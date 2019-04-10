Fortnite patch notes (V8.30) - Fortnite update V8.30 with analysis

Fortnite v8.30 is upon us, bringing with it yet another idea shamelessly pilfered from the battle royale’s competitor, Apex Legends. Dominating this update is the new Reboot Van, which allows players to bring their eliminated teammates back from the dead to fight another day. But there are a few more changes worth talking about as well, as you’ll soon find out. Our Fortnite Patch Notes page helps you keep track of every update, every set of patch notes, all in one place. What’s more, we’ll break down the latest changes with in-depth practical analyses and tips on how each adjustment changes the game and what you can do to stay ahead of the curve with Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortnite Patch Notes – V8.30 Fortnite Update (10 Apr 2019)

Full Fortnite Patch Notes

Fortnite V8.20 Patch Notes (Mar 27 2019) Limited Time Mode: Fly Explosives Summary: This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM with the Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!

Mode Details: Only explosive weapons can be found in this mode. Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks. Jetpacks are only available in this mode in Battle Royale. Reduced storm wait times. Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Weapons + Items Reboot Van / Cards Reboot Vans have now been added to the map at all major POIs. When squad members are eliminated they now drop their Reboot Card, which can be collected by other squad members. Reboot Vans / Cards are disabled in Solos, Big Team Limited Time Modes, and any modes with respawns enabled. Reboot Cards remain in the world for 90s after they’ve been dropped. Pickup Interaction time: 0.5 seconds. Bringing Reboot Cards to Reboot Vans will bring each squad member whose card has been collected back into battle. Collected Reboot Cards can be turned in by any squad member regardless of which member picked up the Card. Interaction time: 10 seconds. A Reboot Van goes on cooldown and cannot be activated again for 120 seconds after it’s used. Rebooted squad members return with: 100 Health 1 Common Pistol 36 Light Ammo 100 Wood

Infantry Rifle Damage decreased from 40/42 to 38/40. Fall-off damage at maximum range increased from 26/28 to 32/34.

Poison Dart Trap damage ticks will no longer cause the camera to shake repeatedly. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented weapon fire from queuing for shotguns after switching weapons without re-pressing the fire key.

Fixed an issue where if a Clinger is attached to a player and they entered a Baller that it wouldn’t deal damage.

Fixed sniper rifles playing fire animations twice per shot from the point of view of other players.

Fixed grenade projectile trajectories lagging behind slightly when moving and rotating.

Fixed Traps not activating if a player blocks line of sight with a structure but then the structure is destroyed.

Fixed Balloon sound effects occasionally playing when entering a vehicle without Balloons active.

Fixed an issue with single shot weapons not reloading properly while in targeting mode.

Fixed Peppers not granting movement speed while walking.

Fixed Minigun Rev Up/Down sound effects persisting after boosting on a Driftboard.

Fixed an issue with Ziplines after using a Launch Pad that could cause the player to jump higher.

Fixed an issue with players getting knocked backward when firing the Pirate Cannon upwards.

Fixed Pirate Cannons getting stuck in an indefinite horizontal rotation.

Fixed an issue with Boom Bow not showing up with the Visualize Sound Effects option.

Fixed an issue with vehicles shot by Boom Bow not playing hit notification sound effects.

Fixed an issue with the Boom Bow having longer than expected projectile trail effects.

Fixed an issue with Boom Bow projectile effects occasionally flying through enemies.

Fixed a spelling error in the elimination feed with Boom Bow. Gameplay Buccaneer’s Bounty Event A different Limited Time Mode rotates in every day from April 10 – April 15. Drop in and Complete free Challenges to earn in-game rewards. Increased the spawn rate of Treasure Maps for the duration of this event: Floor Loot: Increased availability from .25% to .5% Chests: Increased availability from 1.55% to 3.05%

All aspect ratios will have the same vertical FOV on Mac and PC. In the near future, ultrawide monitors will be limited to 16:9 in competitive game modes.

Added separate controller sensitivities for building and editing structures.

The Glider Redeploy item is now sorted to the right along with other consumables when “Auto sort consumables to the right” is enabled.

Added ability to cycle hotbar items while gliding.

Hit markers are now server authoritative. We’ve heard the feedback that hit markers are sometimes seen for shots but don’t apply damage, so we’re going to delay showing them until the server has confirmed the hit.

Fixed sniper damage not causing damaged players to play a reaction animation.

Adjusted how Storm damage is applied so that players entering the Storm will have a set amount of time before damage is applied. The initial instance of damage will start 1 second after entering the Storm.

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly edit structure behind them when backed up close to a player built wall.

Players dropping in warm-up will not award eliminations if another player caused them to receive fall damage.

Fixed Traps being hidden underneath certain floor pieces that don’t completely align with the grid. Competitive New Tournament – April 13 & 14: Fortnite World Cup Online Open Week 1 ($1,000,000 total prize pool!) Top performers in each server region will qualify to the Fortnite World Cup Finals in New York City. Full Fortnite World Cup details and official rules can be found here: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/competitive/events/world-cup Solo Game Mode Participation in this event requires players to have reached Champion League in Arena. Region Lock is in effect – players may only participate in the qualifier for a single server region each week of the Online Opens. The server region of the first match entered for that weekend’s tournament will be the one the player will be locked into for that entire weekend. Format: April 13 – Round One: All Eligible Players. April 14 – Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One.

Tournament rewards can now be viewed directly in each tournament session.

Server Replays are now available in leaderboards for PC Players – Players can now view the active server replays of top leaderboard performers. This will be expanded to all platforms in the near future! Bug Fixes: Improved clarity of which regions tournament is currently being viewed. Performance Various level streaming performance optimizations for Switch and Xbox One to reduce cases where players see blurry buildings.

Improved texture streaming performance and memory overhead on Switch.

Improved performance for Traps.

Improved performance of the Challenges UI. Bug Fixes: Fixed a source of hitches due to spawning weapon drops.

Fixed a source of hitches due to replay recording.

Implemented a fix that should resolve cases of invisible characters after skydiving. Audio New separate in-air audio tell for enemies. More of an “incoming” audio tell that should give more awareness when an enemy drops in on you from above.

Reduced volume of building audio loops while being structures are being built. This sound is now ducked by enemy footsteps and gunfire. Prevents unnecessary noise when lots of buildings are placed in quick succession.

Slightly increased the volume of footsteps below the player.

Increased volume of the landing sounds of enemy footsteps. Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where all offscreen enemy footsteps and weapon switches/reloads would be silent when more than 5 players were nearby.

Fixed a bug where the Boom Bow wasn’t playing the correct vehicle damage notification sound. UI Vehicle controls can now be hidden in the HUD Options.

Added minimum and maximum values to the in-game FPS overlay and added the option to “Show FPS” on all supported platforms.

Push To Talk Enabling the menu option for consoles Defaulting the option to Off for consoles.

Wraps can now be applied to most types of weapons, everything that doesn’t fit elsewhere is now covered by a catch-all “Misc.” slot in the locker.

The health bar for vehicles has been adjusted to now display health values of vehicles. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue with the friend list was always displaying a notification symbol in the frontend. Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed a rare crash that was occurring when loading effects when viewing a replay. Spectating Bug Fixes: Fixed certain items such as gliders not displaying their count properly for spectators. [collapse]

New Reboot Vans – ability to respawn teammates

Yes, Fortnite has finally added Respawn Beacon— ahem. Sorry. Reboot Vans. These Vans are dotted about the map and will enable a player to respawn their eliminated teammate(s) – provided they were able to collect the Reboot Cards of the player(s) in question.

The premise is almost exactly identical to the Respawn Beacons in Apex Legends: when a teammate dies, they’ll drop a Reboot Card which is on a 90 second timer before it disappears forever. If you pick up the Card within those 90 seconds, then you can take it to the nearest Reboot Van and spend 10 seconds interacting with it in order to respawn your fallen comrade, with 100 Health, 100 Wood, a Grey Pistol and some Light Ammo.

The fact that respawned teammates spawn with a weapon of any kind is the only unique aspect of this whole system. Not that a Grey Pistol will help you much against a fully-armed and shielded enemy team, but it’s better than just having your Pickaxe.

I also feel it necessary, considering there are only 19 of these Reboot Vans on the map, that Epic chose to make these Vans reusable after a cooldown of 120 seconds, rather than wiping them from the map altogether like Apex Legends handles the Respawn Beacons. It’s one hell of a change to be added to Fortnite in any case, particularly right before the Fortnite World Cup begins in earnest.

Aspect ratio fix (stretched resolution disabled)

Speaking of massive changes right before the World Cup – Epic have taken steps in the v8.30 Patch Notes to counter stretched resolution users – players who artificially stretch the aspect ratio of the game in order to gain a greater field of view than the competition.

