Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gyoubu Owina - how to defeat him

It can be a little difficult to work out just who is a main boss in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but one of the first you’ll encounter has a massive arena all to himself. Gyoubu Owina makes quite the entrance, bounding up to you aboard a massive steed. You’ll need to deal with the quick pace of this fight and luckily there’s a few things you can do about it.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gyoubu Owina guide

This boss guide will take you through Gyoubu Owina’s attacks, the strategy to beat him, and why the grappling hook is so good against him.

How to defeat Gyoubu Owina

While this isn’t absolutely necessary to win the fight, just to the rear of the battlefield and up some stairs, there is a merchant nearby that has some explosives to buy. These fit as a Prosthetic upgrade that can be fitted at the Dilapidated Shrine, and costs 500 sen to purchase. I’ve not personally tried to purchase this upgrade at this point, since I discovered it far too late, but it may be possible to disturb the horse by letting off some loud explosions.

Since he’s aboard the horse, Gyoubu Owina is a very quick enemy, but he’s also very, very big. When at all possible, get as close to the horse’s rear as this is where you’ll be safest. All of his close range attacks are blockable and they’re very easy to deflect. He does have a nasty habit of running off, before either coming back or preparing a long range attack. When you are close however, there is a chance the horse will jump several times, so back off when it leaps.

If you ever see the grappling hook prompt on Gyoubu, make sure you latch onto him. Not only will this close the distance, but it will interrupt his spinning swing-blades that have a surprising range and are unblockable. During the second stock of life, he can also charge with the horse with his spear out if you don’t grappling hook him when you have the chance. This is dangerous as he can impale you onto the spear and drag you for a short distance, before throwing you a large distance. This is his most damaging attack, so if he is charging, make sure you avoid the spear and the horse.

Keep at it for both of his health stocks to defeat him. Make sure you also land the deathblow to finish the fight. Doing so will reward you with Gyoubu Owina’s memory – an item that can be used at the Sculptor’s Idol to increase your strength. You’ll also get 1000 skill experience and a Mechanical Barrel – which upon giving to the Sculptor – the old man at the temple – you’ll unlock the ability to upgrade your prosthetics.

After beating him, I'd actually recommend taking a bit of a detour. You may have recovered a memory by offering the bell at the Dilapidated Shrine that the old woman near one of the Sculptor's Idols gave you. This will take you back to a memory three years prior to the game's events. Your first real obstacle here will be discussed further in our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Juzou the Drunkard guide, where we'll go over how to beat this large drunk and his many goons, standing in your way.