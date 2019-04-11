Jonesing for adventure: Pathway released

Doctor Jones, Jones, calling Doctor Jones, they’ve made a new video game inspired by your adventures and you might want to intervene. I know, I know, it belongs in a museum but you try telling Chucklefish that. The publishers of Stardew Valley and Wargroove today opened bidding on Robotality’s Pathway, a turn-based tactical RPG adventure doodad travelling across Northern Africa to thwart Nazis and secure mysterious treasures.

Doctor Jones, Doctor Jones log on now

(Log on now!)

Right so, it’s 1936 and the Nazis are advancing their plans, which in the cheery world of make-believe are more to do with collecting magical treasure than the actual horrors they wrought. Here we come, building a team of class-based adventurers to thwart them, gallivanting around Northern Africa on an overworld map sprinkled with story events and such while also battling them in turn-based tactical combat. Each go is procedurally-generated, though character experience and unlocks persist across runs.

So it looks a fair bit like Robotality’s previous Halfway, a bit FTL, Curious Expedition, a big bit Indiana Jones, a bit… here, watch this gameplay video and you’ll understand.

Pathway is out now on Steam, GOG, and Humble, priced at £13/€14/$16. See its site for more and all.

