The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Podcast: What games did we change our minds about?

Listen two years from now and it'll be good

RPS

Hivemind

28th March 2019 / 6:00PM

I heard you don’t like our podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. But have you listened to 76 hours of it yet? Honestly, mate, it opens up after that. The 76-hour mark, that’s when it “clicks”. But I understand if you don’t have the time. Just skip ahead to this week’s episode, in which we’re talking about games about which we changed our minds. Listen in for the platformers we prematurely pooh-poohed and the Souls games that “sucked” before they were super.

John realised the brown caves of Spelunky weren’t so bad after all, when he returned to game years later. Alice B’s feelings on the grim castles of Dark Souls 3 flip-flopped all over the place (current mood: she doesn’t like them). And Brendan’s early scepticism about the Yakuza games was washed away in a torrent of ridiculous Tokyo drama.

We also have time to talk more about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. But also about the Bloodlines sequel. John and Alice recently saw a demo for this vampiric RPG, and they are quietly excited to see how it turns out.

You can listen on Spotify or just listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, and we have never changed our mind about how good it is.

Links:

What is in Cuphead’s cup head?

Yakuza Kiwami won Brendan over

The Twin Princes from Dark Souls 3 are horse s***

The best clips of Getting Over It

Brendan’s review of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Alice B’s preview of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Recommendations!?

The OA (TV show)

Milkman by Anna Burns (novel)

The Critter Shed (podcast)

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Dark Souls 3 - Ashes Of Ariandel

The great cold ones

15

Wot I Think: Dark Souls III

Bonfire Knight

97

Dark Souls III Boss Guide - Lore, Loot & Strategies

26

How To Look Lovely In Lothric: A Dark Souls III Armour & Fashion Guide

Prêt à Mourir

26

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 3 announced

7

Risk Of Rain 2 explodes into early access with a two-for-one deal

2

Warframe celebrates six years with a full set of giveaway gear

1

Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl - how to defeat him