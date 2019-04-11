Podcast: Goodbye to John and Alec

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

11th April 2019 / 6:00PM

Yes, that quiet sobbing you hear is coming from the RPS treehouse. Alec, one of the founders of this PC games infospout, left on Tuesday. And John, another founderer, is leaving later this month. The treehouse boards will creak no more with the weight of their knowledge. The branches of the great tree have sagged with sadness. Far below, the infinite sniffing of a great bear can be heard within the trunk. The last of the old guard is waving goodbye. But we grabbed them for one last Electronic Wireless Show, and forced them to tell us some of their proudest moments, and to pass on their combined wisdom of over a decade in games journalism. They might be off, but the vast, sprawling treehouse they’ve built will remain, strong and flourishing.

(If you’re wondering “where is episode 77?” please remain calm. It was our live podcast, but don’t worry, we’ll upload that soon as well.)

You can listen on Spotify or just listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, and thank god it’s not going anywhere because honestly I just couldn’t cope if it also left us.

Links:

Alec is already gone :(

The secret history of Rock Paper Shotgun

Telstar, the song that definitely started it all

RPS was once staunchly anti-ocean

John’s interview with Peter Molyneux

Godus’ undelivered promises

Bryan Henderson, the winner of Molyneux’s weird Curiousity cube, was forgotten

What it’s like to interview someone like Ken Levine

Gone Home is a tale of two dads

Alec chooses his “least worst” writing

RPS’ stance on misogyny

John writing about the death of his Dad, Hugh

Have you played… Windows Solitaire?

John’s Dos and Don’ts

Horace is our infinite bear mascot who is drawn by John