Now, competitive and ranked games will limit players to a 16:9 aspect ratio, prompting a great deal of outrage amongst the more competitive side of Fortnite’s playerbase, many of whom have been playing and practicing for the World Cup with stretched resolution for a year or more.

Fixed accidental edits of structures behind you

I think we’ve all had moments where this awful bug has screwed us over: if you’re backed right up against your wall, and attempt to edit the wall in front of you, then the game will somehow think that your intention was to reach behind yourself and edit the wall at your back instead of the one through which the enemy is now happily leaping forward to deal the killing blow on your stunned, salty self.

Well apparently that’s fixed now, and so never again will you accidentally attempt to edit a wall that is right behind you instead of the one you were actually aiming at. Surely, this change at least is one which everyone can agree is a positive aspect of the v8.30 Patch Notes.

Storm damage no longer applies immediately

One more minor change worth mentioning: the Storm will now reliably wait 1 second after you enter it before beginning to damage you. Aside from giving you that little bit of extra time before you take damage if you wanted to head outside the border briefly for some nearby loot, this change may also be very welcome in competitive environments where the game nearly always ends with a multitude of players stacked atop one another in a miniscule circle. In situations such as these, lag is often a prime dealer of death as players attempt to dip in and out of the Storm but find their Health stripped away before they expected it. So it’ll be interesting to see how this minor adjustment changes things.

Fortnite Patch Notes – Previous Updates

Fortnite V8.20 Content Update (Apr 2 2019) Limited Time Mode: Sniper Shootout Summary: In this limited time mode, players will do battle using sniper rifles. May the best aim win!

Mode Details: Only weapon drops are Sniper Rifles. Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50% Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is deactivated – be careful peeking!

Weapons + Items Boom Bow Fires Arrows with a Shotgun Shell tip, which explode on impact. Uses Shotgun Ammo The longer you hold the fire keybind down, the faster the shot will go! Explosive damage is consistent regardless of the power of the shot. The Boom Bow will achieve maximum power after 1.6 seconds of charging. A direct hit will deal both the direct hit damage and the explosion damage to the enemy player it impacts. Direct hit Base damage 15 Headshot Multiplier: 2x Explosion 100 damage

Events Bug Fixes: Arena Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to queue for Duos when the party leader was in a lower division. Fixed an issue which caused players to not be promoted to the next division while playing in Duos with a player in a higher division. Note: Hype was still being earned correctly, this was a visual issue only. Fixed an issue where players in Duos were charged Bus Fare based on the party leaders division, rather than their own.

Fortnite V8.20 Patch Notes (Mar 27 2019) Limited Time Mode: The Floor Is Lava! Summary: Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map, and it’s hot! Drop in and quickly loot and gather materials so you can be the first to reach the high ground.

Mode Details: A few minutes into the match, the lava will begin to rise. The lava moves at a steady speed until the entire map is covered. Touching the lava will apply damage directly to your health and bounce you up in the air. You can build on the lava. Players will be given a small number of materials every second, to help out in those “entire map is on fire” situations.

Weapons + Items The Baller no longer applies damage to players on collision. The knockback/bounce effect will remain unchanged.

Future Baller Iterations We’ve noticed a lot of discussion around the Baller, so here’s an update! We’re not satisfied with the current use of Ballers, specifically in the late game. With the v8.30 update, we will release a change that will allow players to shoot through the glass of The Baller. Non-glass parts will still have collision and block damage from bullets.

Siphon/Material Changes In v7.40 we implemented a few Pop-up Cup settings as a test in core modes. After monitoring a combination of gameplay, data, and feedback, we’ve gathered necessary info to conclude this initial test. We feel it has resulted in an unhealthy level of aggressive play, diminishing other viable strategies. The following changes have been reverted in all core modes: 50 Health (or Shield) based on your health when the Elimination occurs. 50/50/50 materials dropped on Elimination. 500/500/500 Cap on materials. Harvest rate increased by 40% That said, these mechanics have proven to be positive in our competitive playlists. All changes above remain enabled in the new Arena Game Mode.

Infantry Rifle Converted to hitscan, meaning this weapon no longer fires projectiles (snipers) and now fires the same as other Assault Rifles. Base damage reduced from 45/42 to 42/40. Uses the same damage fall off profile as existing assault rifles.

Poison Dart Trap Available in Uncommon Rarity. Can be placed on walls, floors, and ceilings. Found from Floor Loot. Can be triggered up to three grid cells away. Fires Poison Dart projectiles a distance of three horizontal grid cells (four vertical grid cells). Targets hit by darts will receive a damage-over-time effect that applies damage directly to health, bypassing any shields. 10 health damage per tick. 8 total ticks over 7 seconds for a total damage of 80. Subsequent hits will refresh the duration of the effect, but the amount of damage per tick does not change.

New Foraged Items Bananas Instantly grant 5 health when consumed. Can be found in the tropical biome. Coconuts Foraged by damaging palm trees. When consumed, Coconuts grant 5 points of effective health over a short time. That means it will replenish shields if the player is at max health. Can be found in tropical and desert biomes. Peppers When consumed, peppers instantly grant 5 health and also increase the player’s movement speed by 20% for 10 seconds. Can be found in the desert biome.

The Buried Treasure directional indicator is now attached to the player and emanates from the area of the treasure map in order to improve visibility, especially while moving. The indicator will continue to pulse every 3 seconds while the item is equipped.

Pirate Cannon adjustments Adjusted the collision of the Pirate Cannon to ensure the driver’s seat is always enterable without needing to nudge the cannon. Moved the seat prompt locations for easier entry into the cannon. Increased the radius of cannonballs and player land explosions from 200 units to 250 units. Reduced cannon impulse/knockback when firing a cannonball while driving or when launching a player. This is unchanged when coasting.

Adjusted the equip time of the Epic / Legendary Pump Shotgun to match the Uncommon / Rare versions. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where Clingers were damaging players through walls when stuck to another player.

Fixed an issue preventing Glider item pickups from displaying their stack count.

Smoothed out the motion of grenade projectile trajectories, which were lagging behind by a tick.

Balloon Fixes Entering a vehicle no longer plays the release sound of balloons if you have no balloons. The balloon rope will no longer remain on your back when you run out of balloons.

Pirate Cannon Fixes Fixed an issue where players were flying out of a Pirate Cannon in a different direction than expected. Fixed an issue preventing the ability to enter a Pirate Cannon when close to other geometry. Fixed the ability for players to finely tune Pirate Cannon’s ability to aim side to side.

Fixed an issue causing Buried Treasure to spawn loot on the Starting Island. Gameplay Marker pings are now allowed while DBNO.

Added a unique elimination message when eliminated by a Lava surface.

Increased relevancy distance for players being able to see explosions.

That’s not all! Increased infinite dab from 13 hours to 14 hours in the lobby. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue with the icy feet effect remaining on indefinitely while emoting.

Traps now do damage directly to The Baller vehicle instead of dealing damage to the driver.

Fixed issue causing some traps to be inside thicker structures, making them hard to see.

Fixed a rare occurrence of a player being invulnerable while DBNO.

Fixed the camera sometimes traveling too far when cycling to another player. Events New Feature: Arena Game Mode (Solo & Duos) Compete any time and gain ‘Hype’ to advance to higher leagues and unlock exclusive tournaments, such as the Fortnite World Cup Online Opens. Each League is broken up into several Divisions, with players working their way from Open League to Contender League to Champion League. Scoring will update from division to division, with an increasing amount of Bus Fare lost with each match at higher divisions. Note: Matchmaking in Arena is based on players with similar Hype. As a result, players in higher divisions may experience longer than normal wait times before a match is found.

New Tournament: Luxe Cup (March 30th & 31st) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!] Duos Game Mode Participation in this event requires players to have reached Contender League in Arena play prior to the start of the event. The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Format: March 30th – Round One: All Eligible Players March 31st – Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One

Performance Fixed an issue where poor server performance could cause undesired effects on clients such as unnecessary movement corrections.

Added a fix for a rare server crash.

Made a small server performance improvement related to the Baller vehicle.

Updated animation budgets to be more performant on higher scalability settings.

Improved file I/O performance on PS4, this reduces the occurrence of late streaming buildings.

Improved file I/O performance when skydiving on all platforms by changing what data we prioritize loading first. Art + Animation Adjusted lighting in Battle Royale. Increased lighting contrast in areas with shadows. Increased vibrancy in colors.

Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where the destruction effects were not playing on the Baller when it’s destroyed. Audio Re-scaled audio volume settings to avoid clipping artifacts. What used to be the 0.5 setting is now mapped to 1 (maximum loudness) If your volume was previously above 0.5 you will need to adjust the volume on your television or whichever device you’re playing on to achieve the same level of loudness.

Footsteps from spectated players’ teammates are now played at a reduced volume. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where some items didn’t have proper audio when dropping them from inventory. UI Changes to the ping graph for the net debug HUD. Red vertical lines added that indicate packets were reported lost that frame.

