The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

The RPS Sessions livestream today brings more games, devs, and anecdotes

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th April 2019 / 10:30AM

It’s almost 11 o’clock, which means it’s almost time for the vidbuds to return to their icy vault for another day of livestreaming from EGX Rezzed. They’ve lined up games and guests across the day, everything from first-person construction in 80s England to action-RPG clicking in ye olde worlde of Warhammere. Yesterday saw surprise hosting from rando non-vidbud RPSfolk, so who knows what we’ll see today? And will they finally answer the big question: are those big brown lumps they’re sitting on the coils of Horace? Come on in for the stream, the schedule, and, with time, maybe even the answers to those questions.

Here’s what’s coming and when:

11:00-11:20Shockrods
11:30-11:50Pacer
12:00-12:20Landlord’s Super
12:30-12:50Warhammer Chaosbane
13:00-13:20Autumn's Chorus
13:30-13:50Sigma Theory: Global Cold War
14:00-14:20Close To The Sun
14:30-14:50No Straight Roads
15:00-15:20The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
15:30-15:50Change: A Homeless Survival Experience
16:00-16:20Snowtopia
16:30-16:50Cat Quest II
17:00-17:20The Leftfield Collection

A few Rezzed tickets are still left for today, by the way, if you’re round London and fancy it. You might even be lucky enough to bump into members of the RPS gang, who’ll be too tired to notice that you’re babbling as you gush and fawn over them.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Beep beep! Respawn vans are pulling up in Fortnite

2

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

15

Pathway goes raiding for lost arks on April 11th

4

Octopath Traveler may be travelling to PC next

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Beep beep! Respawn vans are pulling up in Fortnite

2

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

15

Pathway goes raiding for lost arks on April 11th

4

Octopath Traveler may be travelling to PC next

10