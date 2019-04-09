The Division 2 Tidal Basin update - full patch notes, Tidal Basin Stronghold, World Tier 5

Tidal Basin, the first major content update of The Division 2, was released to agents everywhere on 5th March. Offering up a great many changes, features, and adjustments, from the new Black Tusk Stronghold and World Tier 5 to an overhaul of the weapon mod system and smaller quality of life and UI alterations. Our The Division 2 Tidal Basin update guide will walk you through all the major changes that have taken place with this bountiful new update, starting with the full patch notes and then going into detail with some of the most important new features we’ve found.

The Division 2 Tidal Basin update guide

Massive has crammed a great deal of changes and new features into this The Division 2 content update, so we're gonna start with the full patch notes before going into a little more detail about some of the major changes that the Invasion: Battle for D.C. patch notes have introduced into The Division 2.

The Division 2 Patch Notes (Invasion: Battle for D.C.)

First, let’s get a look at the full patch notes for this The Division 2 update. Simply click on the box below to expand it and view the patch notes in full. When you’re done, take a look lower down and you’ll see we’ve talked a bit about some of the new features and adjustments that have arrived with the Tidal Basin update.

The Division 2 Invasion: Battle for D.C. Patch Notes (5 April 2019) New content Invasion: Battle for D.C. is now live. You can find a content overview in this article. Weapons, Mods and Gear Overhauled the Weapon mod system (see below section for more info).

Fixed a wrong long-range damage value for M4 (super 90) and P416. Previously, they could sometimes increase damage over longer ranges instead of the other way around.

Rifles Damage on the MK17 rifle reduced by 14%, also corrected this weapon not having a damage falloff over distance. LW M4 damage increased by 5%, RPM increased from 240 to 360. LVOA-C RPM increased from 240 to 380.

Marksman Rifles Model 700 damage reduced by 13%.

Shotguns AA12 damage increased by 16%.

LMGs MG5 damage increased by 12% and fixed reversed falloff, causing the weapon to do more damage over a longer range.

Updated initial accuracy on the Sig Sniper MCmillan T1. It should now be much more reliable to shoot as soon as it’s shouldered and the transition to scoped view is over.

Reduced the amount of Critical Damage and Headshot Damage that can roll on Gear, including the amount on existing Gear. The actual values will differ depending on the level and quality of the gear it occurs on. This is partially in preparation for another world tier, where we felt these values were already at the limit of what was healthy in WT4.

Complete overhaul of skill mods to give more achievable requirements and more reasonable bonuses. A closer equivalence between required skill power and the bonuses granted. Changed the amount of skill power on gear to not increase exponentially with level, but instead more linearly. This results in most skill power values on gear being lower, but in accordance with the lowered requirements. Tweaked the ranges of bonuses to be within acceptable bounds where they had extreme values before due to scaling errors. Most notably radius and ammo/charges values. Players will see both the bonuses and the requirements of almost all skill mods change as a result of this overhaul. In end game, both Superior and High-End skill mods exist to cover the different needs of different builds. They can overlap in power, but High-End mods have a higher maximum roll potential. We are looking at ways to provide lower value/quality mods in end game world tiers in the future to provide a solution to the fact that on very low skill power builds, there would be room for those mods, and currently we are aware that means you have to save mods from your leveling experience.

Player Skills Fixed an issue which caused the Bombardier Drone to get destroyed while climbing up/down a ladder or rope.

Improved feedback of Bombardier Drone crashing into obstacles during the bombing phase.

Fixed an issue with Firefly payload sometimes failing to activate when reaching its target.

Fixed an issue where Revive hive would not self-deploy if the agent was busy performing a different action such as using different skill when it triggered.

Revamped the Sniper Turret version of the turret skill. It now will automatically target the hostile nearest to the players’ center-of-screen (the same method it uses to pick other turret targets) and will fire at that target when the button is pressed, without a lock-on order needed. If a player aims at a hostile, the sniper turret will attempt to match their aim, allowing precision shots using the sniper turret. An issue where the sniper turret wasn’t correctly getting bonus damage when hitting headshots has been fixed.

Revamped the Chem launcher skill platform. Pressing the skill button will now equip the chem launcher similar to swapping to a weapon. The player can aim and shoot with normal weapon controls, as well as run with the skill and blindfire it. Quick deploy at the agents own position is still available for the repair version of the chem launcher, using the same controls as before. Unequipping the Chem launcher can be done using the skill button, the B (XBOX) / Circle (PS4) button or just using the weapon swap controls.

Loot & Rewards Control Point reward containers are giving the correct number of items for the corresponding Control Point’s defense level. Defense level 4 now awards 5 items instead of 3.

Reduced DZ XP gain from Landmarks in Dark Zones.

