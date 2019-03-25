The Division 2 weapons/guns - Exotic weapons list, damage stats, The Division 2 best weapons

With The Division 2, as with most loot-n-shooters, you’re only as good as the weapons you carry. And when you can only keep two primary weapons and one sidearm on your person as you stalk the streets of a dilapidated Washington D.C., it’s best to know what to expect with each gun. Our The Division 2 weapons guide will walk you through the stats and behaviours of every weapon you can find through every class tier level, from the common and worn all the way up to legendary Exotic weapons such as the Ruthless Rifle and the Lullaby Shotgun.

The Division 2 weapons guide

The Division 2 weapon tiers and rarities

The Division 2’s weapons are not only sorted by type (Assault Rifle, SMG, etc.) but also by level and rarity. If you’re just starting out, it probably won’t take you too long to come across the same weapon in two different colours, one white and one green, or perhaps blue.

A higher level of the same weapon (i.e. Level 2 vs Level 1) increases the base damage of the weapon and also gives its class-based trait a boost (more on this later). But different colours don’t just give stat boosts; higher tiers and rarities will also augment the weapon with one or more specific talents that could completely transform both the gun and your style of play. Take a look at the table below for the full details of what each tier will offer you.

Tier/Rarity Colour Effect Worn White 0 Talents, low stats Standard Green 0 Talents, mediocre stats Specialized Blue 1 Talent, increased stats Superior Purple 2 Talents, high stats High-End Orange 3 Talents, excellent stats Exotic Red/Peach Unique named weapons with unique Talents

Weapon stats explained

The stats for each gun in The Division 2 can be a bit confusing and overwhelming at first glance, but things will become clear after a little time with the game. There are seven main values that you must pay attention to with each weapon: DMG (Damage), RPM (Rounds Per Minute), MAG (Magazine Size), Accuracy, Stability, Reload Time, and Damage Drop Off.

Stats like reload time, mag size and RPM are fairly easy to understand, and of course you can use the RPM and DMG to get the gun’s DPS (Damage Per Second), a useful value that the game doesn’t give you itself. However, there are a couple of things that are not immediately clear, so let’s go over the main points of confusion one by one.

Normalized Damage

The Division 2 is a loot shooter, meaning you can loot better varieties of weapons as time goes on and you progress through the game. As mentioned previously, the same weapon at different levels will have different damage values. To balance things out for everyone in PvP zones, Ubisoft have implemented what is called “Normalized” damage stats, which makes it so that in these PvP areas each weapon has the same stats, regardless of your character’s or weapon’s quality or level. The stats are still affected by certain Gear and Weapon talents, but otherwise they’re the same across the board.

Accuracy vs Stability

They sound like very similar traits for a gun, don’t they? In fact, just like in The Division 1, Accuracy and Stability mean different (albeit related) things. Stability controls the recoil of a weapon – how much it drifts and kicks both vertical and horizontally while you’re firing. Accuracy, on the other hand, affects the size of your reticule and therefore the spread and literal accuracy of your shots.

Guns won’t always fire exactly where you point them in The Division 2, particularly automatic weapons such as Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs. As you’re shooting an automatic weapon, you should pay attention to the white dot that appears for each shot within your reticule (shown above), always in a different place. This tells you exactly where your shot went. A higher Accuracy value will reduce the randomness of this dot’s movements and help it fire closer to the centre of your reticule for longer.

Damage Dropoff

Damage Dropoff is a very important state (well, set of stats, really) to pay attention to with each weapon. Each class of gun (Assault Rifle, Marksman Rifle, etc.) has a different optimum effective range, but each gun has a different damage dropoff, visualised by a graph in the weapon’s stats which shows you exactly how the gun deals less damage the further away your target. Graphs with a very steep drop, such as the Double Barrel Shotgun, will have a very fixed limit on the effective range of their weapon, whereas a more gradual curve means you can still use the weapon at those longer distances – it just won’t deal as much damage.





Exotic weapons in The Division 2

The rarest weapons it is possible to find in The Division 2 are so-called Exotic weapons. This top tier of weaponry distinguishes itself from the rest in multiple ways:

You may only have one Exotic weapon equipped at any given time.

Each Exotic weapon has unique Talents that cannot be found in other weapon tiers.

Exotic weapons all have a very distinct model and appearance, and their rarity colour is red/peach.

These Exotic weapons are designed to reflect your current level, and can be upgraded over time, so with due diligence regarding maintenance you can take an Exotic weapon with you from the start of your journey all the way into Endgame territory. So while their stats aren’t always guaranteed to be above those of other weapons, they are designed to work in ways that other weapons cannot, and they have a much greater potential than other rarities of weapon. It’s also worth noting that the Lullaby and Ruthless Exotic weapons are exclusive to the Capitol Defender pack, which you can read more about in Dave’s The Division 2 preorder bonus item guide.