There’s now a setting to control if pinging while ADS/Targeting places a danger marker.

On the Battle Pass page, scrolling down on the mouse wheel moves the contents right and scrolling up on the mouse wheel moves the images left. Bug Fixes: Fixed issue with Main Menu icons becoming off-center.

Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s Squad Fill preference to reset to “Fill”.

Fixed an issue where scopes would be missing reticle lines on low settings. Spectating Bug Fixes: Fixed an occasional awkward camera movement that would occur when switching to different view targets while spectating. [collapse]

Fortnite V8.11 Patch Notes (Mar 20 2019) Weapons + Items Flint-Knock Pistol Available in Common and Uncommon Rarities. Found from Floor Loot. Knocks back the shooter. Can also knock back the target if they’re close enough. The closer you are to the target, the farther they get knocked away. The shooter can crouch to prevent the knockback. Close range damage: 86/90 Significant damage falloff. Must reload after each shot. 3 second reload time. Uses Heavy Ammo.

Unvaulted the Impulse Grenade Impulse strength against vehicles has been increased by 344%

Increased the impulse strength of explosive weapons against vehicles by 233%

Scoped Assault Rifle Increased base damage from 24/23 to 27/26

Reduced the spawn rate of the Baller from 100% to 50% Limited Time Mode: One Shot Summary: Low Gravity. Every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages are the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Gravity is set lower than normal.

The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game.

The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Semi-Auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode.

Players will spawn with 50 health, and can only heal if they find Bandages. Events Tournament Update: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event Added two additional extended sessions, which will run 24 hours a day. 3/19/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC 3/23/2019 00:00 UTC until 3/26/2019 00:00 UTC

New Tournament: Blackheart Cup (March 23rd & 24th) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!] Solo Game Mode Participation in this event requires players to have placed in the Top 3% (global) of any Gauntlet Test Event session prior to the start of the tournament. The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Format: March 23rd – Round One: All Eligible Players March 24th – Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One

Participating in tournaments and the Gauntlet Test now requires a minimum account level of 15. The requirement was previously at level 10. Audio Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that caused The Baller’s tow-hook “release” sound to trigger twice each time. UI Bug Fixes: The new style for the Whiteout Outfit can now be selected.

Event leaderboards no longer display everyone as being at rank #0. Performance Greatly optimized bandwidth usage by eliminating transport of redundant information, particularly around inventory and ability updates. This should reduce networking-related hitching and de-sync issues, especially during combat.

Fortnite V8.10 Patch Notes (Mar 12 2019) Weapons + Items Baller This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire. 300 Health

Infantry Rifle Removed Common rarity Increased the size of the Infantry Rifle’s projectile slightly This should result in hitting shots being slightly easier

Heavy Assault Rifle Adjusted rarity from Rare/Epic/Legendary to Common/Uncommon/Rare Base damage scaling for Common/Uncommon/Rare 36/38/40

Clingers Reduced max stack size from 10 to 6.

Vending Machines Removed the material cost. Each Vending Machine will be destroyed after claiming an item. Common and Uncommon Vending Machines have been removed. Removed Mounted Turret from Legendary Vending Machine

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from floor loot .53% to .27%.

Reduced availability of Treasure Maps from chest loot 3.25% to 1.65%. Bug Fixes: Fixed rocket smoke trails disappearing instantly on explosion.

Fixed an issue where the popping audio for Balloons would continue to play after using Balloons to get to max build height while using a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure would not auto pickup when the Auto Pickup Weapons setting was enabled.

Fixed an issue where Buried Treasure chests could be placed on the Starting Island.

Fixed an issue where using an Impulse Grenade or a Shockwave Grenade while jumping on a Driftboard causes the player to rapidly rotate. Gameplay Battle Royale Crossplay Matchmaking Combined Xbox One and PS4 pools. This requires you to opt-in to cross-play. Players opt-ing out are restricted to Creative Mode and Playgrounds. Combined Mobile and Switch pools. Before, Switch players were combined with Xbox One and PS4 cross-play parties. We expect an on-average better per-game experience for both Mobile and Switch players. Motivating factor is unlocking optimization potential allowing us to run more playlists during more hours of the day while supporting more data center locations. Please provide us with feedback on your experience!

Reduced infinite dab duration from 12 hours to 11 hours in the front end

Just kidding, Increased Infinite dab duration from 12 hours to 13 hours in the front end

Elimination credit is now awarded to the last damager in cases of logging out, self-elimination, and eliminations due to Storm damage. The current threshold timer is 5 seconds for Storm eliminations and 15 seconds for logouts and self-eliminations.

Added visual effects for the siphon on elimination.

Players can now build as soon as they impact anything after being launched by a Pirate Cannon

Players can dance while holding a balloon

Added Pirate Cannon’s audio visualizer HUD icon to be a cannon.

Players automatically enter the driver seat when entering an empty vehicle.

Added custom consume animations for the following items: Bandages Medkit Small Shield Potion Shield Potion Slurp Juice Chug Jug

Bug Fixes: Fixed Pirate Cannon collision that would block bullets for a passenger inside of the cannon

Fixed Pirate Cannon not being able to shoot when moving backwards

Fixed an issue where a player may lose functionality when shooting themselves out of a Pirate Cannon.

Fixed Pirate Cannon player impact explosion effects sometimes being delayed

Fixed an issue where Pirate Cannons flipped onto their side, sliding across the ground for too long

Fixed Pirate Cannons dealing damage to itself if fired in close quarters

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t break through structures when fired from Pirate Cannons at close range

Traps are no longer triggered by vehicles that are empty or carrying only friendly players.

Fixed an issue in extreme camera flicking situations that would cause an incorrect first shot when firing weapons.

Fixed an issue with the Conga emote not respecting environmental surfaces like Lava

Fixed an issue where a player may briefly stop their skydiving animation unexpectedly

Fixed an issue allowing emote-cancelling during door open/close animations.

Fixed players holding Buried Treasure map upside down

Fixed an issue where pressing Build and Edit buttons in quick succession would enter edit mode on the blueprint piece instead of build the structure.

Driftboards no longer explode when exiting one near a Mounted Turret.

Fixed PS4 players being unable to adjust mouse sensitivity. Limited Time Mode: The Getaway Summary: Welcome to The Getaway! In this mode, players will race to find a Jewel and take it to a getaway van before everyone else to win the match!

Jewels can be found in special supply drop safes, located along the edge of the first storm circle. The safes take a long time to open, so make sure the area is clear before attempting to claim a Jewel!

Four Jewels will be in play on the map at all times . If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the Storm, a new Supply Drop will bring a replacement.

. If a player escapes with a Jewel or one is lost in the Storm, a new Supply Drop will bring a replacement. Four total getaway vans will be on the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end.

getaway vans will be on the map, three that arrive early in the match and one more that shows up near the end. The goal is to find or steal a Jewel and take it to one of the vans in order to secure a Victory Royale.

Once they arrive, Safe drops and getaway vans will be visible on the map at all times .

. When a Jewel is picked up, it will be visible on the map to everyone for 30 seconds.

Carrying a Jewel will give players health & shields over time, but also slow them down by 10%.

Getaway vans float in mid-air, Jewel carriers must build up and then interact with them in order to complete a Getaway.

10 red “Pursuit” supply drops land at the very beginning of the match. These carry a variety of longer-range weapons and other items, and are the only way to obtain the new Grappler in this mode.

Only Rare weapons or better will be found in this mode.

Rifts, Rift-to-Go and Launchpads have been removed to reduce mobility for healthier Getaway Van engagements.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode, but Umbrellas are not awarded for wins

The ATK has been temporarily brought back in this mode as it is the only 4 person ground vehicle. Events Tournament Update: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event Added another extended session, which will run 24 hours a day and concludes on March 19th at 12 AM ET. Matchmaking: Matchmaking will no longer wait to create a match with closest scoring players available after 8 minutes, and will now require enough players with similar scores to start. Adjusted matchmaking point expansion to increase likelihood for high scoring players to be matched against other high scoring players. Note: Due to the playlist featuring matchmaking based on your score, the quality or availability of matches may differ at certain times of day.

Updated Scoring: Solo +2 Points will now be awarded after reaching 15th Place (previously 10th Place). Duo Increased Bus Fare from -2 Points to -3 Points. This is a temporary solution for the Duo event granting too many points to players due to eliminations, causing an inflation of points over the course of the event. +2 Points will now be awarded after reaching 7th Place (previously 5th Place).

