The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Pathologic 2 gets down with the sickness on May 23rd

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

28th March 2019 / 8:16PM

Horrible plague-ridden fever-dream simulator Pathologic 2 will be stumbling into stores on May 23rd, presumably before letting out a gurgling cough and keeling over. Despite the ‘2’ in the title, this new game is less of a sequel and more of an expanded re-imagining of Ice-Pick Lodge’s cult 2005 horror-survival game. Set in a surreal industrial town inspired by turn-of-the-century Russia, you’ve got to survive for twelve days as a seemingly supernatural plague tears through the population. Below, an unsettling trailer featuring the children living in this bizarre, impossible place.

For those new to Pathologic, imagine Deus Ex, but the fourth wall has fallen down and you’re teetering on the brink of death most of the time. The town is a strange, impossible place with a towering physics-defying polyhedron towering above it, and some vast factory structures that seem more like an insect hive than a human place of work. The town’s inhabitants are just as strange, fond of purple prose and flowery phrasing. Stranger still are the masked figures you’ll meet, acting as tutorial, narrator and director – helpful, but unattached to the story itself. There’s not much else like it.

Curiously, the release date announcement makes no mention of Ice-Pick Lodge’s announced plans to split the game’s sprawling three campaigns into a trio of episodic releases. If they’re sticking to their guns, then the game launching in May should put you in the well-worn shoes of the Haruspex, part soothsayer, part folk-healer, part surgeon. His path to surviving the plague (and saving who he can) relies equally on unravelling the town’s bizarre mystical mysteries and cutting out people’s organs to study and brew into potions. A good pick for a first story, grounding its weirdness.

If you want to give the game an early look, and don’t mind dealing with rough edges and bugs, an early alpha build is still available, letting you experience the first couple days of life (and death) in the city. Not quite a demo of the full game, as the rough alpha was part of the reason Ice-Pick decided to delay and split up the release, but it should give you a general idea of what to expect.

Pathologic 2 launches on May 23rd. Publisher TinyBuild haven’t announced a price yet, but you can find the game here on Steam.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Live three days of surreal plague-stricken hell in Pathologic 2's free public alpha

30

Pathologic remake confusingly renamed Pathologic 2 'to avoid confusion'

28

Pathologic remake demo now available to all, for free

20

Pathologic teases trailers and a demo for Kickbackers

22

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 1, 2 and Pre-Sequel free remaster updates land April 3rd

1

Borderlands 3 announced

28

Risk Of Rain 2 explodes into early access with a two-for-one deal

4

Warframe celebrates six years with a full set of giveaway gear

4