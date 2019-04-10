The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Moonlighter announces Between Dimensions DLC and sale

10th April 2019 / 8:21PM

Mystical mercantile action-RPG Moonlighter has been selling like hotcakes – half a million copies, albeit split across several platforms. Clearly, selling magical capitalism is good business, so Digital Sun have announced the game’s first paid DLC, Between Dimensions, following on from a series of big free updates. The expansion will include a new interdimensional dungeon, new monsters in both old and new locations, and plenty of new gear to use or sell to other adventurers. To celebrate hitting that half-million mark, the game is also 40% off for today only.

The full feature-list for the upcoming DLC is the aforementioned dungeon, 10 new enemy types, and five new mini-bosses. There’s one of each type of weapon, a full new armour set and a bunch of new magic rings to collect too. Players can add a new section to their shop for showcasing interdimensional wares (you’d think they’d be fancy enough on their own), and there’ll be a few new customers to meet and sell to, and a new NPC called The Trader. There’ll also be a new class of ‘Trick Weapons’, each one powerful, but with some kind of drawback. There’ll be ten of them to find.

It sounds like a solid slab of new stuff to do. While John was enthusiastic in his Moonlighter review, I felt that the game had good bones, but not enough meat on them. The free updates released since then have addressed those complaints well, adding a New Game+ mode, more dungeon variety, more loot and even a bit more story and lore to dig into. Digital Sun have done well supporting the game, and while it will never replace Recettear in my heart, I don’t mind that it’s set up shop just next-door. Sometimes a little competition is good for business.

Digital Sun aim to launch the new DLC this summer, but haven’t announced a price yet. Moonlighter is 40% off on Steam for the next 22 hours (at the time of writing), bringing it down to £9.29/€11.99/£11.99. This includes all the free updates to date. The game is published by 11 Bit Studios.

