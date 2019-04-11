The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Tiny Tanks looks like big fun, out today

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

11th April 2019 / 11:03AM

I love the smell of silly multiplayer games in the morning, and Tiny Tanks reeks (of a good time). It’s an online or local multiplayer tank ’em up where you spend most of your time trying to blow each other up, and some of your time seeing who can jump the highest. Or dodge a big laser.

It’s due out on early access at 5pm UK time today, so now’s the time to start assembling a crew.

Tiny Tanks caught my eye with its crispy minimalism, then locked my eye up and started prodding it with multiple game modes and modifiers. Like so:

I’m mostly going off that trailer because I can’t find a list of game modes, but it looks like tanks can assert their dominance by coating the map in paint, punting other tanks off cliffs, or jumping real high. There are modifiers in the mix, too, letting tanks duke it out in such common conditions as snow, darkness, or low gravity.

You can apply up to three modifiers to each map, which lets developers LeadFollow Games boast about “hundreds of game modes and modifier combinations”. That’s technically correct, but more usefully correct is that it will have seven of each at launch.

I’m reminded of playing on Fretta servers in Garry’s Mod, where you jump into a different stupid mini-game every fifteen minutes. Part of the magic there lay in seeing the source engine get stretched in a hundred different directions, but this might capture some of the same spirit.

I’d be surprised if even the basic battling isn’t funny. If the sight of anonymous tanks being punted off cliffs can make me grin, punting my pal Dan should make me cackle.

The full launch is planned for “between spring and summer 2020”, by which time the devs will have added more maps, modes and modifiers, plus a level editor.

Tiny Tanks will be available at 5pm UK time/9am Pacific on Steam for £7/$9/€9.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Risk Of Rain 2 is much less than the sum of its parts

For now

Jonesing for adventure: Pathway released

5

Fortnite treasure map knife loading screen location - where to find the Battle Star

Fortnite settings and controls: best key binds for PC, screen resolution changes

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Risk Of Rain 2 is much less than the sum of its parts

For now

Jonesing for adventure: Pathway released

5

Fortnite treasure map knife loading screen location - where to find the Battle Star

Fortnite settings and controls: best key binds for PC, screen resolution changes