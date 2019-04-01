The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is now in early access, totally

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st April 2019 / 3:34PM

After yonks giggling at goofy GIFs of snake-firing archers and googly-eyed mammoths in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, we can ourselves pit weird armies against each other in physics-driven foolish fisticuffs. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator entered early access today and yes, I know today is April Fools’ Day but the launch is real. The contents of the game, perhaps less so. Did Vikings really carry longboats into battle to throw at their enemies? I guess, at the very least, TABS can teach us whether it would have been effective.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator enters early access with a 50-level campaign and a sandbox mode, so we can go through preset silly fights or muck about with our own. Developers Landfall games expect to launch the full version within one year, planning to add new factions as well as features like a unit editor and battle creator so players can design the silly fights of their dreams.

Landfall have experience with physics-driven foolishness, having previously made Clustertruck and Totally Accurate Battlegrounds – the latter actually being an April Fools’ joke which got out of hand.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is out now on Steam Early Access. It costs £11.39/€12.49/$14.99 right now, and Landfall say they might increase that by up to $5 when it leaves early access.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

