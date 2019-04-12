To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “An endangered marsupial” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.

1. Where this picture was taken

2. A word with Venetian origins and East European associations

3. Hunted and worn by colonial hunters

4. The creature represented by these minis

5. A German mount in World of Tanks

6. They are big fans of the chap on the pedestal

7. A word that links these three individuals

8. The city where you’d find this museum

9. This memorial marks the location of one

10. A Mesoamerican board game

11. England’s first coffee house opened during this period

12. Sailor responsible for ship’s cat?

13. There’s one in this picture

14. On the footplate of this loco, a worrying odour

15. Where RH and MM tied the knot?

16. Abducted in 1614

17. An international named train that relied on EMUs like this one

18. Anthony Burgess owned one

19. A U-boat victim commemorated on a 2008 postage stamp

20. One of this country’s main exports

21. A muscle with a professional interest in pins and needles?

22. This aircraft crashed close to it

23. A word that links Imperial Airways, Cockburn Island, and ancient Egypt

24. An endangered marsupial

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Words ending in “tum” (Dr. Breen)

A1 Momentum (phuzz)

A2 Quantum (Dr. Breen)

B2 Arboretum (Dr. Breen)

A3 Scutum (Dr. Breen)

A4 Ultimatum (phuzz)

Mice (Dr. Breen)

B1 Yellow-necked mouse (Gothnak)

C1 Algerian mouse (unacom)

D1 Harvest mouse (phuzz)

E1 Knockout mouse (phlebas)

E2 Bolam’s mouse (phlebas)

Laudanum (Dr. Breen)

C2 The Moonstone (AFKAMC)

D2 Clockwork Empires (Gothnak)

D3 Tincture (Dr. Breen, ylla)

E3 Asterix (phlebas)

E4 Stephen Maturin (Artiforg)

Things found in bottles (Dr. Breen, ylla)

B3 Cork (Gothnak)

B4 Skyrocket (AFKAMC, Rorschach617, phuzz)

A5 Whiskey (Dr. Breen)

B5 Message (phlebas, ylla)

C5 Poison (Artiforg)

Medgar Evers (Dr. Breen)

C3 Bob Dylan (Artiforg)

C4 2332 Margaret Walker Alexander Drive (Dr. Breen)

D4 University of Mississippi (Teek)

D5 Byron De La Beckwith (Dr. Breen)

E5 USNS Medgar Evers (fitzevan)