Take a look through the table below for information on all the Exotic weapons we currently know of in The Division 2.

Name Class/Type RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range Ruthless Exotic Rifle 260 30 2.5s 10-60m Talents: Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)

Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage) Merciless Exotic Rifle 260 30 2.5s 10-60m Talents: Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)

Guerilla Warfare (pulling the trigger fires primer rounds that stay embedded in an enemy. Releasing the trigger fires detonator rounds that detonate all primers on the enemy it hits. Each primer detonated gains +75% per primer detonated. Only one enemy can have primers and at most 5 primers can be embedded)

Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage) Lullaby Exotic Shotgun 70 8 4.1s 0-20m Talents: Lullaby (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor.)

Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine) Sweet Dreams Exotic Shotgun 70 8 4.1s 0-20m Talents: Sweet Dreams (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor and applies the Sandman debuff. Killing an enemy with the Sandman debuff reapplies the bonus armor.)

Sandman (this debuff prevents the enemy from using armor kits and from receiving healing from any source)

Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine) The Chatterbox Exotic SMG 700 60 2.2s 0-30m Talents: Incessant Chatter (every shot landed grants 1% rate of fire to a max of 60%. This resets on reload)

Box Magazine (kills with this weapon refill 20% of its magazine and grants a buff for 10s. While the buff is active, every shot landed increases magazine capacity by 1 to a max of 60. Killing a target consumes the buff to fully refill the increased magazine)

Blabbermouth (while holstered, reloading your weapon within 5s after a kill grants 20% rate of fire for 10s) Kendra's Liberty Exotic Pistol 150 8 1.9s 0-30m Talents: Liberty (gain +100% damage to hostile electronics. While aiming, enemy weak points and hostile electronics are highlighted.)

Blind Justice (after destroying an enemy's weak point or hostile electronics, your next bullet deals +500% weapon damage. If that shot kills an enemy, your magazine is refilled and grants +100% weapon damage for the entire magazine)

Independence (while holstered, destroying weakpoints refills 20% of your current weapon's magazine)

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are your bread-and-butter in The Division 2, and the class of gun which is supplied to you when you first start out with a new character. Different ARs can be full-auto or fire in bursts, but you’re generally talking about a reliable, fast-firing gun with a decent mag size and wide effective range. The class-specific trait for all Assault Rifles is a bonus to Health damage.

Note: the values in the below tables were found through a combination of our own testing and in-game experiences, and datamined information collated by Reddit user “AdmiralRegis” in this spreadsheet.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time ACR 67568 6237 650 30 2.2s AK-M 71100 7110 600 30 2.5s Black Market AK-M 71100 7110 600 30 2.3s Military AK-M 71100 7110 600 30 2.5s AUG A3 67150 5925 680 30 2.0s CTAR 70170 4678 900 30 2.1s F2000 70678 4989 850 30 2.0s FAL/SA-58 67568 6237 650 20 2.2s Tactical SA-58 67568 6237 650 20 2.3s FAMAS 79515 5301 900 30 2.2s G36 70163 5613 750 30 2.1s Military G36 70163 5613 750 30 2.3s Police M4 70678 4989 850 30 2.4s Mk16 68208 6548 625 30 2.2s P416 77963 6237 750 30 2.2s

Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles

Marksman Rifles, or Sniper Rifles, are slow-firing but pack one hell of a punch. Ideally to be used at long range, these sharpshooters have a very high base damage per shot comparable to that of shotguns, and to compensate for this they have high recoil, are slow to fire and to reload, and have generally very low mag sizes. The class-specific trait for all Marksman Rifles is a bonus to headshot damage.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time Classic M44 Carbine 40021 43659 55 5 4.1s Classic M44 Carbine Replica 40021 43659 55 5 4.2s Custom M44 40021 43659 55 5 3.2s Hunting M44 41164 44906 55 5 3.8s SRS 38357 38357 60 7 3.0s M700 47714 53015 54 7 7.1s M700 Tactical 34802 38669 59 7 7.1s SR-1 37733 37733 60 5 3.2s SVD 94597 21830 260 10 2.5s

Rifles

Rifles are the only class we didn’t see in The Division 1, and they slot nicely between the slow but punchy Marksman Rifles and the full-auto Assault Rifles. Rifles usually have a higher rate of fire than their Marksman cousins, as well as a greater mag size and a smoother ride in general, though they predictably lack the flat damage potential per shot of the Marksman Rifles. These Rifles are generally very versatile in terms of their effective range, able to be used at both long and close range without too much difficulty. The class-specific trait for all Rifles is a bonus to Critical Hit damage.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time 1886 31185 51975 100 5 4.0s ACR 69853 9979 420 30 2.2s Classic M1A 67359 22453 180 10 3.0s M1A CQB 76507 14345 300 10 3.0s M4/LAR-15 42412 10603 240 30 2.4s Mk17/Mk20 80039 17463 275 20 2.2s SIG 716 65485 13097 300 20 2.4s Urban MDR 55300 11850 280 20 1.9s USC 39916 9979 240 20 2.2s M16A2 29625 5925 300 30 2.4s

