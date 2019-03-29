Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in, on, or over a river’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if fish ladder was present it might appear as FSHLD DR. Canoe would be CN.

1. MSS

2. SNGBT

3. CHRLSMR LW

4. LCK FRDPRFSSR

5. ZLL

6. L GBM

7. THLT TLG R YMN

8. BLC KSP TPRNH

9. FRS TFR

10. RKT

11. NDRWT RBRDG

12. TR KTHT TR

13. FRD RCKBRBRSS

14. HV RDM

15. TRN TGR

16. NSH

17. RRTR TL

18. FLCC

19. SWNP PR

20. RCTNFR RY

21. CMBNG

22. GF FRHXM

23. MMRSNBP TSM

24. BR DGSCR

25. LPS L ND

26. SM LLNGHR NCLMNS

27. PN TNF

28. GHRL

29. KRTHNG

30. TNFP NP PL

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: metal (defoxed by ylla)

A Blue Steel, Newark Air Museum, Notts (phuzz)

B Hollywood Palladium, Sunset Boulevard (Gothnak, unacom)

C Rammelsberg Mining Museum, Germany (AbyssUK)

D Golden Horn, Istanbul (AFKAMC, Rorschach617)

E Coop’s Shot Tower, Melbourne (phuzz)

F Tin Man statue, Chicago (Stugle)

G Valmet Vihuri, Finnish Airforce Museum (phuzz, phlebas)

H Ditherington Flax Mill, Shrewsbury (phlebas, ylla)

I Big Nickel, Sudbury, Ontario (fitzevan)

J Europa-Park, Rust, Germany (phuzz)

K Villedieu-les-Poêles, Normandy (Matchstick, Gothnak)

L Cosmic Magnet, Foligno (Gothnak, unacom)