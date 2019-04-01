Yakuza Kiwami 2 PC version revealed by ratings site

Lovers of violent neon soap operas, rejoice. Yakuza Kiwami 2, the open world crime caper about a good dad who punches bad, is coming to PC. At least, that’s if the folks who stamp warnings on game boxes are to be believed. The ERSB posted that a PC version of the game has been given a rating of M for Mature, as spotted by a Reddit user yesterday. The ERSB is the US-based ratings organisation who tell you how many bad drugs there are in your shooty-bang. We are comforted by their summary of the game, which confirms that “The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole” appear in the dialogue.”

A search on the European ratings equivalent, PEGI, found no results for the game. But we’ve long suspected drop-kicking superdad Kiryu would continue his stomping onto PC, considering both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami saw recent PC releases. This is just another good sign.

Yakuza Kiwami (a remake of 2005’s Yakuza) was a cracking introduction to the story of Kiryu. He is basically an agony uncle with the raw power of a bullet train. Yakuza Kiwami 2 carries on the tale (this one is a remake of Yakuza 2 from 2006) and sees our boy coming out of retirement to prevent conflict between the feuding clans of Tokyo’s underbelly. Conflict, as we all know, is best prevented by punching people back to their senses. All these games have been out on PlayStation for years, but it’s good to have them on the big box. Yakuza Kiwami was also cheaper than a restaurant dinner, so hopefully that continues.

Fans of the fightsome father might also care that the developers posted an April Fool’s joke on YouTube. It shows a “new Yakuza game” in which you fight in turn-based JRPG combat, Persona-style. No thanks, guys. I’ll stick to the button mashy street-fighting, cheers.