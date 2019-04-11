Yakuza Kiwami 2 bodyslams PC in May

Gaming’s best dads will return to dispense fatherly advice and bodyslam baddies in Yakuza Kiwami 2 this May, Sega confirmed today. Kiryu and Majima will bring more crime melodrama, more minigames, more daft quests, more japes, and more mobsters whipping their jackets and shirts off in one single dramatic movement to reveal their tattoos when it’s go time. This remake of 2006’s Yakuza 2 is the latest in Sega’s mobster/father brawler-RPG series, though we’ve still not seen Yakuza 6 on PC – or any of the other games from previous console generations. The point is, we’ll hear more men shout “KIRYYYYUUUUU!”

This news isn’t a surprise, given that Kiwami 2 was recently seen listed for PC by a ratings board, but now it’s officially official.

“When a single gunshot takes out the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, Kazuma Kiryu must journey to Sotenbori, Osaka, to broker peace between rivalling clans,” Sega explain in their blurb. “Kiryu is pulled back into the life he desperately wanted to leave as he faces the ambitious Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, who will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon…”

In short, Kiryu will again split his time between posing dramatically while growling about duty and doing side-quests to delight children. Most importantly, Yakuza 0’s cabaret club management minigame returns. I have played that minigame for so many more hours than was necessary.

Kiwami 2 is the first in the series on PC to be built upon the updated Dragon engine from Yakuza 6, which I remember mostly for making hundreds of swirly particle effects when Kiryu powers up to wrestle a fool but I’m sure does other prettiness too.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming to Steam on May 9th, priced at £25/€30/$30.

If you’re new to the series and want to hear what it’s like coming in fresh, that’s the position our boy Brendy was in before he had a go then wrote a glowing Yakuza Kiwami review.