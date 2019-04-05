Watch us play games and chat with devs today in The RPS Sessions

It’s day 2 of EGX Rezzed, the London games show organised by ourselves and our corporate siblings, and Alice L and Matthew are back on the comfy chairs for another full day of streaming games and chatting with developers. The RPS Sessions is a wee taster drifting across many of the games at Rezzed, so you can join in a bit from afar, or see what you might fancy playing if you’re heading in tomorrow, or you can simply watch the stream for funsies and hanging out and hoping to hear the conclusion of Matthew’s story about teaming up with a bus driver in a snooker tournament. The stream starts at 11:00, so soon, then will run until 17:20. Read on for the stream and schedule.

Annnd yer schedule:

11:00-11:20 Breakfast Club 11:30-11:50 Rainswept 12:00-12:20 Recompile 12:30-12:50 Trials Of Fire 13:00-13:20 Sail Forth 13:30-13:50 Fade To Silence 14:00-14:20 El Hijo 14:30-14:50 Through The Darkest Of Times 15:00-15:20 Nanotale - Typing Chronicles 15:30-15:50 Etherborn 16:00-16:20 Cat Quest 2 16:30-16:50 Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night 17:00-17:20 Night Call

If you hop on over to YouTube proper you can also join in the chat, and I know the vidbuds do read that so please request the snooker story because Matthew won’t tell me without pressure. Thanks!