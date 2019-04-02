The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
24

Say hello to Nate Crowley, RPS's new full time features writer

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

2nd April 2019 / 2:00PM

Much like a football manager (I assume), we here at RPS are always on the look out for fresh talent, especially if that talent a) is a very good features writer and b) you all really liked them and took to the comments to say they were good. So it is my distinct pleasure to reveal that we have hired Nate Crowley full time!

Nate used to be a journalist, but now writes books and is known for doing strange things on his Twitter. In fact, Nate’s first book deal came about because he wished his friend Daniel happy birthday for a really, really long, weird time. Nate is probably a familiar name to regular readers, ‘cos we hired him to review all the Fallouts, and then actually review Fallout 76. He has also been doing a bizarre and macabre Dwarf Fortress diary series for us, called The Basement Of Curiosity. Thus, Nate’s pedigree in being a good writer is established.

Nate is only one of a few new hires we’ll be doing over the next months. His title right now is Section Editor ‘cos we couldn’t think of a more correct one, but basically Nate will be doing a load of weird features, diary pieces and reviews. He’ll be at Rezzed, as well, so you can all come and say hello at our mixer. This is exciting! So join me in welcoming Nate, and saying “That joke about carving a mountain into a pair of chimp’s bollocks was great, mate.”

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (24)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl - how to defeat him

Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa - how to defeat him

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, hard mode, Dragonrot explained

Sekiro boss guide - all the bosses, prayer beads and memories

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Sekiro Great Shinobi Owl - how to defeat him

Sekiro Gyoubu Oniwa - how to defeat him

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, hard mode, Dragonrot explained

Sekiro boss guide - all the bosses, prayer beads and memories