The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in, on, or over a river’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if fish ladder was present it might appear as FSHLD DR. Canoe would be CN.
1. MSS
2. SNGBT
3. CHRLSMR LW
4. LCK FRDPRFSSR
5. ZLL
6. L GBM
7. THLT TLG R YMN
8. BLC KSP TPRNH
9. FRS TFR
10. RKT
11. NDRWT RBRDG
12. TR KTHT TR
13. FRD RCKBRBRSS
14. HV RDM
15. TRN TGR
16. NSH
17. RRTR TL
18. FLCC
19. SWNP PR
20. RCTNFR RY
21. CMBNG
22. GF FRHXM
23. MMRSNBP TSM
24. BR DGSCR
25. LPS L ND
26. SM LLNGHR NCLMNS
27. PN TNF
28. GHRL
29. KRTHNG
30. TNFP NP PL
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: metal (defoxed by ylla)
A Blue Steel, Newark Air Museum, Notts (phuzz)
B Hollywood Palladium, Sunset Boulevard (Gothnak, unacom)
C Rammelsberg Mining Museum, Germany (AbyssUK)
D Golden Horn, Istanbul (AFKAMC, Rorschach617)
E Coop’s Shot Tower, Melbourne (phuzz)
F Tin Man statue, Chicago (Stugle)
G Valmet Vihuri, Finnish Airforce Museum (phuzz, phlebas)
H Ditherington Flax Mill, Shrewsbury (phlebas, ylla)
I Big Nickel, Sudbury, Ontario (fitzevan)
J Europa-Park, Rust, Germany (phuzz)
K Villedieu-les-Poêles, Normandy (Matchstick, Gothnak)
L Cosmic Magnet, Foligno (Gothnak, unacom)