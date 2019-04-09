The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Surviving Mars turns the red planet green in terraforming expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th April 2019 / 5:15PM

Green is the new red and you, dear Surviving Mars player, have committed the fashion faux-pas of colonising a planet in last season’s colour. Oh dear oh dear. Thankfully, the second expansion for Haemimont’s colony-building strategy game will allow you to change that passé rust red for verdant greens and pops of blues by terraforming the planet. As a bonus, terraforming should make the planet safe for humans without clunky spacesuits, which should vastly expand the planet’s fashion possibilities. Terraforming Mars will also bring economic benefits and… but I assume it’s mostly for fashion.

As is the way, players will begin to change the atmospheric makeup of the planet, planting grander forms of flora along the way, until Mars is green and wet.

“Each decision you make while managing your colony can affect the Terraforming Parameters, which include the Atmosphere, Temperature, Water, and Vegetation, and ideally brings them closer to habitable levels,” publishers Paradox explain.

“Seed the surface of Mars with various lichen, grass, shrubs, or trees and watch as they begin to turn the Red Planet green. Low maintenance plants like Lichen can improve the soil quality to help more complex plants grow while Trees produce high seed yields for your colony to harvest.”

The expansion will also bring pie-in-the-sky projects like a space mirror, melting the ice caps, yoinking ice asteroids, and more. On the downside, new hazards are associated with the challenges of playing god.

You can read more on Green Planet’s page.

Green Planet is due to launch by the end of June, coming to Steam and GOG. No word on a price yet; I’d guess £10-15.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