New Tournament: Scallywag Duos Cup (March 16th & 17th) [$100,000 in Cash Prizes!] As a test of our prize payment systems leading into the Fortnite World Cup, we’ll be holding a $100,000 Duos tournament on March 16th and 17th. The prize pool will be distributed across all server regions, with official rules and details released later this week. Participation in this event requires players to be in the Top 3% (global) of either the Solo or Duo Gauntlet Test Event as of 12 AM ET on March 16th. Format: Round One: All Eligible Players Round Two: Top 3000 Players from Round One

Performance Fixed some instances of packet loss that could occur with certain ISPs that are prone to re-ordering UDP network packets. Find more context in the Reddit Post we made last week.

Improved file I/O performance for Xbox One. This reduces the occurrence of late streaming meshes.

Fixed a regression in hitches on Switch due to GPU timing

Improved performance on Switch by reducing the likelihood of particles triggering when the day changes phases

Optimized the Ship Cannon

Optimized UI elements for large team modes

Improved performance for the Quick Bar

Fixed hitches that occur on the Match Stats screen due to synchronously loading assets Audio Added new audio for Balloons while in-air.

Reduced volume of small prop destruction sounds (chairs, beds, fences, etc).

Removed reverb from pickaxe swings.

Removed outdoor ambient sounds when gliding. Bug Fixes: The Glider deploy sound no longer plays twice when using Glider Redeploy.

Fixed Glider land/open sounds ducking the Victory Royale music.

Improved music volume when previewing Gliders with music while in the lobby.

Pirate Cannon movement sound no longer stops after sprinting for over 10 seconds.

Fixed looping Balloon pop sound after going through a Rift. UI Key Bindings – The keyboard bindings are now categorized to make finding actions you want to rebind a lot easier.

Marker System: Added hover details for in-world markers, actions a player may take on a marker will appear in these details. Marker details will appear when the reticule is placed over the marker. You can now mark vehicles and found consumables such as apples. Reworked display of Item markers to increase readability across all platforms. Items will display as a large icon for a short time when first marked, and will reduce in size when a player aims near their location. Markers are now sorted by distance. Reduced screen size of squad waypoint markers to reduce view obstruction. Minimap markers updated to match in-world markers. On keyboards there is now a keybind option to specify a dedicated key for placing a danger marker. Double-Clicking the ping button to place a danger marker, is no longer blocked by items on the ground. You can now ping while riding in a vehicle reliably. You can now Mark While Bush. Please continue to let us know what improvements you would like to see for the marker system!

Squad nameplates and team arrows now become more transparent when aiming down sights.

Restored the ability to view all of your current Challenges while in a match.

Wrap things up in a hurry! You can now apply a wrap to all slots by choosing “Apply To All” when picking a wrap in the Locker.

Enabled camera control on some reward types when viewing Challenges

Challenge Info panel in the lobby now defaults to Party Assist while you are in a Party. Bug Fixes: The Luxe bundle is now displayed in the Challenge Screen along with the Blackheart and Hybrid bundles.

Wraps are now previewed on the highest resolution version of the vehicle or weapon in the lobby.

Fixed an issue on consoles where you couldn’t select “Party Assist” for the last challenge in a bundle.

Fixed an issue where the next Stage of a Challenge was not automatically set to “Party Assist”.

Fixed an issue where the animation and sound effects would play twice when selecting Challenges on a controller.

Fortnite V8.01 Patch Notes (Mar 6 2019) Gameplay Increased the angle at which you can slide down terrain without taking damage from 65 degrees to 75 degrees. Weapons + Items Buried Treasure It’s a map that is used to track down buried chests on the map. Chests contain a trove of legendary loot. X marks the spot! The chest must be dug up using a pickaxe. There is a limit of one map held at a time. Legendary Rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Chests.

Reduced Infantry Rifle availability Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Chests from 14.41% to 13.39% Reduced the chance of receiving an Infantry Rifle from Floor Loot from 2.41% to 2.24%

Reduced Clinger availability Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Chests from 9.42% to 5.52% Reduced the chance of receiving Clinger’s from Floor Loot from 1.27% to 1.02%

Vaulted Bottle Rockets

Events New Tournament: Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event We are running a new type of tournament as a test of several format updates. Extended Hours: This event consists of a single session which lasts until March 9th 00:00 GMT. Due to the extended hours for this event, Duo players will each have their own score that remains when changing partners. Note: Due to the playlist featuring matchmaking based on your score, the quality or availability of matches may differ at certain times of day. Updated Scoring: Match Limit: None Bus Fare: -2 Points Each match played will reduce your score by two points in the form of a ‘Bus Fare’ at the start of the match. Tournament scores cannot go into the negatives – at the end of a match, if a player has a negative score for the tournament then their score will be reset to zero points. Victory Royale: +3 Points (+10 Total) 2nd – 5th: +2 Points (+7 Total) 6th – 10th: +2 Points (+5 Total) 11th – 25th: +3 Points (+3 Total) Each Elimination: +1 Point Matchmaking: Players are still matchmade against opponents with similar point totals. Matchmaking will wait for up to 8 minutes before creating a match with the closest players available. Matchmaking will search in a considerably wider points range after 4 minutes of searching. At the conclusion of the Gauntlet Test Event, the Top 5% of players based on their final score will unlock the ‘Gauntlet Finals’ tournament.

New Tournament: Gauntlet Solo Finals & Gauntlet Duo Finals Scheduled 3-hour event, check tournament in-game for your local time. Note: NA East and NA West are now separate for scheduled tournaments, and no longer share a leaderboard. Scoring: Match Limit: 10 Games Victory Royale: +3 Points (+10 Total) 2nd – 5th: +2 Points (+7 Total) 6th – 10th: +2 Points (+5 Total) 11th – 25th: +3 Points (+3 Total) Each Elimination: +1 Point Top 3000 players in each server region will advance to Round 2 on Sunday during same time block.

Audio Improvement to the standard AR sound so that it’s not overbearing on the shooter.

The sound made when a player destroys a structure is now louder when instigated by enemies.

Footstep audio blends in the above/below layers, rather than binarily switching between them.

Footstep occlusion traces from the head of enemies when they’re above or below.

Reduced the volume of the Season 8 Victory Umbrella.

Fortnite V8.00 Patch Notes (Feb 27 2019) New Locations Explore new points of interest that emerged with the Volcano, such as Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon. Weapons + Items Pirate Cannon Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself! The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players. Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius. Found throughout the environment.

Vaulted Sneaky Snowman Chiller Grenade X-4 Stormwing Shopping Cart All Terrain Kart

Updated Hunting Rifle Icon

Reduced the availability of high tier Assault Rifles Total number of Assault Rifles available remains unchanged Increased chance of receiving a Common quality assault rifle from 48.56% to 56.30% Increased chance of receiving an Uncommon quality assault rifle from 26.83% to 28.15% Reduced the chance of receiving a Rare quality assault rifle from 16.17% to 10.91% Reduced the chance of receiving an Epic quality assault rifle from 7.02% to 3.52% Reduced the chance of receiving a Legendary quality assault rifle from 1.82% to 1.13%

Bug Fixes: Supply Drops now properly appear on the map.

If the fire button is pressed while the shotgun cooldown is still active after swapping weapons then the shotgun will automatically fire once the cooldown is over.

Fixed Clingers causing damage through walls / floors when stuck to a player.

Fixed players accidentally sticking Remote Explosives onto themselves after applying a Consumable Bush.

Fixed Legendary/Epic Pump Shotgun pellet tracers and muzzle flash sometimes not replicating to other clients.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Auto-Run while using a Hoverboard with a gamepad.

Fixed items occasionally being invisible to some players. Gameplay Added Lava Lava will deal 1 damage per touch and will cause players to bounce off the surface. Watch out!

Added Volcanic Vents Volcanic Vents will boost players and vehicles into the sky in a gust of hot air!

Party Assist Added Prior to a match, enable Party Assist on a Daily or Weekly challenge to complete it with the assistance of everyone in your party. Party members are able to provide progress to the selected challenge in addition to yourself. This functionality excludes “fill” players who are added into the party during matchmaking or teammates from large team modes such as Team Rumble.

Increased Infinite Dab duration from 11 hours to 12 hours in the lobby.

Cozy Campfire now glows while active when viewed through a Thermal Scope.

Starting in Season 8, daily quests will be automatically claimed once they’ve been completed. Any Challenges that were ready to be collected will be auto completed and all rewards will be delivered. However, at this time there will be no in-game notification for you receiving these rewards.

Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where the Lynx Outfit would jitter very badly when playing the original Wave emote in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where players were able to aim down sights while jumping.

Fixed an issue where weapons picked up would sometimes be incorrectly unloaded. This would happen if a player looted a weapon dropped by a player immediately after being eliminated.

Fixed Bush consumable not being destroyed if player takes damage from a great distance.

Fixed aim assist to work through windows.

Fixed an issue where players could stop themselves from getting on a Zipline by standing too far behind it and colliding into the ground as they try to enter.

Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t pick up items dropped around the Zipline pole.

