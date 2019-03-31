The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Reminisce about childhood imagination in Where The Bees Make Honey

Jay Castello

Contributor

31st March 2019 / 9:00PM

I don’t think I’ve ever played as a frustrated telemarketer in a video game before, but that’s Sunny, the protagonist of Where The Bees Make Honey, a narrative puzzle game that released earlier this week. It’s not a game about making cold calls, though, but instead about reminiscing on the freedoms of childhood. Here’s a trailer showing off some of those moments of reflection, all made hazy by what I assume is the visual representation of nostalgia.

According to the game’s Steam page, the game combines first-person exploration of Sunny’s workplace with the puzzle-box like vignettes. In combination, they build a story of a woman who is obviously fed up with her job and wanting to return to a time “where playing dress up was larger than life and changed the environments around you.” How exactly the bee and honeycomb motifs figure into the whole thing is unclear, but I suppose that’s a case of playing to find out.

Different vignettes will have different mechanics, including varying “from arcade styled vehicle gameplay to stealthy interactions.” That seems a lot of different things to fit into one package, but if they’re all packed up into their own short sections, it could work.

The brightly coloured personal reflection dioramas are reminiscent of The Gardens Between, another game about childhood and circling a stage based on the wild imaginings of childhood that I liked a lot. It’s a genre with a lot of potential for exploration and I’ll be happy if we continue to see more of it.

Where The Bees Make Honey is available now on Steam for £7.19/$9.99/€8.19.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Eavesdrop on past events in Unheard, out now

1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Goat meets go-kart, sci-fi scenery, and squirrel songs

2

Dollhouse schedules scares for May release date

2

The Sunday Papers

Read more

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Eavesdrop on past events in Unheard, out now

1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Goat meets go-kart, sci-fi scenery, and squirrel songs

2

Dollhouse schedules scares for May release date

2

The Sunday Papers

Read more

10