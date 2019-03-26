The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Final Fantasy XV concludes prematurely with its first and last story DLC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th March 2019 / 12:48PM

After thirteen years of development, the saga of Final Fantasy XV today draws to an abrupt close with the launch of its final story DLC, Episode Ardyrn. Square Enix had planned to release another three episodes after this, each focusing on a different character, but they cut that plan short and here we are at the end, my only friend, the end. Episode Ardyn focuses on the spooky cowboy and his dark past. Here, have some dramatic soliloquising in the launch trailer.

Ardyn Lucis Caelum is the character we’ll play as in this DLC, see. That means a new way to fight as well as new storybits. I assume this includes shouting “It’s high noon!” before shooting everyone. Player reviews suggest it’s a few hours long, not the grandest premature end to a saga.

The planned DLC episodes focused on Aranea, Lunafreya, and Noctis are dead and gone. However, Square ENix have said they hoped “to deliver something that showcases what type of story we were aiming to deliver in some way, shape, or form” just so fans could get a sense for what might have been. Squeenix giving up on FFXV early also means that they’ve not expanded PC mod support as much as planned.

The big question is: is FFXV is an anime boy band road trip, what sort of band is Ardyn touring with? I’d say he’s such a tryhard sulky cowboy that it couldn’t possibly be a twangly western band, no, but he doesn’t strike me as the sort to go for the glitz and glam of Dolly Parton-style country & western. Perhaps a Fields of the Nephilim cover band? A Ministry rip-off? Not anything as cool as an anime boy band, that’s for sure.

Episode Ardyn is out now on Steam for £8/€10/$10, and of course requires the base game.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

A flawed but fantastic fantasy

66

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT punching onto PC as free-to-play

6

Square Enix slash Steam prices for the weekend

11

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn wraps up the story on March 26th

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Walking Dead: The Final Season finally finishes today

2

Nvidia's list of official G-Sync Compatible monitors grows to 17

3

Control is a delightfully strange shooter with outstanding telekinesis noises

Let's get weird

24

You, yeah you, should sign up for this beginners TF2 tournament

2