Fixed an issue where entering a vehicle while ziplining left the fall damage immunity visual effect on the player.

Fixed auto-pickup of items not working when first landing from skydiving.

Weapon auto-reloading no longer cancels emotes.

Fixed an equipped Trap being swapped after dropping a stack of items or after using the last item of a stack of consumables or explosives.

Fixed equipped traps being dropped when using hold to swap to pick up items. Limited Time Mode: 50v50 Summary: Two teams of fifty players fight to the finish!

Mode Details: Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red. The map has a dotted line, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely. Farming materials increased 25% over default. Chests & Ammo Crates spawn more often than usual, and carry extra ammo.

Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters Summary: Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

Mode Details: Players start with a Jetpack in their inventory. The only guns in this mode are the various types of Shotguns. The Storm moves in more quickly than normal mid to late game.

Audio Above/below footstep improvements. More distinct sound for above footsteps. Tuned the distance at which above/below footsteps travel to be more realistic.

Improved footstep audio timings when the game simulation is under heavy load.

Set Down-But-Not-Out alert sound spatialization from the location of the downed player.

Added stereo sounds for all weapons for those carrying the weapon.

Added foley audio feedback when crouching and ADS’ing with a weapon.

Improved Rocket Launcher incoming audio. It now plays an additional warning layer if the rocket is coming towards you.

Added distant perspective to the enemy glider audio tell.

Improved damage/elimination audio feedback.

Added a new shield break sound.

Improved the “weak-point” hit sound when harvesting. Bug Fixes: Fixed in-air wind audio restarting when eliminating an enemy while they’re in mid-air.

Fixed sniper projectiles not playing impact audio.

Fixed “Hootenany” emote getting stuck on infinitely.

Fixed Suppressed SMG sound effect occasionally looping continuously incorrectly. UI Added the ability to access the Patch Notes website from the News Screen.

Visual improvements made to squadmate names and indicators.

World Marker Improvements World Markers are now visible in the world when placed close to you. Double-clicking the World Marker hotkey will place a “danger” version of that marker. World Markers placed while aiming with a weapon will also place the danger version. Added 2D UI indicators to the World Markers, making them easier to see through objects. World Markers now have an off-screen indicator and display the distance your character is from them. Placing a World Marker on an item will display that item’s icon and rarity. Placing World Markers remains on the same key for PC and console (KBM: Middle Mouse Button, Controller: D-Pad Left). This button can be remapped to any button you want. Let us know on our social channels what works best for you! Mobile also has a button that can be added to the HUD. Place this button by using the HUD Layout Tool.

Added filter tabs to the locker for animated loading screens and pets.

Added a card corner icon for certain types of animated cosmetics. Bug Fixes: Fix cases where the Bad Network Indicator would appear at the beginning of the match due to slow loading conditions.

The Battle Pass / Battle Bundle purchase screen now shows your supported creator if one is set.

Fixed an issue where the team elimination count was sometimes inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where eliminations weren’t properly counting when playing in Playgrounds. Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where scrubbing through a replay could cause the player’s hero model to disappear in the lobby.

Fixed issue with cosmetic styles not displaying properly during replay playback.

Fixed elimination damage numbers being inaccurate in replays.

Fortnite V7.40 Content Update (Feb 19 2019) Limited Time Mode: Driftin’ Summary: Gear up and grab a Driftboard from a Red Supply Drop, meet up with your team, then race to eliminate the enemies. Last team standing wins!

Mode Details: Two teams of 32 players. All Chests and Ammo Boxes have been removed. Red Supply Drops fall all over the map, each containing a Driftboard, weapons, and ammo. Health and Shields slowly regenerate when riding on a Driftboard.

Limited Time Mode: Catch! Summary: In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades

Mode Details: Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100. Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops. Increase Supply Drops throughout the game. Faster circle times. Increased drop stack counts.

Weapons + Items Driftboard Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard! Building is not possible while on the Driftboard. Can be found scattered all around the map.

Reduced availability of Balloons from Floor Loot from 1.08% to 0.73%.

Reduced availability of Gliders from Floor Loot from 1.85% to 1.2%.

Fortnite V7.40 Patch Notes (Feb 14 2019) Limited Time Mode Rotations

As mentioned last week, we’re continuing with rotate through LTMs at a faster pace throughout the week moving forward. The first mode is detailed below, check the in-game client on Thursdays and Saturdays to see what other modes are available! Limited Time Mode: Catch! Summary: In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!

Available grenades/items: Smoke Grenades Clingers Remote Explosives Port-a-Forts Impulse Grenades Shockwave Grenades

Mode details: Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100. Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops. Increase Supply Drops throughout the game. Faster circle times. Increased drop stack counts.

Limited Time Mode: Team Rumble Summary: Two large teams fight for the Victory Royale in an action-packed mode where the first team to get 100 eliminations wins!

What’s New? Reduced likelihood of Storm ending up near the center of the map.

Overtime Challenges & Rewards Looking to earn a free Season 8 Battle Pass? Starting with the v7.40 release, complete 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 to receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! Additionally, unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail for completing these Challenges.

And for current Battle Pass owners, the Overtime Challenge rewards will include new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder, and Onesie outfits. Weapons + Items Infantry Rifle Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants. Deals 41, 43, 45 damage. 2x headshot multiplier. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines. Uses Medium Ammo. Fires quick-moving projectiles without damage falloff.

Improvements to the Bush consumable. Now absorbs one instance of weapon damage before being removed from the owner. Fall damage will not remove the Bush. Now translucent (for the Bush wearer only!) in order to allow for better visibility of surroundings.

Hand Cannon Epic rarity Reduced environmental damage from 150 to 100. Legendary rarity Reduced environmental damage from 157 to 105.

Rocket Launcher Shifted availability of Rocket Launchers out of Chests and into Supply Drops. Removed Rocket Launchers from Chests. Increased the chance of receiving a Rocket Launcher from Supply Drops from 25% to 50%. Epic rarity Reload speed increased from 2.66 to 3.42. Now only available from Vending Machines Legendary rarity Reload speed increased from 2.52 to 3.24.

Unvaulted Clingers Cupid’s Crossbow – Limited Time Item Epic Rarity. Infinite ammo. Bodyshot Damage: 79. Headshot Damage: 197. Can be found in Floor Loot and Chests. Does 1 environmental damage.

Vaulted Grenades

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue causing projectile weapons to fire inaccurately when aiming at other players from very close range.

Fixed an issue that was causing explosive splash damage to be blocked when players didn’t actually have cover. Gameplay Added Pop-Up Cup settings to default playlists We’re introducing a few larger changes into the default Fortnite playlist as a test. We’ve seen these settings in pop-up cups result in more engaging fights and allowing players to gain more consistent rewards for the risk of engagement. Based on the positive feedback we received during these specific Pop-Up cups, we’re implementing the following adjustments: 50 Health (or Shield) based on your health when the Elimination occurs. 50/50/50 materials dropped on Elimination 500/500/500 Cap on materials Harvest rate increased by 40% We’ll be closely monitoring feedback on this change – play a couple matches and let us know what you think!

Removed the ability for the X4 Stormwing to break through structures and large objects. Small props will still be destroyed from direct hit from an X4 Stormwing.

Changes to Ziplines Ziplines are now interact to engage. Ziplines grant fall damage immunity. Ziplines now have an audio visualizer icon.

Final Circle adjustments Increased the travel distance by 48%. Shrink time has been increased from 45 seconds to 75 seconds.

PC, Mac, and console players can now crouch while in Edit Mode. Gamepad players can assign this through custom gamepad controls. Note: This functionality is coming to mobile soon.

Turbo Building Reduced the initial timer for turbo building from 0.15 to 0.05.

Added the ability to swap the item in the currently selected slot with a new item by holding interact instead of tapping. Added UI text to show players they’re able to use swap. Not available on touch input.

Floor traps will automatically build a floor piece for you if needed. You must have the required resources.

Logitech and Razer RGB peripherals will now react when doing emotes.

Sneaky Snowmen will be destroyed if they fall from a high distance. Stand on the head of a Sneaky Snowman to avoid fall damage.

Removed HUD bar for the minigun overheating mechanic.

Adjusted the distance of the Bottle Rocket sound indicators so that they match the max distance of the sound effects.

Added a Bottle Rocket sound indicator for the explosion of rockets. Bug Fixes: Aim Assist “Snap-To” Adjustments We’ve added a compounding time delay to the aim assist “snap-to” feature when spamming the Aim Down Sight button. Each button press after the first will apply a time delay, up to 5 seconds, before the aim assist “snap-to” effect is applied. We are making this change to prevent situations where players would spam the Aim Down Sight button on enemies, which caused the crosshair to stay locked on to targets indefinitely. This change should prevent the lock-on mechanic from being abused while retaining the same Aim Assist feel. We’ll be closely monitoring feedback about this change.

