Texts From Rezzed: Thursday

The treehouse is near-deserted today, with almost everyone sacking off work to roll around EGX Rezzed, the London games show organised by our corporate siblings and ourselves. I imagine they’re casually playing video games, chatting, eating expensive baked potatoes, barging into rooms declaring “Don’t you know who I am?”, and generally living it up. Except for Alice L and Matthew, who are somehow hosting a livestream all day every day, and the sessions other RPS folks are leading, and the live podcast recording, and… the point is, to make them do any work at all, I’m making them send me updates about what they’re up to and what they’re playing. Which I am sharing with you here.

Rezzed runs Thursday Friday Saturday in London’s Tobacco Dock, which really is far nicer than it sounds. Last year I enjoyed wandering its cool vaults on a hot day. Tickets are still available for individual days, and we… are doing things there? Not me, I’m in Scotland, but most of the rest are.

The livestream has already started and will continue all day, Brendy and the gang will be reenacting famous game scenes for the podcast recording today, Alice L is talking with a brain engineer, someone is chatting with RPS alumnus Cara Ellison about Void Bastards (also other developers but they’re not my flatmate and so don’t get billing), then tonight there’s a big meet-up in a nearby pub that’s open to all people who can get there. As I said, they’re basically skipping work. Which is why, as penance, they must produce content for me.

I’ll be updating this throughout the day as messages trickle in, so…

10:33

Dave

Ollie decided that the train was far too inefficient and to walk in the wilderness instead.



Far: Lone Sails btw.

11:06

Alice Bee

I arrived late. There was a weird thing where I got given three wristbands to hold, and then almost wasn’t allowed in because a security guard wanted to know why I had so many.

We are in the editorial staff space. It is a weird void



I don’t know if the tables were set up that way or if people pulled them apart

Alice O

Oh it’s like a school disco. Who’ll be the first to cross the divide and ask a Eurogamer staffer to dance?

[n.b. this is ‘banter’]

Alice Bee

I’m waiting for a Steps song to come on so we can dance at each other

11:21

Dave

Katana Zero looks to have a particular mantra where both me and Ollie were saying “oh no” when we got decked or shot. Definitely has that ‘Hotline Miami with samurai’ vibe.

Alice O

Would you call it Katana Zerohno?

Dave

Will now!

I have found my spirit animal – The Swords Of Ditto



Yes spirit stag beetle, How DOES it feel?



11:40

Alice Bee

Just walked around for 40 minutes trying to find a cup of tea

Alice O

Any cup of tea or a free cup of tea? Either way it’s inhuman.

Alice Bee

We get free teas from the vendors but apparently it’s only one specific bar that’s down a secret corridor

We had to be buzzed through a gate

Everything must be gamified

Even hot beverages

11:42

Dave

The power of love revives all



Alice O

You old romantic

11:55

Alice Bee



Alice O

I assume the security guard makes you shout “Level up!” before you’re allowed a sip.

12:33

Matt

I’ve wandered into the RPS room. There are glowing cubes that make meowing noises. I like it here.



Alice O

Which cube is you?

Matt

I don’t like to be put into boxes