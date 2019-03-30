The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Valve teases its virtual reality headset, the Valve Index

Jay Castello

Contributor

30th March 2019 / 11:00AM

A website has appeared for the Valve Index, a new virtual reality headset from (obviously) Valve. This is where I’m supposed to tell you more about it, but alas, I cannot, because the webpage simply reads “Upgrade your experience. May 2019.” What will happen when May rolls around? I do not know. What exactly is this experience upgrade they’re talking about? Your guess is as good as mine! Can I put a third thing here, as article rhythm dictates I should? No, because that’s literally all the website says.

Valve’s been involved in the VR industry for a while, including their partnership with HCT on the Vive, and their apparent work on three full VR games. No news on those, of course, just the cryptic May 2019 date, which could be when we’ll get more info about the whole affair or could be when it’ll launch proper. Who knows!

More burning questions abound, like, will it support Cybershoes, the heelies of the VR world that let you whoosh around virtual space by frantically pawing at the floor with your feet?

And, isn’t the Index is a bit of a non-name though? Not sure that long lists of book subjects or price values are exactly what you want to evoke when you’re selling is essentially a magic box that sticks to your face to trick your brain into thinking you’re in just about any fantasy world imaginable.

Still. Valve. VR. Something happening in May. Hopefully it’ll all go a bit better than Artifact seems to have.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

13

Gwent goes gloriously gothic as The Crimson Curse launches

1

Valve put Artifact updates on hold for a major retooling

20

Warparty walks the dinosaur out of early access

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

13

Gwent goes gloriously gothic as The Crimson Curse launches

1

Valve put Artifact updates on hold for a major retooling

20

Warparty walks the dinosaur out of early access

2