Fixed an issue where Bottle Rockets would not align to specific slope angles.

Cozy Campfire logs no longer block movement.

Prevent weapon auto-reload from canceling emotes.

Fixed an issue that allowed traps to trigger through lab tunnel walls in Dusty Divot.

Fixed auto pickup not occurring when landing from skydiving.

Fix issue where a player with no traps would switch to the build tool if they hit the button to equip traps.

Fixed an issue where glider items could be triggered right after teleporting with a Rift-to-Go which would block subsequent skydiving.

Fixed an issue that would block building beneath a mounted turret.

Fixed an issue where Snowmen placed on the map would appear invisible or under the map. Events New Tournament Series – ‘Share The Love Series’ (Solo & Duo) Available from February 14 until February 24. Players will compete across any of four division tournaments: Open Division Prospect Division Contender Division Champion Division Earning enough points during any nightly session to receive a pin will unlock the next highest division. Earning a pin during a Champion Division session will advance to Round 2 – the Champion Division Finals! ‘Share the Love Series’ Sprays will be granted based on the highest division achieved, including the Champion Division Finals. All divisions run simultaneously and share the same tournament schedule. The full schedule for your server region can be viewed from the Events tab.

New Tournament – ‘Trios One Day Cup’ Available on February 17 Grab a couple of your best friends and join in for the Trios One Day Cup, going from a fully Open tournament to an intense final round with the best Trios in a single day. The tournament takes place across three rounds – earn a pin during each round to advance. The full schedule for your server region can be viewed within the Events tab.

Tournaments can now take place across multiple rounds, with players needing to earn a pin in order to unlock the next round of the tournament.

Multiple tournaments are now able to be running at the same time.

Reduced the maximum matchmaking time for tournaments from 5 minutes to 4 minutes. This value limits the amount of time a player can wait for a match in a tournament before they create the best match possible at that time.

Increased the minimum amount of players for tournament matches from 80 to 90.

Streamer Mode can now be used during tournament play.

In-game leaderboards are now fully available in all regions, for each tournament session. These can be accessed inside of the tournament page by clicking on any tournament session. Audio Add audio when squadmates ready up in the lobby.

The following audio improvements have been made for Mobile/Switch platforms: Improve skydiving wind audio. Add more variation to gunshot environment impacts.

Bug Fixes: Fixed the Air Horn emote only having 1 variation on Mobile/Switch. UI Stats v2 The ability to track all of your play in one place and view it across all platforms. This includes the ability for mobile and Switch players to view their stats in-game. Breaks up stats by each individual Limited Time Mode.

Players now receive a pop-up prompt informing them if a player they recently reported has had action taken against their account.

When eliminated by the Storm, instead of saying “You Eliminated Yourself”, the text now says “Eliminated by the Storm”

Improved look and implementation of Bad Network Indicator and updated Bad Connection Indicator UI to track bad vs severe ping. Yellow indicates poor status, red indicates severe status, flashing red indicates dropped signal

Slash commands have been improved and re-enabled in chat windows. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where you could switch between different tabs in the background if you were in the Player Feedback menu.

Fixed missing Remove Marker map icon on Mac.

Fixed Battle Pass info not displaying properly in the lobby in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where elimination counts and names for teammates were not calculated properly in large team modes. Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue causing weapon animations to sometimes play twice for each shot fired in replays. Social Gifting returns for a Limited Time The Gifting feature is back for a limited time! You’ll be able to send or receive presents from friends until February 22.

Fortnite V7.30 Content Update (Feb 05 2019) Limited Time Mode: Wild West Duos Note: We’ve begun testing a new schedule for Limited Time Modes. Playlists will rotate every couple of days to allow a more diverse amount of modes to be available over the course of a week.

Summary: Fight for a Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items, such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns, and Dynamite. This town ain’t big enough for the hundred of us!

What’s New? Increased the chance for Slurp Juice to appear in Supply Drops. Unvaulted the Revolver and the Double Barrel Shotgun for this mode.

Weapons + Items Bottle Rockets A thrown item that launches a barrage of bottle rockets to the toward the targeted direction. Rarity: Uncommon Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops. Drops in stacks of 2. Max stack size of 6. Fires 45 rockets of varying speeds randomly within a cone over roughly 9 seconds. Deals 10 player and 40 environmental damage per explosion. Max 2 active per player.

Environmental Campfires Campfire props in the world can now be lit by interacting with them. Behaves like the Cozy Campfire, healing 2 health per second for 25 seconds to all nearby players. Each campfire can only be used once per match. You can tell if a campfire has been used by whether or not you can still see wood in it.

Vaulted BoomBox

Reduced the chance of receiving rocket ammo out of ammo boxes from 12% to 6%.

Increased the impulse strength of the Launchpad by 28.5%.

Reduced the chance to receive Dynamite from Chests from 7% to 5.33%.

Sneaky Snowman will no longer drop from Chests.

Chiller Grenade Lowered the volume of the beep.

Events Architect Pop-Up Cup Removed the ability to edit enemy structures. Thank you for your feedback!

Fortnite V7.30 Patch Notes (Jan 29 2019) Limited Time Mode: Solid Gold Summary: All things that glitter are gold in this Limited Time Mode! All weapon spawns are Legendary with increased material gathering. Drop in now and earn that Victory Royale.

Mode Details: All weapon drops are Legendary. Increased amount of materials received from gathering.

Weapons + Items Chiller Grenade: The Chiller Grenade will knock players back, causing them to slide along the ground. Allies, enemies, and vehicles hit with the Chiller Grenade will slip around with icy feet/wheels for a duration of 7 seconds. Drops in stacks of 3. Max stack size of 6. Common rarity. Can be found from Floor Loot and Vending Machines.

Cozy Campfire – Updated Visuals: We’ve updated the visual effects of Cozy Campfires to more clearly indicate when a campfire is in use or burnt out.

Vaulted: Bolt-action Sniper Rifle Burst Rifle Heavy Shotgun SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Unvaulted: Suppressed SMG Common, Uncommon, and Rare

Reduced the drop chance of Dual Pistol from floor loot from 2.24% to 1.38%. Bug Fixes: Balloons no longer collide with vehicles. This resolves an issue where vehicles could be damaged when using Balloons while on a vehicle.

Gameplay Memory and networking optimization for Apples and Mushrooms.

Added unique vehicle specific messages in the feed when players are eliminated or downed.

Edit Delay Re-enabled client-side editing improvements. These were turned off in 7.20 due to an input bug they were causing.

Fixed Boogie Bombs not affecting players that are wearing the Sneaky Snowman when struck on exposed legs/feet.

Fixed Sneaky Snowman’s last charge breaking away right after applying if another Sneaky Snowman is present in a different inventory slot.

Fixed an issue where the glider would auto-deploy closer to the ground than expected when holding glider redeploy from the bus.

Fixed the X-4 Stormwing’s health bar occasionally not displaying.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a Sneaky Snowman if it landed next to them.

Increased the amount of materials gained from looting Chests and Floor Loot from 20 to 30.

Increased the number of materials received from Supply Drops from 40 to 60. Bug Fixes: Aim assist now targets enemies on vehicles rather than the base of the vehicles they’re occupying.

Quickly switching to Traps then weapons on gamepads no longer causes players to shoot or swing pickaxes.

Supply Drop balloons now take environmental damage, including damage from explosives or biplanes gun.

Fixed instances of a free wall piece showing as placeable but not building.

Fixed player cameras from becoming distorted when another player enters a Zipline.

Fixed an issue where the magnet on the Zipline could be invisible on use.

Fixed an issue where boost visual effects could appear while operating a vehicle near a Zipline.

Players can now properly progress through and complete the Week 4 “Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches” Challenge.

Screens no longer shake uncontrollably after after walking on icy surfaces.

Players will no longer lose the ability to turn the X-4 Stormwing after hitting terrain/structures. Playground The Guided Missile has been removed from Playgrounds.

Removed the Spiky Stadium Supply Drop. This will remove the ability to loot the Spiky Stadium as well as Impulse Grenades. This was done due to an issue that was sending players back to the Lobby.

Events New Tournament Added: Architect Pop-Up Cup (Solo, Duo, and Squads) Settings from previous Pop-Up Cup tournaments still apply to this tournament. Within this mode, player built structures can now be edited by any player, regardless of team status. This is an experiment that we’d like to try out in this testing environment, but aren’t quite sure of the full impact. We’d love to hear feedback from your experiences playing with this change.

Tournaments may now feature leaderboards for each event session, highlighting top performers.

Participating in tournaments now requires a minimum account level of 10. Performance Bug Fixes: Smoothed out drops in framerate that could happen with large changes in view direction and rendered character counts. Audio Added a fuse sound to the Grenade. Bug Fixes: Fixed emote music overlapping with lobby music depending on the way volume sliders were configured. UI Show total party eliminations on the HUD if your team wins.