Reduced the quality and power for items dropped in Propaganda Broadcast and one drop of Settlement Blockade activities to be more in line with other open world enemies and activities.

Updated XP rewards for low-level player playing in World Tiers to scale with player level.

Supply Drop activity loot container items now scale with every consecutive container you open. This includes lowering the reward of the first crate, but results in similar rewards for the activity as a whole.

Added 5 Specialized Apparel Cache Keys, awarded with levels 2 – 4. As a thank you for playing, all players that played before April 4 get 5 Specialized Apparel Keys, regardless of their level. Apparel Keys will be coming for those players later next week.

Faction Key loot drops from Bounties are now guaranteed and are displayed in the loot preview.

Adjusted bounty credit rewards to use scaling values in World Tiers instead of flat values so if a lower level player is playing with a higher-level player, they will receive an amount of credits more appropriate for their level.

Changed Skill Unlock rewards to be non-invaded only so that players who co-op with a higher-level friend to play invaded before playing on story won’t receive the rewards.

Added Apparel cache key fragments to the PvP reward caches.

Adjusted the rewards for the street execution activity to give slightly lower quality/source level gear so the rewards are more in line with the difficulty of the activity.

Reduced the quality and source level charts used for item drops from the living world activities settlement blockade and Propaganda broadcast to be more in line with other open world drops and the difficulty of the activities.

Updated Collectibles set XP reward to scale with player level.

Fixed an issue which caused the Drone Helicopter to not use the correct loot table. Crafting Increased Material cap for Standard and Specialized crafting materials to 400 (with all perks).

Increased Material cap for High-End crafting materials to 50.

Materials required for crafting weapon mods does not scale as aggressively and has much lower values in endgame.

Removed a small increase on materials required for crafting weapon mods after upgrading the crafting bench quality.

Changed the upgrade blueprints for exotic weapons Lullaby and Ruthless to not show up on the vendor until you are level 30.

Increased the power for the wandering vendor so her inventory has a narrower Gear Score range closer to the top of the World Tier Gear Score Range.

Set all exotic upgrade blueprints to award you the upgraded weapon on the max gear score of the current tier.

Removed a tiny increase on materials required for crafting weapon mods after upgrading the crafting bench quality.

Exotic weapons are now pre-equipped with lore text mods. These mods do not have stats and cannot be equipped elsewhere. Talents Blind Justice – Modified the Buff that increases damage to your next shot now expires at end of combat and when out of combat

– Modified the Buff that increases damage to your next shot now expires at end of combat and when out of combat First Blood – Updated Normalized MMR Talent First Blood Text to correctly explain that the first shot after reloading from empty is the enhanced bullet. NPCs Decreased damage of all NPC Automatic Shotguns

Decreased damage of all NPC SMGs

Hey agent! Staff in the Base of Operation will now shout at the player less frequently than before. Main Missions Difficulty World Bank – Invaded – Server Room Increased the time which the Black Tusks needs to complete the download in the Server Room from 200 seconds to 250 seconds. Reduced the difficulty in the Server Room by setting the Enemy group composition to light, light, medium – Instead of medium, heavy, medium.

DCD Headquarters Mission level has been changed from 17 to 18.

Roosevelt Island – Invaded – Quarantine Docks Reduced the difficulty of the first wave of enemies encountered in the last beat of the mission by lowering the amount of Elite and Veteran enemies. Enemies in this part of the mission can only use mounted weapons if there are 2 players or more. This should make it less punishing for solo-players attempting this mission.

Open World: Removed death of civilian squad as a failure condition for the Control Point takeover. The Officer will now remain in downed state until players complete the takeover or wipe. Black Tusk presence has been increased in invaded Open World zones. New Ambusher NPCs now roam the streets of DC.

Social Added a “Friends & Clan” option for Call for Backup that only shows calls from friends and clan members.

Added a “Do Not Disturb” group privacy option that blocks all incoming invites. PC: UI Added a Field of View slider PlayStation 4 Fixed an issue that could cause players to be stuck in the Specialization tutorial Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that could cause undesired appearance changes to agents after login in or using the barber. Players that have been permanently affected by an appearance change will unfortunately not be changed back with this fix. We want to apologize for any inconvenienced caused by this and we’re looking into options to allow players to fully customize their agent in the future, but we do not have a timeline for this feature.

Fixed an issue where the Cluster Seeker Mine could split up more often than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Defender Drone could have unlimited uptime.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from finishing the Unite cypher riddle. We’re confident this is not bugged anymore.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Stronghold activation animation to always play when entering the Base of Operations.

Fixed several instances of Audio logs not playing automatically when picked up.

Fixed an issue that could cause players being unable to finish the Side Mission Worksite Community.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to update their crafting bench after reaching a new World Tier.

