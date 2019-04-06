The RPS Sessions livestream today brings more games, devs, and anecdotes

It’s almost 11 o’clock, which means it’s almost time for the vidbuds to return to their icy vault for another day of livestreaming from EGX Rezzed. They’ve lined up games and guests across the day, everything from first-person construction in 80s England to action-RPG clicking in ye olde worlde of Warhammere. Yesterday saw surprise hosting from rando non-vidbud RPSfolk, so who knows what we’ll see today? And will they finally answer the big question: are those big brown lumps they’re sitting on the coils of Horace? Come on in for the stream, the schedule, and, with time, maybe even the answers to those questions.

Here’s what’s coming and when:

11:00-11:20 Shockrods 11:30-11:50 Pacer 12:00-12:20 Landlord’s Super 12:30-12:50 Warhammer Chaosbane 13:00-13:20 Autumn's Chorus 13:30-13:50 Sigma Theory: Global Cold War 14:00-14:20 Close To The Sun 14:30-14:50 No Straight Roads 15:00-15:20 The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature 15:30-15:50 Change: A Homeless Survival Experience 16:00-16:20 Snowtopia 16:30-16:50 Cat Quest II 17:00-17:20 The Leftfield Collection

A few Rezzed tickets are still left for today, by the way, if you’re round London and fancy it. You might even be lucky enough to bump into members of the RPS gang, who’ll be too tired to notice that you’re babbling as you gush and fawn over them.