Added additional models to the “Cycle Models” list when viewing Wraps in the Battle Pass or Item Shop.

The party colors have been restored to Blue, Red, Purple, and Yellow. To distinguish players in LTMs like Food Fight. There are new icons for non-squad teammates and the opponent icons on the minimap.

Rotating the camera on the Battle Bus no longer has an oscillating/swimming effect on the minimap.

Fixed an issue in the Net Debug UI that would cause it to show a ping value that was too high. Bug Fixes: Fixed issue where weapons were not equipping when double-clicking in the inventory after swapping their quickbar slots.

Fix an issue where teammates scores would not be displayed.

Fixed incorrect elimination count information occurring in large team modes.

Fixed player sorting order in the player reporting UI.

Fixed an issue where some of the leaderboard UI could sometimes blink repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Spectator’ button in the Player Reporting menu would only select the first player you spectated.

Fixed an issue where the playlist selection screen could sometimes show an incorrect selection after leaving a party.

Fixed a display issue with the item pick-up prompt that would sometimes occur after opening an ammo box.

Fix lobby preview lengths of Pumpernickel, Running Man, Dance Therapy, and Hot Marat emotes. Art + Animation Celebrate Super Bowl LIII with new Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots uniforms added to the Fourth Down Outfit set. Drop in and represent your favorite team! All players who previously purchased the Fourth Down set will be granted these variants.

Replay Bug Fixes: Fixed weapon animations playing twice for each shot fired in replays.

Fixed an issue where camera/lens settings could display incorrect initial values.

Fixed an issue where attempting to play an out of date replay selects another replay.

Fixed players appearing jittery while using Ziplines in replays.

Fixed Boombox music not playing when watching replays. Social The Streamer Mode setting has been replaced with two separate settings: Anonymous Mode This will display your name as “Anonymous” to all players that are not in your squad. Your account info will still be attached to reports submitted by other players using the Player Reporting feature. Hide Other Player Names This will display all other player names as “Player” unless they are in your squad. Neither of these settings will be functional when playing in a Tournament match.

Bug Fixes: Party Invite Notifications will now appear when in the Game Mode select screen. Accepting the invite from the notification will take you to the proper game mode and join the party.

Fortnite V7.20 Content Update (Jan 22 2019) Limited Time Mode: Sniper Shootout Summary: In this limited time mode, players will do battle using scoped weapons only. May the best aim win!

What’s New? Suppressed Sniper Rifles have been added. Legendary Scoped Pistols have been added to Supply Drops.

Mode Details: Floor Loot spawners reduced by 50% Reviving “Down But Not Out” teammates in Duos & Squads is deactivated – be careful peeking! Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode

Weapons + Items Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Swapped the drop chance of Shield Potions and Small Shield Potions. Shield Potion Reduced drop chance from Floor Loot from 16.53% to 13.22%. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 14.26% to 9.51%. Small Shield Potion Increased drop chance from Floor Loot from 13.22% to 16.53%. Increased drop chance from Chests from 9.51% to 14.26%.

Vaulted the following items: Quad Rocket Launcher Port-A-fortress Grappler

Reduced the drop chance of Gliders. Reduced drop chance from Chests from 11.89% to 4.43%.

Reduced the drop chance of Balloons.​​​​​​​ Reduced drop chance from Chests from 7.58% to 3.24%.

Reduced the spawn chance of Quad Crashers from 100% to 50%.

Reduced the spawn chance of X-4 Stormwings from 80% to 50%. Performance Fixed an issue where building would cause a major drop in FPS. Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Updated additional materials gained on elimination to now drop with the eliminated player, rather than being granted immediately.

Fortnite V7.20 Patch Notes (Jan 15 2019) Limited Time Mode: One Shot Summary: There’s low gravity and every player has 50 health. Snipers are the only weapon and Bandages the only healing item. Jump high and aim well!

Mode Details: Gravity is set lower than normal. The Storm wait time has been greatly reduced in all phases of the game. The only weapons in this mode are Hunting Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Semi-auto Snipers and Bounce Pads have been removed from the Vault in this mode. Players will spawn with 50 health and can only heal if they find Bandages.

Weapons + Items Scoped Revolver Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fires Medium Ammo. 42 / 44 damage per shot. Available from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy. This item takes up an inventory slot and can be found from normal loot sources. Gliders do not need to be selected to deploy. Activate them by pressing your jump button while in mid-air. Rarity is Rare. Gliders come with 10 charges. Each deploy uses a charge. When all charges are used the item disappears. Glider redeploy does not consume a charge when using a Launch Pad, Rifts-to-Go, or respawning in a Limited Time Mode. Found from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Llamas.

Minigun adjustments Added an overheating mechanic. Overheat occurs after approximately 6 seconds of continuous fire. Reduced the wind-up time by 37%. Updated the audio for the Minigun.

Rarity color adjustments Balloons changed from Epic to Rare. Stink Bomb changed from Epic to Rare. Scoped AR decreased from Rare/Epic to Uncommon/Rare.

The following projectile-based weapons now have the same projectile trajectory as the Heavy Sniper Rifle: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Suppressed Sniper Rifle Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Hunting Rifle

Weapon first-shot accuracy now works with icy feet and while on ziplines.

The reticle center dot on Scoped Rifles has been reduced in size. This will mitigate situations where it appears you’re on your target but still miss the shot.

Trap drop chance adjustments Total drop chance of Traps from floor loot increased from 3.98% to 4.73%. Cozy Campfire Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.26% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 6.63% to 15.47%. Launch Pad Drop chance from floor loot increased from 0.53% to 0.98%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas increased from 13.25% to 20.77%. Mounted Turret Drop chance from floor loot decreased from 0.8% to 0.73%. Drop chance from Loot Llamas decreased from 20.42% to 15.47%.

Small shields max stack size has been decreased from 10 to 6. Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug that could cause you to lose the ability to switch weapons if firing a Grappler while crashing a vehicle or interacting with an object during travel.

Fixed a bug where your ability to fire would be delayed after discarding a Grappler.

Removed the ability to ride or be pushed by a Grappler due to the ability for players to move fast enough to cause network issues.

Fixed Balloons not being popped by explosions.

Fixed issue causing odd dynamite size/scaling when picking it up and re-throwing.

When a player is eliminated by Down-But-Not-Out bleed-out damage, the elimination distance is calculated from the original down location rather than the distance when they are fully eliminated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Scoped Rifles to have full accuracy earlier than intended.

Fixed an issue where the center dot of the reticle while scoped did not line up with the center dot while unscoped.

Fixed dynamite re-throw ability from being canceled by changing weapons or being a vehicle passenger.

Players will no longer receive credit for a “No Scope” in the elimination feed if they use a scope to eliminate a player. Gameplay Zipline improvements Added the ability to change direction via player movement input button. Just move in the direction you’d like to go while riding a zipline, no jumping required. Rather than moving at max speed as soon as entering the zipline, players will now accelerate over time to reach that max speed. Destruction effects have been turned back on while riding a zipline. Players will destroy the nearby player buildings before attaching to the zipline so their path becomes clear

Added a third decimal place for mouse/controller sensitivity to allow for more granular values.

To help with situations where walls are built mostly underground, we’ve added functionality where an extra piece will be built for free on top of that piece. This occurs when the wall piece is showing less than 30% above ground.

Gamepad Sensitivity Building sensitivity change also applies to edit mode.

Editing will no longer interrupt gun fire and pickaxe swings.

Corn stalks will no longer block gunfire.

Editing a structure will now begin without waiting for a response from the server. This should cut down on ghost shots before editing and make it a smoother experience. Confirming the edit will still require sending data to the server and be impacted by high ping or poor server performance. Due to an issue, this feature has been disabled until Patch v7.30.

Vehicle impact damage to a player will now respect shields instead of directly applying to player health.

When a plane explodes due to any reason, it will now deal damage to both passengers and pilots. This damage no longer ignores shields.

Infinite dab is even more infinite…Dab for 11 hours instead of 10 hours in the lobby.

Adjusted map art to more accurately represent player & marker positions.

Textures of props used in emotes are now pre-streamed so scorecard and other emotes that use props will have less chance of using a low-resolution texture.

X-4 Stormwing passengers now have the same Hold to Exit functionality as pilots. Bug Fixes: Fixed instances of glider redeploy not deploying when exiting a Stormwing.

Fixed grenade throw animations not playing the follow-through when watching other players throw a grenade.

Fixed the preview length on many emotes in the lobby to hear the full music track.

Completing the “Play a match with a friend” Daily Challenge now correctly counts towards other quests that require completing daily challenges.

Fixed players not being able to destroy the Boombox from certain distances.

