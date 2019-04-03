Come and hear all about Void Bastards at EGX Rezzed 2019

EGX Rezzed will be opening its 2019-flavoured doors later this week, and one of the first things you’ll be able to do at there is come and hear us chat to developer Blue Manchu about their upcoming strategy shooter, Void Bastards. Taking place at 1pm on Thursday April 4 (tomorrow) over on the main Developer Sessions stage, art director Ben Lee and narrative director (and former RPS parish member) Cara Ellison will be sitting down with our own Katharine Castle to chat all things about the void and the bastards you’ll meet therein – including the so-called “distracting robo-kitties”.

Here’s the official blurb:

Void Bastards is a first-person “strategy shooter” about boarding, robbing and escaping from procedurally generated spaceships, inspired by System Shock and created by some of the developers of BioShock. In this talk, art director Ben Lee and writer Cara Ellison sit down with Rock Paper Shotgun to discuss how they’re making the game’s comic book universe, both artistically and narratively.

If you need more convincing, then our resident Mechanic Man Alex Wiltshire has already written many hundreds of words about why he’s excited about this System Shock 2 meets XCOM-alike, and there’s also a very colourful trailer to view below. Handy that, eh?

EGX Rezzed 2019 runs April 4-6 at the Tobacco Dock in London, and tickets are on sale now. And remember, April 4 is also the same day as our live podcast (4.30pm on the Rezzed Sessions stage), and the RPS Mixer, which is being held in the evening afterwards at the Captain Kidd pub in partnership with the fine folks at Fishing Cactus just a few minutes walk from the show. So if you haven’t already had your fill of seeing our lovely faces that day, we’d love to see you there.