Fixed an issue with NPCs sometimes not reacting properly to cooked grenades

Fixed an issue with Hunters not always appropriately despawning if a player flees a combat space

Fixed rare issue where NPCs could get stuck when attempting to melee a player in cover

Fixed issue with the Explosive Seeker Mine occasionally failing to path to its target

Fixed bug where players could fast travel to non-friendly Control Points

Fixed bug that made encounters with friendly NPCs requesting resources too rare

Fixed bug where underground enemies would come to the surface during the day

Fixed an issue where players were able to obtain gear with a higher gear score than intended Any owned High-End items will be lowered to Gear Score 500. Any owned Superior items will be lowered to Gear Score 490. Clan caches no longer award items higher than the maximum loot Gear Score. Recalibration still allows Gear Score to increase slightly past the maximum loot Gear Score.

Fixed a bunch of weird stairs and invisible walls. [collapse]

Alright; now that you’ve had a little read through, let’s highlight some of the more – ahem – massive changes that have taken place with this update.

New Tidal Basin Stronghold mission

The big new feature is, of course, the eponymous Tidal Basin – the final Black Tusk Stronghold, and the mission which once completed will unlock the final World Tier of The Division 2’s Endgame.

The Tidal Basin Stronghold mission, much like the previous Strongholds you’ll have had to conquer to get to this point, requires you to complete a side mission before it is unlocked – and you’ll need to have a Gear Score of at least 425 in order to start this journey towards World Tier 5. The Stronghold itself is quite predictably filled with Black Tusk faction members, including a great deal of Elites and a series of objectives with ever-escalating stakes.

The whole mission should take you between 45-90 minutes depending on your gear score, playstyle, and whether you’re in a squad or solo; and most players have found that it isn’t actually too much more difficult than some of the previous Black Tusk Strongholds, so it shouldn’t take you too long to crack this final mission and unlock the final portion of The Division 2’s Endgame.

World Tier 5 and Heroic Difficulty now available

World Tier 5 will unlock upon completion of the Tidal Basin Stronghold mission. This final World Tier is where the Endgame caps out – at least for the time being. The Gear Score cap will be raised to 500, and – quite anticlimactically, I’ll admit – the Black Tusk suddenly return in droves across the map, coercing you into spending even more of your time cleaning up the streets and buildings of Washington DC. This is helped along by the addition of new weekly Invaded Missions, which you’ll have had to fight your way through in order to reach the Black Tusk Strongholds.

With this update comes a new Heroic Difficulty mode as well, which severely limits the number of checkpoints you have for missions, as well as providing a general boost to the overall power of your Black Tusk enemies.

Weapon mod changes

One of the big adjustments we’ve seen rolled out with this update is an overhaul of the weapon mod effects. Before, these mods nearly always came with a positive and negative effect, forcing you to get creative with the direction of your build and allowing you to be more extreme with your stat leanings. Now, however, nearly all of the negative effects of these mods are gone, leaving you with just the positive effects.

To compensate for this drastic change, the positive effects of the mods have been nerfed – understandably, since otherwise every player’s Agent would suddenly have become much more powerful, throwing the difficulty curve of the game for a loop. But it means you may need to revisit your build with the new update and make sure that the mods you’ve equipped are the most effective for your build or style of play. Below you can see the full list of changes to weapons mods in The Division 2. There are quite a few of them, so I’d advise using the search box to filter between them.

