Grim Dawn clicks through Ancient Notegypt in new expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th March 2019 / 2:22PM

Tip-top throwback action-RPG Grim Dawn yesterday launched its second expansion, Forgotten Gods, venturing into a fictional fantasy land that’s not at all Ancient Egypt nuh uh to click on new monsters until they explode in showers of gold coins and new loot. The base game and the perquisite first expansion are on sale right now too. Given that our Grim Dawn review noted that Titan Quest seemed as much an influence as Diablo II, hey, nice to see it in more Titan-y lands (I’d say it looks more Egypt than Lut Gholein?).

“Journey beyond the bounds of the Erulan Empire, traversing burning sands, lush oases and volcanic wastes to reach the sun beaten ruins of a city with secrets that should never have been disturbed,” developers Crate Entertainment explain. “The flames of a forgotten god have been rekindled, sending ripples through the Eldritch realm and sowing terror even among the Witch Gods themselves.”

That means a new chapter of the story, of course, plus new environments, new enemies, new bosses, new items, a new wave survival mode named Shattered Realm, a new class, new factions to fight for, a way to reroll duplicate set items, and more. It’s an action-RPG expansion, doing action-RPG expansions things. Which is peachy when building upon firm foundations.

Grim Dawn: Forgotten Gods is out now on Steam and GOG for £13.50/€15.00/$15.99. If you’re coming in fresh, you’ll also need the base game, which is down to £5 on both stores thanks to a 70% discount right now, plus the first expansion, which currently has a 30% discount.

