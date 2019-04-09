Have You Played... Marie's Room?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Marie’s Room is perhaps one of the shortest games I’ve ever played. Intentionally short, anyway. There are plenty of games that have made me want to stop playing and so have been “short” for the wrong reasons, but Marie’s Room is a short game I wish was longer. Although I understand entirely why it had to be the length it was. There are no save points, no sense of being rushed (until the ending, but I won’t spoil that) and it’s a game that causes you to reflect on your past.

It’s reminiscent of Gone Home. Set in a world (or just a few rooms, really) of beautiful autumnal tones, with lovely twinkly acoustic background music, you become Kelsey. And you find yourself in the home of your old classmate Marie, and then unsurprisingly, her room. Eventually, you discover why you’re there and what you’re looking for. I don’t want to spoil too much, but it is very good at transporting you into the memories and recollections of Kelsey as if they were your own.

It didn’t need to be longer – as much as I wanted it to be – it’s probably the same reason you only get three gyozas at Yo! Sushi, they know it’s plenty, and they don’t want to overfill you and make you forget just how you felt in that moment. Those are the kind of games I’m into these days. Short but sweet, games that don’t take up too much of my time, but still fill me up. Which is the same reason I’m a big fan of gyozas.