Type Subtype Name Attribute

(positive) Attribute

(negative) Magazine Belt Nimble Link Belt 5% Fire Rate Tactical Small Pouch 20% Reload Speed Non-disruptive Link Calibrated Link 15% Stability Large Pouch 35 Extra rounds 5.56 Magazine Light Extended 5.56 Mag 10 Extra Rounds Sturdy Extended 5.56 Mag 20 Extra Rounds 10% Reload Speed Tactical 5.56 Mag 10% Crit Damage Infantry 5.56 Mag 30% Optimal Range Balanced Spring 5.56 Mag 20% Stability 7.62 Magazine Light Extended 7.62 Mag 10 Extra Rounds Sturdy Extended 7.62 Mag 20 Extra Rounds 10% Reload Speed Weighted 7.62 Mag 20% Stability Precision 7.62 Mag 7% Headshot Damage Thin 7.62 Mag 20% Reload Speed 9mm Magazine Oversize 9mm Mag 10 Extra Rounds Extended 9mm Mag 20 Extra Rounds Heavy Spring 9mm Mag 10% Crit Damage Segmented 9mm Mag 20% Reload Speed Special Forces 9mm Mag 10% Damage to Elites .45 ACP Magazine Extended .45 ACP Mag 10 Extra Rounds Oversized .45 ACP Mag 20 Extra Rounds 10% Reload Speed Short Spring .45 ACP Mag 20% Reload Speed Force Feed .45 ACP Mag 10% Damage to Elites Precision Feeding .45 ACP Mag 20% Stability Marksman 7.62 Magazine Tightly Packed Marksman Mag 5 Extra Rounds Lightweight Marksman Mag 20% Reload Speed Sturdy Marksman Mag 20% Stability Compact Marksman Mag 10% Damage to Elites Mended Marksman Mag 20% Optimal Range 7.62 Integrated Compensated Integrated Spring 20% Reload Speed Overbalanced Integrated Spring 20% Stability Stiff Integrated Spring 5% Damage Underbalanced Integrated Spring 10% Damage to Elites Revolver drum Speed Loading Revolver Drum 20% Reload Speed Pistol mag Extended Pistol Mag 11 Extra Rounds Field Pistol Mag 30% Optimal Range Police Pistol Mag 20% Reload Speed Tubular Hard Tubular Spring 5% Fire Rate Counter-Clockwise Tubular Spring 10% Damage to Elites Flexible Tubular Spring 20% Reload Speed Muzzle 5.56 (5.7) Loud Vent Brake 5.56 10% Optimal Range Muzzle Brake 5.56 5% Damage to Elites Compensator 5.56 10% Stability Flash Hider 5.56 5% Crit Damage Large Suppressor 5.56 10% Accuracy Omega 5.56 Rifle Suppressor 20% Stability 10% Optimal Range 7.62 Loud Vent Brake 7.62 10% Optimal Range Muzzle Brake 7.62 5% Damage to Elites Compensator 7.62 10 % Stability Flash Hider 7.62 5% Crit Damage Large Suppressor 7.62 10 % Accuracy Omega 7.62 Rifle Suppressor 20% Stability 10% Optimal Range 9mm Loud Vent Brake 9mm 10% Optimal Range Muzzle Brake 9mm 5% Damage to Elites Compensator 9mm 10% Stability Flash Hider 9mm 5% Crit Damage Small Suppressor 9mm 10% Accuracy Osprey 9 Suppressor 5% Crit Chance .45 ACP Loud Vent Brake .45 10% Optimal Range Muzzle Brake .45 5% Damage to Elites Compensator .45 10% Stability Flash Hider .45 5% Crit Damage Small Suppressor .45 10% Accuracy Osprey 45 Suppressor 5% Crit Chance Optics Short EXPS3 Holo sight 8% Damage to Elites Russion Red Dot Sight 5% Crit Damage T2 Micro Red Dot Sight 10% Accuracy PRO Red Dot Sight 5% Stability Small RDS Scope 15% Stability 5% Accuracy Reflex Sight 20 % Crit Range Low Reflex Sight 10% Damage to Elites 10% Optimal Range Rugged Mini Reflex Sight 5% Crit Chance Long Acog Scope (4x) 20% Optimal Range CQBSS Scope (8x) 30% Headshot Damage Digital Scope 45% Headshot Damage 5% Crit Damage C79 Scope (3.4x) 5% Damage to elites 552 Holo Sight 10% Accuracy MK5 Scope (15x) 40% headshot damage 20% Reload Speed VX1 Scope (12x) 35% Headshot Damage 10% Reload Speed Iron Sights Streamlined Iron Sights 10% Reload Speed Weighted Iron Sights 10% Stability Open Iron Sights 10% Accuracy Underbarrel Short Angled Grip 10% Stability Laser Pointer 5% Crit Chance Small Laser Pointer 7% Crit Chance Vertical Grip 10% Accuracy Long Short Grip 5% Crit Damage Handstop 10% Reload Speed Gadget Compact Coupled Laser Pointer 10% headshot damage Compact Coupled Small Laser Pointer 10% Crit Chance

NPC damage nerfs and FOV slider

Finally, a brief word on a couple of minor but lovely changes that many people might have glossed over. First: NPCs have received a couple of much-needed damage nerfs. Specifically, to NPCs carrying either Auto-Shotguns or SMGs. And this makes perfect sense in my mind, because both these weapons were previously capable of melting you down into a big puddle of “hey, no fair!” in the space of a second if you were caught moving between cover.

And secondly, if you take a look in the Gameplay section of the Settings menu, at the bottom you’ll see a new Field of View slider which allows you to bump up your FOV to 25 degrees higher than the game’s default value. Good news for those of us who like playing at 100+ FOV in games such as these.

That should be all of the major aspects of The Division 2 Tidal Basin update out of the way. As you can see there have been a great deal of new features and adjustments, some of which may force players to reconsider their current equipment and style of play; and many of which give us oodles of new content to explore and baddies to assassinate. I guess it’s time to get back into DC and dive into that final Stronghold, agent.