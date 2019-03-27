Seven: The Days Long Gone lengthens its days with free DLC

I haven’t played more than a couple of hours, but I’m going to go ahead and declare that 2017’s Seven: The Days Long Gone was largely overlooked. It’s a stealthy isometric RPG with parkour and techno-wizadry, which is basically just a list of words I want to get in a bath with. Now even more so, thanks to a free Enhanced Edition update that adds new opponents, weapons and more to the main game, and a seven (seven!) hour romp through a submarine in the Drowned Past expansion.

I can’t tell you precisely what developers Fool’s Theory have enhanced in the Enhanced Edition, because the patch notes are mysteriously absent. We’ll have to make do with this Steam announcement, which mentions “new opponents, weapons, outfits, crafting schematics and skill”. Skills, possibly? Devs, come on, path notes. Plz.

We do get more specifics for the Drowned Past expansion, where master thief (and murderer, they never stress the murder part) Teriel joins “a ragtag group of mysterious vagabonds” on their quest to loot a mythological submarine. There is something scary on the submarine. What do.

I didn’t play more when Seven first came out because my life didn’t have room for a big ol’ RPG, and right now I’m hardly going to stop ninja-ing around Sekiro. I just like jumping too much.

Freedom of movement is also the best thing about Seven, mind, at least according to Alec:

“I could fire up the otherwise excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2 right now, and suddenly I would feel as though I was locked pointlessly inside a maze of small walls, a tiny toy prisoner who inexplicably could not do the most obvious things to escape his immediate environs. Or even, simply, to shortcut them. Not having to take the long way around a flight of steps to a higher level is a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

Seven: Enhanced Edition is free if you already own the game, which just so happens to be on sale until April 2nd. You can pick it up on Steam for £17/$18/€18.

If you don’t want to take the plunge straight away, you’ll be pleased to hear Steam also has a demo.