The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Apex Legends leaver penalties were a little premature

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th April 2019 / 3:52PM

Respawn Entertainment are indeed planning to add penalties for folks who abandon their squads and leave in the middle of Apex Legends rounds, but not just yet – and not in the exact form that they accidentally added it last week. Wednesday’s update, on top of accidentally making accounts seem reset, included a work-in-progress version of leaver penalties that was enabled by accident. Whoops. But the feature, which should discourage jerks in the free-to-play battle royale FPS from bailing and scuttling your chances of that Tofurky dinner, is coming. At some point. When it’s done.

“So internally, we have been working on and testing this feature but it wasn’t our intention or plan to have it go live with the update that went out today,” Respawn said last week. “There was a piece of script that was missing and caused the leaving match early penalty to be turned on when it shouldn’t be. That’s why it wasn’t in the patch notes.”

And that’s why it didn’t stick around.

“We updated the script, tested with QA and it’s now disabled for all platforms. We don’t have an ETA for if or when this would come out for real. Apologies for the confusion.”

Respawn folks did clarify a few details of the implementation too. The leaver penalty didn’t apply if your team wasn’t full and anyone who died was free to leave, which are good touches. Though we’ll have to see how the leaver penalty works when it’s actually, like, finished.

For now, do behave, won’t you?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

100 Apex Legends tips [Season 1] - Apex Legends guide, practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert

Apex Legends characters [inc. Octane] - abilities, hitboxes, top tips for all characters

Octane might just be the new favourite

Apex Legends Wraith guide [Season 1] - abilities, hitbox, Wraith tips and tricks

Strongest Avenger

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Secret History Of Rock Paper Shotgun - Part One: Matters Of Import

Let there be light

2

Glorious Companions gathers the troops for launch in June

1

Far Cry: New Dawn PC graphics performance: How to get the best settings

Your graphics card shoulder to cry on

Overthinking Games: Devil May Cry 5 and its tangle of heavy metal influences

Devil may wail on the guitar

4