Fixed some issues with ziplines Players will no longer be flung across the map or get in broken animation states. A cooldown has been added to ensure jump spamming will not allow players with mild network issues to fall through the zipline collision. The zipline magnet will no longer remain over players heads. Players no longer fall when colliding with enemy structures. Players no longer dismount ziplines at steep angles when under bad network conditions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes take 2 instances of impact damage from getting hit by the X-4 Stormwing.

Damage numbers when shooting Mounted Turrets now properly displays as vehicle damage instead of player damage.

Players who are emoting on the starter island will no longer continue emoting after jumping from the Battle Bus.

Gliders and Umbrellas will no longer appear sideways or misaligned when dropping from the Battle Bus. Events Tournament systems have been significantly updated to support upcoming features. We’ll be operating a series of small scale test events as we test these updates with more players. We will be testing in waves until we are confident in the new functionality. At that point, we will again begin running tournaments regularly for all players.

Older tournaments will be removed from the Events tab on Switch & mobile devices for the time being. Data for those tournaments has been saved and will return to those platforms in a future release.

Players will automatically be removed from the match after 60 seconds of spectating after being eliminated. Audio Fixed shield damage sound playing when shooting or getting hit by teammates.

Gliders that have music can now play their music in the lobby for previewing.

Reduced the volume of the X-4 Stormwing.

Reduce the volume of the Boombox.

Added unique bouncing sound to Dynamite. Bug Fixes: Fixed music cutting out on mobile/Switch platforms.

Fixed incorrect boost audio loop for Quad Crasher on mobile/Switch.

Fixed missing medium-distant Scoped AR gunshot sounds.

Fixed loud winter biome ambient audio on mobile/Switch. UI Updated the ammo icons in the inventory to look more realistic.

Building resources of spectated players are now visible. Bug Fixes: Prevent pickup HUD interaction prompts from appearing while in a vehicle, since picking up is disabled while in a vehicle.

Fixed error displays when a friend request fails.

Prevented special preview actions (Play Again, Switch Model, Full Screen, etc…, shown when viewing a cosmetic item) from disappearing after opening and closing the chat window.

Fixed a red background showing up when the chat window is opened while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview of a Loading Screen cosmetic.

Prevented unrelated loading screens from sometimes showing up instead of the selected Loading Screen while doing a ‘Full Screen’ preview. Social Battle Royale players can now accept party invites from players in Save The World and join games in progress. Art + Animation Both Lynx and Zenith now have custom idle poses in the lobby. Bug Fixes: The size of the Red Knight shield and Raven Back Bling from the Frozen Bundle now matches their original versions.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the Deadfire Outfit from being reactive in game.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #3 (Jan 8 2019) Limited Time Modes 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time! For the next week, drop in and complete any Challenges you may have missed out on to earn in-game rewards.

We’ll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks. Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore. Weapons + Items Suppressed Sniper Rifle added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #2 (Dec 30 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Boom Box Activate to create powerful blasts of music that deal structure damage in a large area! Newly built walls in the radius of the box are destroyed with every blast. Shoot the Boom Box to stop its effects.

Fortnite V7.10 Content Update #1 (Dec 23 2018) Limited Time Modes The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Presents! Presents! contain one of several powerful sets of weapons/items. A Legendary rarity item that drops in stacks of one (max of 5 stacks). Can be found from floor loot, chests, or Supply Drops.

Fortnite V7.10 Patch Notes (Dec 18 2018) Limited Time Modes: 14 Days Of Fortnite The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours.

Starting December 19, log in each day at 9 AM ET(1400 UTC) to find out which modes are available to explore. Let us know which LTM is your favorite on our social channels! Weapons + Items Heavy Assault Rifle Changes: Reduced the effectiveness of the Heavy Assault Rifle while not aiming down sights; aiming down sight gameplay remains roughly the same Increased ADS accuracy bonus by 10% Increased accuracy while standing still by 10% Reduced vertical recoil by 6% Base accuracy reduced by 30% Reduced accuracy while jumping and falling by 60%

Improved Balloon controls While in the air, Balloons can be released by pressing the ‘Crouch’ keybind(formerly the ‘Jump’ keybind). Players can again use Alt-Fire to release a Balloon when the Balloon item is selected.

For modes it’s available in, the height at which glider redeploy is available has been decreased from 1000 units to 576 units. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where players were able to pick up live Dynamite through structures. Gameplay Ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces.

Eliminations from “no-scoping” enemies with Sniper Rifles now shows up in the elimination feed.

Sticking a landing on all 4 wheels with a vehicle will no longer damage the player inside.

It’s now easier to pick up items dropped near a Mounted Turret.

Stormwings now take 50% more damage from hitting objects. Boosting now reduces the damage taken from impacts by 50%, previously boosting prevented all impact damage.

Damage done to players that are in a Stormwing when it’s shot down has been increased from 25 to 50 Damage is dealt directly to health.

Stormwings will now take more damage from destroying structures by running through them. Bug Fixes: Holding a movement key while confirming an edit will no longer force the player to continue moving in the direction of the key they were holding.

Mounted Turrets will no longer be briefly teleported under the map and then returned to their original location.

Various Zipline fixes Zipline animations no longer briefly play every time a player jumps after building underneath a Zipline. Players should retain proper momentum when latching onto a Zipline. This will fix the issue where it appears a player is “jittery/rubberbanding” or receives a perceived speed boost immediately after latching onto the Zipline. Players will no longer lose the ability to sprint if they emote while on a Zipline. Fixed an issue that caused players to become detached from the Zipline right after seeing the animation above their head. The Zipline pulley will no longer remain in the world after eliminating a player while they were riding on it. Fixed an issue where players would get flung across the map. Added sounds and effects when a ziplining player smashes through structures. Improved attach collision around Ziplines.

Fixed regressions with the “Auto Pick Up Weapons” option Events Added additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cups and Friday Night Fortnite

Explorer Pop-Up Cups Resource caps adjusted from 700/500/300 to 500/500/500 for wood/stone/metal. Resource gains on eliminations adjusted from 100/50/50 to 50/50/50 for wood/stone/metal. We’re continuing to make adjustments on these values in an attempt to find a healthy balance, please let us know your feedback!

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where Traps were not granting elimination rewards in Explorer Pop-Up Cup. Playground Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that would prevent time trial Challenges from recording player completion times.

Players should no longer see an occasional “Please Wait” message that blocks them from starting Challenge games in Playgrounds. Performance GPU performance improvements when view distances are far. This should improve resolution on consoles and in some cases, frame rate.

Minor improvements were made to performance for emote music playback.

Addressed movement corrections sometimes are seen when players jump

Improved the performance of some gliders Audio Improved winter biome ambient audio.

Reduced the volume of Quad Crasher boost sounds. Bug Fixes: Fixed Victory Royale sound effects being different on mobile/Switch. UI Players can now preview loading screen cosmetics in the front end by pushing the key bound to the “preview” action “Full Screen”

Added a vehicle health bar above the player shield bar. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where a short snippet of the currently equipped Music item could be heard when previewing a different Music item

Fixed an occasional crash when viewing event tiles on the consoles. Art + Animation Zenith has his own idle animation in the lobby.

Lynx has her own idle animation in the lobby.

Phone It In now plays for 15 seconds in the lobby

Dab for days with the new emoting power of the Infinite Dab in the lobby! Lasts 10 hours.

Fortnite V7.01 Patch Notes (Dec 11 2018) Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters Summary: Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

Mode Details: The only weapons in this mode are Shotgun variants. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun variants are spawned as floor loot. The Storm moves in more quickly than normal at mid to late game. Typical match length is about 15 minutes. Stats are enabled for this mode.

Weapons + Items Infinity Blade This Mythic melee weapon can be found on Polar Peak. Primary Fire delivers a powerful sword slash. It deals big damage to enemies and destroys structures in one blow (75 damage to players). Alternate Fire allows the player to leap great distances, destroying objects in its path. Upon landing, it delivers damage and a knock-up to nearby players (25 damage). The wielder of the sword is also granted additional abilities: An increased pool of max Health and Shields (200 Health/200 Shields). Regeneration of effective Health over time up to max Health and Shields (1 HP per second). An instant burst of effective Health upon elimination of an enemy (50 HP). Increased movement speed (130%). The first player to pull the Infinity Blade from its pedestal will be instantly healed to full Health and Shields. If a player picks up the Infinity Blade, all other inventory items aside from building materials will be dropped. When the wielder of the Infinity Blade picks up an item (aside from building materials), the Infinity Blade will be dropped. The Infinity Blade will be dropped when the wielder is knocked out or eliminated. Only one Infinity Blade will appear per match.

Gameplay X-4 Stormwing When a plane is shot down, the driver and all passengers of that plane will now take 25 damage from the explosion.

Bug Fixes: Speculative fix for players moving after being eliminated.

