The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Seven: The Days Long Gone lengthens its days with free DLC

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

27th March 2019 / 11:00AM

I haven’t played more than a couple of hours, but I’m going to go ahead and declare that 2017’s Seven: The Days Long Gone was largely overlooked. It’s a stealthy isometric RPG with parkour and techno-wizadry, which is basically just a list of words I want to get in a bath with. Now even more so, thanks to a free Enhanced Edition update that adds new opponents, weapons and more to the main game, and a seven (seven!) hour romp through a submarine in the Drowned Past expansion.

I can’t tell you precisely what developers Fool’s Theory have enhanced in the Enhanced Edition, because the patch notes are mysteriously absent. We’ll have to make do with this Steam announcement, which mentions “new opponents, weapons, outfits, crafting schematics and skill”. Skills, possibly? Devs, come on, path notes. Plz.

We do get more specifics for the Drowned Past expansion, where master thief (and murderer, they never stress the murder part) Teriel joins “a ragtag group of mysterious vagabonds” on their quest to loot a mythological submarine. There is something scary on the submarine. What do.

I didn’t play more when Seven first came out because my life didn’t have room for a big ol’ RPG, and right now I’m hardly going to stop ninja-ing around Sekiro. I just like jumping too much.

Freedom of movement is also the best thing about Seven, mind, at least according to Alec:

“I could fire up the otherwise excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2 right now, and suddenly I would feel as though I was locked pointlessly inside a maze of small walls, a tiny toy prisoner who inexplicably could not do the most obvious things to escape his immediate environs. Or even, simply, to shortcut them. Not having to take the long way around a flight of steps to a higher level is a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

Seven: Enhanced Edition is free if you already own the game, which just so happens to be on sale until April 2nd. You can pick it up on Steam for £17/$18/€18.

If you don’t want to take the plunge straight away, you’ll be pleased to hear Steam also has a demo.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Seven: The Days Long Gone returns with an Enhanced Edition this month

9

Seven: The Days Long Gone snags a demo, an update and a sale

7

Seven: The Days Long Gone is out this day

24

Seven: The Days Long Gone shows off sneaking, disguises and murder

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite patch notes (V8.20) - Fortnite update V8.20 with analysis

Ranked Mode is here?!

Fortnite weapons guide (V8.20) - Fortnite guns, weapon stats, best weapon in Fortnite Season 8

Aim, Shoot, Miss, Die, Rinse, Repeat

Fortnite Assault Rifles guide (V8.20) - Assault Rifle tips, Infantry Rifle stats, Fortnite's best Assault Rifle

M1 Garand, is that you?

Fortnite healing - banana, coconut, and pepper locations, healing item tips and strategies