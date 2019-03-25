Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Lady Butterfly - how to deal with her illusions

At the end of the first memory you delve into in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, you’ll encounter the lord you swore to protect in a bit of a daze. This is of course a trap set by Lady Butterfly – an old woman who is a master of illusions. She may seem like quite the intimidating fight, but there are multiple things that you can do to make this fight one of the easier ones in the game.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Lady Butterfly guide

This boss guide will take you through Lady Butterfly’s attacks, an important step you can take to ensure an easy victory, and an exploit to make this fight ridiculously simple.

How to defeat Lady Butterfly

Your mileage may vary with this one, but for me this was the first fight in the game I did on the first attempt. However, there are a couple of things to note about this fight. Just before you enter the cellar door, there is a wounded man outside who will give you a few snap peas. These are important for the second phase of the fight.

Her attacks are nimble, but easy to deflect. The trick is to never let her get distance on you, as she will throw the kunai in a spread. Close the distance and attack her a couple of times to prompt the setup attack you need to take home the advantage. Whenever she jumps into the sky and stands on thin air, she’ll follow it up with a dive kick. Jump backwards to avoid the oncoming attack, or throw a Shuriken to interrupt the attack.

The reason this fight is so easy is if you hit her after she lands, delay your hit so she begins another attack, then try to hit her again, it will interrupt her next attack. You can do this repeatedly, as your attacks are far quicker than hers, meaning you only need to be aware of when she leaps into the air. Getting greedy and following it up with a quick second hit will make her block with her feet, so it’s vital that you just get the timing down to stack up the damage. Once you reduce her health bar or posture, it’s not quite over as this was a mere illusion.

After her first phase is down, she’ll taunt you from the shadows, then appear to immediately spawn some clones. You’ll need to take her down once again. This is where the snap peas come into play. Simply pop the peas when the standard sword enemy illusions appear to immediately despawn them, allowing you to focus on Lady Butterfly. She has the same exploit as the first phase, so try to get her in a loop.

In addition to the jump attack, she can try to summon them again, which snap peas can get rid of. She does have one more attack which is a flurry of blows that end with an unblockable sweep. Jump and dive kick when she does this to deal lots of posture damage. Illusions aren’t the only magic she has as she can also summon shimmering butterflies that home in your direction. Just keep dodging these when they appear and focus on stun-locking Lady Butterfly.

Once this health bar is depleted or the posture is broken, attack whenever you see the red flashing light prompt to win the encounter. Your reward for beating this boss is 1500 experience, the Lady Butterfly memory that can be redeemed at the Sculptor’s Idol for increased attack stats, and the Sakura Droplet which gives you one more resurrection sphere that you can charge up.

