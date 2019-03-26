Sekiro boss guide - top tips for defeating bosses

The highlight of any From Software game are the bosses. Some of the most tense, inventive, and downright difficult battles have come to define their body of work and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice continues this trend – to a point. There are a surprising number of sub-bosses that are just as tricky at times.

Those new and old to the library of From Software may wish to know more tips and tricks to get started, as well as some of the more complicated things that can occur while playing. Head to our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice guide hub for everything you need to know.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice boss guide

This guide will list a fair number of the bosses in the game with individual tips for each one in their dedicated pages. There will also be tips and tricks for some of the sub-bosses, including the generals and shinobi hunters that are scattered throughout the game.

Sekiro boss guides

Tips for defeating Generals

These officials have more than one health stock and are generally tougher than your regular enemies, thanks to their increased number of offensive options. Most of their attacks can be blocked and they make for good practice when it comes to deflecting attacks. Their swings are a little slow, but they do pack serious damage potential. Watch out if they ever leap into the air, as they’ll slam their sword into the ground. Just sidestep this or perfectly time a deflection if this happens.

They do have a couple of unblockable attacks they can use. If the symbol appears as he crouches with his sword to his side, jump and perform a diving kick on him by pressing the jump button again, as the sweeping attack can be avoided while in the air. This has the added benefit of doing a bit of extra stability damage. They rarely also use a thrusting attack, so if the sword is still raised, use a Miriki Counter to parry this blow. You shouldn’t have too much of an issue with these guys, but they are able to recover posture by channelling their ki – indicated by a haze that emits around them. Make sure you hit them before they complete their chant, while at the same time increasing their posture damage.

So far in my experience, every General I’ve faced has been able to be ambushed, shaving off one health stock and thus cutting the duration of the fight in half. Taking a high vantage point is the key for doing so, before promptly dispatching the rest of their allies if they have soldiers reporting to them. They usually reward you with a prayer bead upon their defeat.

Shinobi Hunters and Seven Ashina Spears

Shinobi Hunters are the spear wielding sub-bosses that you first see in the Hirata Estate memory – before the Juzou the Drunkard fight. You’ll need the Miriki Counter skill to easily take down this opponent as his attacks are mostly unblockable thrusts.

Seven Ashina Spears are a lot bigger than other similar enemies with spears. That isn’t to say that they’re not overcome with enough insight of their attacks, and they’re not overly difficult, just that they hit very hard. Deflecting their attacks can be tricky as the speed fluctuates mid-attack, making them hard to predict. Backing off can be viable, but make sure you have enough room to move around if you try this. They can try to chase you down with a running leaping strike, so dodge around them to avoid it.

If they ever start running and the unblockable symbol appears, chances are that they’re about to thrust their spear. This is the perfect time to perform a Miriki Counter, dealing lots of posture damage to them. They’re also capable of unblockable sweeps and thrusts from a standing position, so look carefully at how they’re wielding the spear to see which attack they’re going to use. Finally, they’re able to recover posture by channelling their ki – indicated by a haze that emits around them. Make sure you hit them before they complete their chant.

The first Seven Ashina Spears samurai that’s standing guard of a tower in the Ashina Outskirts can be ambushed, as can the Shinobi Hunter in the Hirata Estate memory, so there’s only one health stock to worry about for either. They’re also vulnerable to the oil/fire combination, which if the burn effect takes will drain some of their overall health. They usually reward you with a prayer bead upon being defeated.

Of course, when fighting the many bosses of Sekiro, it’s a good idea to have your PC optimised so that you have plenty of frames to dodge or deflect attacks. Katharine has had plenty of experience with the game’s options menu, so head to our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PC graphics performance guide to find out the best settings for your rig.