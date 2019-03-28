Sekiro mask piece locations - treasure carp locations, how to increase attack with skill points

Memories are just one way you can upgrade your attack in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can also upgrade with the help of the Mask. Unfortunately it’s split into three pieces and requires you go for a bit of Shinobi style fishing, and the merchants are particularly picky about how many scales are needed to buy the pieces from them.

Sekiro: Shadows Die mask piece locations guide

This guide will show you the mask piece locations, as well as the locations of all the Treasure Carp you’ll need their scales for in order to buy the necessary mask pieces.

Mask piece locations

Below are the three vendor locations and the cost required to purchase the relevant mask piece. They do sell other things, but these are among the most valuable. When you receive the final piece, you’ll then be able to upgrade your attack using skill points. Since it’s pretty late-game when you receive this, the main purpose of it is to bolster the wolf for any new game plus playthroughs you wish to do in the near future. It’s unclear how many skill points are required to level up your attack, but the option is there and enemies can be farmed pretty easily for skill points.

Hirata Estate – The vendor is in the river where you first enter the memory via the Dragonspring Idol. Dive into the river and head to the right hand side. On a small crag of rocks. there is a pot with a man inside of it. He'll only trade it for 7 Treasure Carp Scales – more on those later.

Abandoned Dungeon Entrance – This vendor who is next to the Scupltor's Idol wants 5000 sen for the second part of the mask. My tip here is just to farm some weaker enemies until you have the necessary capital.

Fountainhead Palace – Accessible via the Palace Grounds Sculptor's Idol, backtrack a little bit until you pass through the doors onto the bridge. Turn right and go to the waterfall where you'll see a grapple point in a cave just beyond the sakura tree. Head inside, past the lizards and you'll see a pagoda. Jump onto the roof and off of it and the second pot merchant should be nearby. He'll ask for 12 Treasure Carp scales, but there are plenty of them in this area.

Treasure Carp Scale locations

Before even contemplating hunting these, make sure you obtain the Mibu Breathing Technique. This is a reward for defeating the Corrupted Monk – which you can get the strategy to defeat him in our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Corrupted Monk guide. This is so that you can dive underwater and kill the Treasure Carp hiding beneath the surface. There’s more than enough to buy the mask piece, so here are all the Treasure Carp and Treasure Carp Scale locations:

Dragonspring – Hirata Estate – There’s a live one to the right side of the bridge, and three more live ones around where the vendor is. A fifth scale can be located to the left of the bridge close to the shore in the rocky area, not far from the start of the bridge.

There’s a live one to the right side of the bridge, and three more live ones around where the vendor is. A fifth scale can be located to the left of the bridge close to the shore in the rocky area, not far from the start of the bridge. Bamboo Thicket Slope – Hirata Estate – Two more are either side of the bridge close to this location, where a spear enemy guards the path forward.

Two more are either side of the bridge close to this location, where a spear enemy guards the path forward. Sunken Valley – Riven Cave – Search the lake near this location for two live carp and one discarded carp scale.

Search the lake near this location for two live carp and one discarded carp scale. Ashina Castle – Castle Entrance – This one is only available after Ashina Castle is attacked by Shinobi. In the moat, there is one random carp swimming around and one discarded carp scale.

This one is only available after Ashina Castle is attacked by Shinobi. In the moat, there is one random carp swimming around and one discarded carp scale. Ashina Depths – Mibu Village – A vendor sells two of them for 500 sen each. Head backwards until you come across a stream with a Lone Shadow enemy, as there’s another discarded scale here.

A vendor sells two of them for 500 sen each. Head backwards until you come across a stream with a Lone Shadow enemy, as there’s another discarded scale here. Ashina Depths – Mibu Village – Grab the Water of the Palace item from Fountainhead Palace, then give it to the man in the temple near the Corrupted Monk fight. Rest, then defeat him to earn five scales.

Grab the item from Fountainhead Palace, then give it to the man in the temple near the Corrupted Monk fight. Rest, then defeat him to earn five scales. Ashina Depths – Water Mill – From the Idol, jump into the river past the water wheel and swim to the end.

From the Idol, jump into the river past the water wheel and swim to the end. Temple Grounds – Senpou Temple – From the Idol, jump down towards the buildings in the direction of the waterfall. There should be a pond with two carp inside.

– From the Idol, jump down towards the buildings in the direction of the waterfall. There should be a pond with two carp inside. Fountainhead Palace – Mibu Manor – From the Idol, head forwards and to the left, dodging all the enemies you see. You should see a hole in the floorboards in the top left corner. Swim through it to reach a room with three discarded scales. This is where the Water of the Palace item is.

From the Idol, head forwards and to the left, dodging all the enemies you see. You should see a hole in the floorboards in the top left corner. Swim through it to reach a room with three discarded scales. This is where the item is. Fountainhead Palace – Flower Viewing Stage – A huge number of them to be found here. Head into the water from the Idol and dive down. There are two discarded scales and two live ones at the bottom, while a third live one is by the slats holding the building out of the water and a bunch of discarded ones are in the sunken house nearby. There’s also two more treasure carp swimming close to where you found the cluster of scales.

A huge number of them to be found here. Head into the water from the Idol and dive down. There are two discarded scales and two live ones at the bottom, while a third live one is by the slats holding the building out of the water and a bunch of discarded ones are in the sunken house nearby. There’s also two more treasure carp swimming close to where you found the cluster of scales. Fountainhead Palace – Flower Viewing Stage – Feed two Precious Bait to the Great Colored Carp for four more scales. They can be found in the nearby waters. Make sure you do this before feeding it the Truly Precious Bait, received from the pot vendor by the Dragonspring Idol (for spending seven or more treasure carp scales), as the Great Carp will meet its maker if you do this.

