Remnant From The Ashes ends the world in August

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th April 2019 / 1:50PM

Gunfire Games, the makers of Darksiders III, will return once more to the end of the world in August with Remnant: From The Ashes. I suppose surviving the collapse of THQ, as Gunfire founding members did after Vigil Games went down with THQ, could give you a bit of an doomy mindset. This time, we’re not gods or avatars of universal forces as much as just plain ol’ people trying to survive the end of the world by shooting monsters. August 20th is the released date, publishers Perfect World have announced yesterday. They’ve whipped together a new trailer to show some of the fantasy fisticuffs too.

Don’t mind the treefolk. That’s just the Root, a mob of “interdimensional beings” who’ve arrived on our Earth and turfed most of us out. As apocalypses go, outlandish ones are increasingly becoming pleasant escapist fantasies distracting from the horrorhell actually awaiting us.

Remnant sounds like a third-person shooter of an action-RPG, with classes and loads of loot and procedurally-generated levels and many monsters to mash and co-op for up to three players. They throw the word “survival” around too, though I don’t think that means it’s within the survival game genre as much as monsters will try to eat you and you will not survive if they do eat you. See the game’s site for more information, though not much more.

Remnant: From The Ashes is coming to Steam on August 20th.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

