A Normal Lost Phone developers tuning into Alt-Frequencies

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th April 2019 / 12:41PM

After packing a mystery into a pocket telephone with A Normal Lost Phone and its sequel, French studio Accidental Queens are next broadcasting a time-looping mystery over the radio. Alt-Frequencies is set within a three-minute time loop, the same stretch of Monday repeating over and over – but we can influence the next loop. By recording and broadcasting snippets of various radio stations, apparently we’ll get to uncover a conspiracy and learn more about people and… huh! I’m interested.

I vote yes for time loop. I’ve always voted yes for time loop. I always will vote yes for time loop.

Talking about rewinding and editing did get my hopes up for Slyvio-style tape manipulation but nah, I think it’s more about picking revealing snippets that can ripple outwards. I think.

“Populated with all sorts of different characters and personalities, players get an intimate look into the lives of radio hosts, conspiracy theorists, students, politicians, underground activists, train station managers – and a dog,” Accidental Queens say. “By redistributing information, you change what happens in the next 3 minute time loop and impact both news cycles and the lives of the people behind them. Listen as their personal stories evolve, in a world that seems to stand still.”

I’m certainly up for that. Their first game was grand, as John explained in our A Normal Lost Phone review, and I do enjoy poking with loops and repetitions – whether it’s repeating Hitman assassinations in new ways to see how they unfold or the growing story of Destiny 2’s Dreaming City curse.

Neatly, Accidental Queens say they’re planning a variety of accessibility options for all sorts of folks, “including blind and visually impaired players.”

Alt-Frequencies is due to launch on Steam in May.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

