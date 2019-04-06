The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

15

What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th April 2019 / 9:37AM

Hello! Hello! ello! ello! llo! lo! o! o! o! o! o.

No, no one, nobody, nothing.

Everyone’s gone. The halls, wings, and caverns of the RPS treehouse are empty, save for me and weekend editor Jay. Rezzed must be a hell of a rumble. Though it does make me suspicious that apparently none of them are playing anything this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Alice Bee

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Alice L

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Alice O

I’ve not had a go at Stellaris since ooh several expansions back, so I fancy seeing what’s new as a new space empire rises. But who should that space empire be? What do we believe in? What do we want? You tell me!

Brendan

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Dave

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Graham

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

John

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Katharine

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Matt

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Matthew

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

Ollie

Missing, presumed Rezzed.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Jump to comments (15)

