game, right, but in Battlefield – and with a swish ring of fire closing around you, an inferno on the horizon that eats through buildings in that pleasing Battlefield destruct-o-tech way. I wouldn’t say I’m motivated solely by cool explosions, but don’t video games exist primarily because at a certain age it’s considered inappropriate to chase your pal with Roman candle, put a Catherine wheel on your bike’s wheel, or launch bottle rockets from your shoulder out a length of copper pipe you found down the back of the garden? That question was rhetorical.

Firestorm is now live, free for all Battlefield V players as part of EA’s rolling lineup of post-launch content. You and 63 other players drop into a deserted place to gather guns, ride tractors, find extra-fancy loot and vehicles through attention-grabbing bonus objectives, and shoot each other to pieces.

This mode has been made by Criterion Games, the studio who are mostly known for several Burnout and Need For Speed games but have also chipped in on several of EA’s multiplayer shooters too.

Our Matthew played a bit last week, coming away undecided.

“It’s out the gate in a very polished state and has all the key ingredients for a solid anecdote generator: crumbling masonry, a liberal scattering of explosives and zippy vehicles, the latter lent some extra spice (and tractors) by the petrolheads at Criterion. But there’s something deadening about the way it slots in among Battlefield V’s other modes and begins to contribute to the same XP-powered trudge towards cosmetic items and whatever else XP unlocks. In the cluttered royale genre, you need a long-term hook. Is it enough to just remix what Battlefield offers on tap elsewhere?”

He done some moving pictures too, which shows off that crumbling masonry and, even more importantly, an excellent helicopter accident:

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Battlefield V starts Firestorm battle royale on March 25

13

Leaked Battlefield V Firestorm trailer looks hot

11

Battlefield V and Metro Exodus receive DLSS support for Nvidia's RTX graphics cards

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Roccat Sova review: The ultimate lapboard

So very, very convenient

Morrowind goes free today to celebrate The Elder Scrolls turning 25

4

The Division 2 weapons/guns - Exotic weapons list, damage stats, The Division 2 best weapons

Stats galore

Overthinking Games: the achievable goals of Wobble Yoga

Wobble and fall