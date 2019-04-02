The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Snap and share photos of birds being cute in Toripon

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd April 2019 / 1:56PM

It’s a little known fact that the first data Tim Berners-Lee sent across his world-wide web was a description of a budgerigar enthusiastically pecking at a carrot. The march of technology soon brought pictures of birds, then videos, and now the Internet is estimated to be 40% birds by weight. That’ll grow even more with the release of Toripon 鳥ポン, an upcoming game about snapping virtual budgies doing cute and silly things to share online. Look, that one’s riding a Roomba! That one’s rolling around in a toilet roll tube! That one’s hopping about the sink! That one- wait, is that one carrying a knife in its beak? Adorable! See these birds and more in the trailer below.

As we take photos of our cute friends and share them, our follower count grows (obvs) and we can unlock special rare birds. I am reminded a wee bit of Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector, but mostly I’m not thinking much about anything, just enjoying watching those birds.

Lead developer Victoria Smith says Toripon is coming “soon” to Itch.io.

Until then, you might content yourself petting orb-like pigeons in this game. That’s still a work-in-progress too. What times we live in for digital birds! Which reminds me, I keep meaning to make a wish on my cursed monkey paw for Digital Bird Playground.

After that, dear withered hand, my next wish is for a game based on that YouTube channel which films swans attacking people by Ringgenberg Castle in Switzerland (which I assume I saw from Rob Fearon, my #1 source for swan and swan-related content). I assume your ha-ha-hilarious backfire will make me the person attacked by honking bastards, but so it goes.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

