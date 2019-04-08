The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Mortal com-b-hat: Chapeau is a multiplayer game where you are a hat

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

8th April 2019 / 11:10AM

When Team Fortress 2 established hats as a quintessential part of multiplayer gaming culture, Valve set in motion a chain of events that have lead us to this pivotal moment. Events have reached their logical conclusion. Someone has made a game in which you are a hat.

Chapeau is an upcoming multiplayer brawler, except sometimes instead of brawling you’re trying to find the right person to clothe. Also sometimes the floor is lava. Shall we just jump into the trailer? It’s quite jazzy.

More hat chat in a second, but I can’t resist mentioning how much I enjoyed bumping into a spot of electroswing on a Monday morning. I want more. Do you want more?

Back to the serious business. On their site, developers Salt Castle Studio mention multiple game modes and “fast-paced combat” where the “environment is unpredictable”, but details are sparse. Most of what we know is up there in that trailer, apart from this bit that mentions “gathering your friends on your couch”, so it might be local multiplayer only?

That would be a shame, because I’m pretty sure I could coral my cyber pals into some hat-based antics. The Floor Is Lava mode seems to revolve around punting your friends into the floor and extracting juicy coins from them, while “Where is Wilhelm” sends you off in search of a specific head to nestle on. Jolly, wholesome, fant-hat-stic fun.

An alpha is “coming soon”.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

