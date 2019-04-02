The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Romero Games making strategy game with Paradox

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd April 2019 / 3:24PM

Romero Games, the Irish studio led by John and Brendo Romero, are making a mysterious new strategy game with Paradox Interactive. Y’know, John Romero, the famed Doom level designer who’s also known as the victim of Daikatana’s marketing campaign. And y’know, Brenda Romero, designer and writer on Wizardry 8 and the creator of the monstrous board game Train. That Romero Games, with them. What exactly they’re making for Paradox is a secret for now, without even a name and described only as a “strategy game based on original IP.” Tell me more, tell me more.

“This has been a project we’ve been wanting to work on for a long time, so it’s especially exciting that we’ll be partnering with Paradox Interactive to fully realise that dream,” Brenda Romero said in today’s announcement. “We can’t wait to tell everyone more, so make sure you watch this space!”

Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud added, “At Paradox Interactive, we’ve built a reputation for top-tier strategy games and we’re employing that expertise to help build something really special with the team at Romero Games.”

MYSTERIES. Apparently we’ll hear more during E3 in June.

John Romero has also been working on a ye olde Doom mod adding a whole new campaign level, named Sigil. That was due in February but is now, or was last I heard, due some time this April.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl - how to defeat him

Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa - how to defeat him

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, hard mode, Dragonrot explained

Sekiro boss guide - all the bosses, prayer beads and memories

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl - how to defeat him

Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa - how to defeat him

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, hard mode, Dragonrot explained

Sekiro boss guide - all the bosses, prayer beads and memories