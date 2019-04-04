Apex Legends accidentally wiped accounts, now restored

Some Apex Legends players experienced a minor panic yesterday when the game seemed to have reset their accounts and wiped all their progress. Thankfully, developers Respawn Entertainment say it was just a minor hiccup caused by a server switch and they fixed it last night. Players will lose progress from the several hours between the loss and the recovery, but I suppose that’s better than losing it all. Like lamping someone in the nose then flicking their ear so they’re less upset about the nose thing. Except Respawn have probably not been barred from the local Wetherspoons for their incident.

Update 1.1 hit the free-to-play battle royale game yesterday, adding a few handy features like an option to join the last squad you randomly matched with. And it did a bad thing.

“When the 1.1 update went live, players were unintentionally moved to the wrong servers that didn’t have their persistence and this caused players accounts to appear reset with all progression lost,” Respawn explained.

“Fortunately, your progress up until the update was still safe and sound. We shut down all live servers so we could remove players from the wrong place and roll up the correct servers with your progress. Once we confirmed internally that we had fixed the issue we started rolling out the right servers starting with Xbox and staggered the updates to PS4 and PC.”

That’s all done and fixed and ready and should be grand. Respawn restored accounts to how they were before the patch went live at 6pm (10am Pacific) on Wednesday, which does mean some will have lost a little progress – levels and unlocks and loot and that. But still, it beats being barred because someone can’t take a friendly busted nose in the name of rhetoric.