The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice modders already expanding display and control options

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th March 2019 / 1:08PM

It didn’t take long for tinkerers to roll up their sleeves, dive into the technoguts of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and reemerge saying “Oh dear oh dear, what cowboy did that?” Modders have already rejigged the guts to allow wider field-of-view options, change the framerate cap, and display correct button prompts for PlayStation controllers. ‘For funsies’ mods are also rolling, like replacing 3D models and we could soon see mods adding new enemies. We can be only days away from someone replicating the mods turning Dark Souls into a pizzahell.

Many current mods (and surely many more future mods) build upon the Sekiro Mod Engine, which creator “Katalash” explains “supports any mod that relies on file edits including cosmetic, texture, parameter, and map mods.” Which means, for starters, Sekiro can join the list of FromSoftware games with honking great Moonlight swords thanks to models borrowed from Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne to replace the katana.

Folks with PlayStation controllers can make the game use correct button prompts, drawing out assets already in the game’s files but unused on PC right now. And joke mods are already rolling. You can now replace the death message with the Chinese slang for ‘newbie’, because reasons. But which monster will be the first to receive a nude mod?

As for more technical doodads, tweakman “jackfuste” has made doodads to widen the FoV (intended primarily for mega-widescreen screens) as well as change the framerate cap from 60fps to 75, 100, 120, or 100fps (you’ll need to follow these instructions for that if you’re not using the FoV tweak).

I’m glad modders are already figuring out how to fiddle with Sekiro. Sure sure, mods improving technical aspects have been very welcome in PC ports of From games, but mods have also given them a new lease of life. Consider the Dark Souls Randomizer, which shuffles the location of items so you can’t rely on memorised runs, leading to more makeshift plans and loadouts and uncertain exploring even if you know the game inside-out.

Brendan is currently stabbing away to tell us all wot he thinks of FromSoftware’s latest stab ’em up, which he should be ready for within a few days. Matthew and Brendan have chatted about initial impressions on the podcast, at least. Our boy Dave is working on a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guide too, while Katharine has poked at performance. The video crew have been all over it too.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Shichimen Warrior - how to defeat him

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Headless - how to avoid being killed by terror

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Lone Shadow Longswordsman - defeating the purple ninja

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Chained Ogre boss guide - how to defeat the first boss

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Battlefield V's Firestorm is now lit

Roccat Sova review: The ultimate lapboard

So very, very convenient

Morrowind goes free today to celebrate The Elder Scrolls turning 25

4

The Division 2 weapons/guns - Exotic weapons list, damage stats, The Division 2 best weapons

Stats galore