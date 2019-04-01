The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
22

Court gives 20 years in prison for swatting death spark by CoD match

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st April 2019 / 2:09PM

A Kansas court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on charges related to swatting, including one incident which started with a $1.50 (£1.15) bet on a Call Of Duty: WWII match and ended with the police shooting an innocent person dead. Swatting is the not-very-funny prank of phoning emergency services with fake threats so cops bust into the prankee’s house, typically when they’re streaming so the pranker can watch and chortle away. With America’s ha-ha-hilariously militarised police, that brings a fair chance they’ll be killed too. The US legal system has seemed slow to respond to swatting so it’s good to see them recognise how serious it is.

As the Associated Press report, Tyler R. Barriss called in a fake report of a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas on December 28th 2017. Barriss was allegedly asked to do this by 20-year-old Shane Gaskill, who thought he was pointing him towards Casey Viner, a 19-year-old with whom he had a tiny bet over a Call Of Duty match. Viner had supposedly told Gaskill an old address of his, so the cops weren’t even going to his home. The door was instead answered by Andrew Finch, who a police officer shot dead when, he claimed, he thought Finch was reaching for a gun as he moved his hand towards his waistband. Finch was not.

Barriss pleaded guilty to 51 charges to do with fake calls and threats and faces 20 years in prison. Viner and Gaskill have both been charged as co-conspirators. Finch’s family are suing the city and police officers. Prosecutors have not charged the officer who killed Finch.

“We hope that this will send a strong message about swatting, which is a juvenile and senseless practice,” the AP report U.S. attorney Stephen McAllister said. “We’d like to put an end to it within the gaming community and in any other contact. Swatting, as I’ve said before, is not a prank.”

Swatting has been a terrible problem for years but really grown with the militarisation of the US police and the spread of livestreaming and the general state of ‘being online’. Petty rivalries, spats, and harrassment can escalate to deadly levels so easily with one single phone call, and the perpetrator can often sit back and just watch the cops come in live on stream. Seattle police last year launched an anti-swatting initiative letting people who felt at risk register so the cops are at least aware it might be a hoax when they come in waving their guns.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (22)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Call of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer

Less mobility, more problems

17

Wot I Think: Call Of Duty: WWII Single Player Campaign

Call Of Duty Too

84

Sledgehammer Games co-founder leads new 2K studio

16

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sekiro Headless - how to defeat the Underwater terror

Steam Charts: Entropy Edition

Refreshingly doom-ridden

11

Generation Zero could be something special without the shooting

Everybody's Gone To The Robopocalypse

2

Yakuza Kiwami 2 PC version revealed by ratings site

2