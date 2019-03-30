The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

'Skyrim grandma' Shirley Curry to become NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI

Jay Castello

Contributor

30th March 2019 / 6:00PM

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a (long, long) ways off, but Bethesda have confirmed the only news about it that truly matters: YouTuber and grandmother Shirley Curry will be included in the game. Last year, fans rallied to get her added as an NPC, and the developers have obliged, inviting Curry to their studios have her likeness scanned and saved for use in their development magic. The future is here and it’s nice sometimes, actually.

Our pals at Eurogamer wrote about the petition to get Curry into TES6 back when it only had a thousand or so signatures. That number’s now closer to 50,000, and Bethesda reference it directly in influencing their decision, along with showing Curry (and some rocks) being scanned.

And here she is saying how excited she is to be invited to the studios (and boasting to Todd Howard how many copies of Skyrim have shipped because of her).

Scroll down thread for Curry diligently getting back to as many replies as she can with a thousand exclamation points too. Wholesome and relatable.

Curry uploaded the 83rd entry in her Skyrim Special Edition series today, and it’s as pure as ever. “Something was going on with OBS and I didn’t know if it was recording or not! LOL” reads the description. Luckily, it was recording, so we get to see her go to Riften to visit her “sweetpea” Mjoll. Not to pick her up as a follower, because “she’s too precious to me, I don’t want anything to happen to her,” but just to say hello and admire her lovely modded hair. Then there’s 12 straight minutes of inventory management. It’s very soothing.

There’s still plenty of time to wait until we can meet up with Curry in-game, though. According to Todd Howard, The Elder Scrolls 6 (and Starfield) won’t make an appearance at E3 this year.

