Podcast: Goodbye to John and Alec
Yes, that quiet sobbing you hear is coming from the RPS treehouse. Alec, one of the founders of this PC games infospout, left on Tuesday. And John, another founderer, is leaving later this month. The treehouse boards will creak no more with the weight of their knowledge. The branches of the great tree have sagged with sadness. Far below, the infinite sniffing of a great bear can be heard within the trunk. The last of the old guard is waving goodbye. But we grabbed them for one last Electronic Wireless Show, and forced them to tell us some of their proudest moments, and to pass on their combined wisdom of over a decade in games journalism. They might be off, but the vast, sprawling treehouse they’ve built will remain, strong and flourishing.
(If you’re wondering “where is episode 77?” please remain calm. It was our live podcast, but don’t worry, we’ll upload that soon as well.)
Links:
The secret history of Rock Paper Shotgun
Telstar, the song that definitely started it all
RPS was once staunchly anti-ocean
John’s interview with Peter Molyneux
Bryan Henderson, the winner of Molyneux’s weird Curiousity cube, was forgotten
What it’s like to interview someone like Ken Levine
Gone Home is a tale of two dads
Alec chooses his “least worst” writing
John writing about the death of his Dad, Hugh
Have you played… Windows Solitaire?
