Today: watch us play Phoenix Point, Knights and Bikes, Heaven's Vault & more live from EGX Rezzed

EGX Rezzed 2019 kicks off today: all the best games will be there, and all the best people will be schlepping to London to see ’em. Except you. You’re the best person, clearly, but London? No way, mate.

Good news! You can watch the RPS video team playing a bunch of the most exciting and/or charming games from the show, live from the comfort of whatever you prefer to gawp at a monitor or phone from. Today’s line-up includes Julian Gollop’s X-COM heir Phoenix Point, the Double Fine-published Knights And Bikes and Samurai Gunn 2, Inkle’s Heaven’s Vault and many, many more. (Alright, nine more. And even more tomorrow, yeah?)

They’ll also be chatting to the devs behind some of them, and generally demonstrating the breath of games and ideas that Rezzed exists to celebrate and showcase. Such is the mission of The RPS Sessions, powered by XSplit, supported by RIG Gaming. Here’s today’s line-up:

11:00-11:20 The Endless Mission

11:30-11:50 Beyond Blue

12:00-12:20 Pathway

12:30-12:50 Flotsam

13:00-13:20 Rad

13:30-13:50 Samurai Gunn 2

14:00-14:20 Knights And Bikes

14:30-14:50 Kids

15:00-15:20 Caveblazers

15:30-15:50 Heaven’s Vault

16:00-16:20 Snooker 19

16:30-16:50 Embr

17:00-17:20 Phoenix Point

If you’re at the show, go watch Matthew and Alice L wrangle, panic and jape with these many delights – with more to come on Friday and Saturday.

If you’re stuck at home/in an office/cave/underground Brexit shelter full of stockpiled chickpeas, you can instead watch the below video at the appropriate times (or rewind if you missed something golden):

More tomorrow, more details on which tomorrow. Also at EGX Rezzed today is the live RPS podcast, which features Brendy, Alice B and Nate doing a spot of semi-improvised LARPing. Please go watch, in order to ensure they feel thoroughly ashamed of themselves.