SMGs (Submachine Guns)

Submachine Guns, or SMGs, are lightweight and very nimble options for close- to mid-range combat. What sets them apart from the other classes is an ability to dish out a stupendous number of bullets in a short space of time while simultaneously offering you a stability that enables you to maybe actually hit with some of those bullets. They’re a varied class and an excellent backup weapon to be paired with an Assault Rifle or Marksman Rifle, but be wary of its intense damage dropoff over longer distances. The class-specific trait for all SMGs is a bonus to Critical Hit chance.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time AUG 75364 6237 725 25 2.0s T821 74323 8108 550 32 1.9s SMG-9 77179 5613 825 32 2.0s SMG-9 A2 77179 5613 825 32 1.8s M1928 68600 6860 600 30 2.2s Tommy Gun 66520 4989 800 50 2.2s MP5 74840 5613 800 32 2.0s MP5 ST 74840 5613 800 32 1.9s MP7 69128 4366 950 40 2.0s MPX 70678 4989 850 30 2.2s P90 67350 4490 900 50 2.0s PP-19 69125 5925 700 53 2.5s UMP-45 68600 6860 600 30 2.2s Vector 9mm 74840 3742 1,200 33 1.9s Vector .45 APC 74840 3742 1,200 25 1.9s Tactical Vector 87320 4366 1,200 19 1.9s

LMGs (Light Machine Guns)

The big brother of the SMG, the LMG is a beast of a weapon class, generally dealing higher damage per shot than SMGs at comparable rates of fire. The LMG’s claim to fame is its mag size, which can range all the way up to 100 in some cases. It also has very heavy recoil which decreases the longer you hold down the trigger, so don’t be afraid to keep your finger held down and let those bullets fly. The class-specific trait for all LMGs is a bonus to damage to targets out of cover.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time M60 72767 8732 500 100 5.8s Classic RPK-74 67568 6237 650 45 3.0s Black Market RPK-74 E 67568 6237 650 45 2.5s Military RPKR-74 M 67568 6237 650 45 2.8s M249 B 71463 7796 550 100 5.6s Tactical M249 Para 71463 7796 550 100 5.5s MG5 66520 4989 800 50 5.6s L86 69743 6860 610 30 3.0s MK46 71463 7796 550 100 5.0s

Shotguns

Shotguns are, well, shotguns. Big, close-range monsters that deal disgusting amounts of damage, but only up to a certain distance, after which they turn into bubble shooters. Pair these up with a faster-firing weapon that can deal damage over longer distances, and you’re all set. The class-specific trait for all Shotguns is a bonus to melee damage.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time ACS-12 74820 14964 300 20 2.3s Double Barrel 129720 (adjusted

for mag size) 64860 200 2 2.2s M870 68603 54882 75 5 3.7s SASG-12 67356 22452 180 7 3.0s SPAS-12 69356 59874 70 8 5.4s Super 90 79824 29934 160 8 4.8s Marine Super 90 79824 29934 160 8 4.3s

Pistols are only available to be equipped into your Sidearm slot, and in most cases serve as a backup if all else fails. There’s a fairly diverse range of Pistols to choose from, some trading damage for a faster rate of fire or vice versa, but they’re all fairly handy at close and medium ranges. There is no class-specific trait for Pistols.

Name DPS

(Normalized) Damage

(Normalized) RPM Mag Size Reload Time First Wave PF45 -- -- 230 12 1.9s Custom PF45 -- -- 230 15 1.9s D50 62370 24948 150 8 1.9s M1911 62703 14470 260 7 1.9s M45A1 -- -- 260 8 1.9s M9 40748 9979 245 15 1.7s Px4 Storm Type F -- -- 250 17 1.9s Px4 Storm Type T -- -- 250 20 1.9s X-45 67773 10166 250 10 1.9s X-45 Tactical Replica 67773 10166 400 15 1.0s 93R 74323 4054 1100 20 1.9s 586 Magnum 39917 14969 160 6 1.7s Police 686 Magnum 48000(?) 18000(?) 160 6 1.5s Diceros 26961 8987 180 7 1.8s Snubnosed Diceros 26961 8987 180 6 1.8s Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun 129720 (adjusted

for mag size) 64860 200 2 2.2s

And that's everything we've got so far on all The Division 2 weapons!