Mortal Kombat 11 characters list: Kitana, D'Vhora, all characters confirmed roster so far

As we edge ever closer to the release date for Mortal Kombat 11, another Kombat Kast has aired for Mortal Kombat 11 and we now have official confirmation that Kitana will be in the game. Many of the 25 or so characters have been revealed so far, but a couple are still yet to have been given some screen time. Given that information tends to get a bit muddied with character reveals for fighting games, I thought I’d put a collection together of the characters that have been officially revealed, as well as who is likely to be joining the roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 character guide

In this guide, we will go over all of the characters revealed so far, including an overview of the type of character they are, some of their special moves, and any other relevant information about those characters leading up to release. Some are base moves that are shared across all of that character’s loadouts, but there are some unique ones that can be built around.

Mortal Kombat 11 will be released on PC through Steam on 23rd April 2019 and you can find out more about the game itself and what’s to come in our Mortal Kombat 11 round-up guide, including details on the game’s preorder bonus, the various game features, and more.

Kitana

We’ve barely seen the character yet, but Kitana resembles classic look – fans and all. Sadly the TV spot doesn’t show off any in-game footage of Kitana, but she featured as part of this week’s Kombat Kast – the stream that NetherRealm use to show off new characters and what they can do in great detail. Kitana has had some rather extensive work done on her since the last Mortal Kombat when it comes to her animations, and the various ways she can use her fans in combat make her highly versatile.

D’Vorah

The first confirmed returning character that debuted in Mortal Kombat X, D’Vorah was exclusively revealed to Inside Xbox as part of their recent coverage. While we don’t know what her allegiances are in Mortal Kombat 11, she was Kotal Khan’s second in command, using bugs and insects to tear apart her foes. As a zoning character, her multiple forms can spit out all types of creepy crawlies in all manner of configurations. Her insect arms help with close combat moves as well, but there was also footage of her dying, before coming back as another bug that has its own moves. It all sounds crazy and I kinda love that.

Liu Kang

Lui Kang has been the same as he’s been since Mortal Kombat II, in that he has the same base special moves – the fireballs, the flying kick, and the bicycle kick. This time he can combine these attacks to create crushing blows, such as using the flying kick at full screen after an opponent has been hit with an aerial fireball. His nunchucks are also back, but they augment his close-range combos. He also has the power to fire himself up to hit enemies harder, and can teleport for the first time.

Cetrion

A brand new character, Cetrion is an Elder Goddess that uses her power over elements to “fight the darkness”. Wielding earth, wind, water, and fire. She can use these both offensively and defensively. One move has her use a wall to block an incoming projectile attack, while a whole host of others are designed to be used at long range. Another uses boulders that circle around her, making getting close a slightly more perilous task, especially if one hit would end the round. She’s no slouch up close and can immobilise her opponent to leave them open to combos. Her Fatal Blow is also a ranged attack.

Kung Lao

In addition to his usual tricks of hat throwing and teleporting, Kung Lao has finally channelled his ancestor – the Great Kung Lao – who can help him execute some new moves. He is primarily a combo-heavy fighter, but his long range attacks are incredibly damaging and there are an awful lot of different ways to chuck the hat. One of the highlights is where he uses his fingers to paint a path for his hat to go and there are multiple patterns. He is also one of the characters that has a long wind-up time for certain moves, so by using a defensive bar, he can cancel that move.

Kollector

NetherRealm Studios finally used the C to K gag for a character’s name. Kollector is a servant of Shao Kahn second but a hoarder of immense wealth and status first. He’s also all arms, six of them in total, though two of them are holding up his satchel like a backpack. His lanterns can turn projectiles into slow-moving purple orbs that close in on his opponent, but he also has a thurible that he can also stretch outwards on a chain to smack into their skulls. The satchel contains all sorts of gizmos, such as glass bottles with green ichor inside, Chakras, sickles, and knives. If you name it, he probably has it.

Jax

Jax likes to punch things with his metal arms, and in Mortal Kombat 11, he can punch either your opponent, or them both together to charge them up. He can do various moves depending on how charged up the arms are, such as launch fireballs. Since most of his moves involve punching the opponent, charging them up is really easy to do. He also has familiar command grabs, such as the “Gotcha” grab, followed by multiple punches to the dome. He also has a sawn-off shotgun that he can fire to the gut,

Noob Saibot

Noob Saibot – the long-dead first “Sub-Zero” and the brother of the Sub-Zero we know and love, is a ninja under the control of the NetherRealm forces. He uses shadows to manoeuvre around the stage, attack his opponent, and warp his opponent through portals. He’s also armed with a sickle that he slashes his opponent with mid-combo. His combos emphasise the concept of juggling, with many moves setting up for followup attacks while the opponent is still airborne. While other characters certainly can juggle, his moves are geared towards putting players in that state more often than not.

Erron Black

This cowboy was a favourite of many during Mortal Kombat X and he’s back with a slightly decisive redesign this time around. Arguably he has the best looking throw in the game, but this gunslinger’s got some new tricks. While he’s definitely not Reptile, the appearance of some of the poison vial attacks seems to indicate that we may not see the scaly ninja for the first time in quite a while. His arsenal of guns are also used to great effect, setting up and finishing combos. Bear traps can also be deployed and kicked towards the opponent to hold them in place,

Jacqui Briggs

As the daughter of Jax, Jacqui Briggs is packing plenty of heat. She have specialised amplifiers for her punches and kicks, giving her melee attacks added speed and oomph. She can also fire off blue flames that damage over the time your opponent is exposed to their embers, rockets for when dealing with zoning opponents, or use her charges to generate walls from nothing. These walls do augment her main purpose, that of a brawler with large combo strings. She has a fair few grappling attacks, but is also unique in that she’s the only character so far that can counter a throw into her own throw. A lot of buzz is surrounding Jacqui’s redesign, so we’ll see if that translates into a popular character in the full game.

Kotal Kahn

While blood and the sun are still Kotal Kahn’s liquid of choice, he doesn’t seem to be completely bound by it in Mortal Kombat 11. He’s a grappler/brawler who wields a massive sword, that has a surprisingly large range, and from the looks of things he also has access to a number of command grabs. Another interesting thing he can do is erect totems that can buff his damage output, use the blood spilled from an opponent to refill his life bar, or refill his stamina. These are also stackable. Oh, and on top of all that, he can turn also into a panther, but not in an “Animality” kind of way – at least I hope not. That would be very silly.

Cassie Cage

The daughter of both Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade was a fan favourite in Mortal Kombat X and her return here shows more of why she takes after both her parents. Wise-cracking, nut-kicking, and packing plenty of guns and gadgets, she’s still a badass – just now she has a drone that can follow her to bank attacks from. She’s also inherited some of her father’s shadowy powers, or whatever that green stuff is.

Kano

Kano wasn’t revealed during the community reveal, instead turning up at a Brazilian event a few weeks later. He later featured during Cassie Cage’s reveal trailer where we saw plenty of the Aussie brawler’s acrobatics. The leader of the Black Dragon is a thorn in the Special Forces’ side, able to fire lasers from his eye and has plenty of combos that introduce . Kano will have a skin for Brazilian players.

Johnny Cage

Mr Hollywood himself is back, using a combination of punches and kicks that would make Jean Claude Van Damm blush. Other highlights include the nut-punch, his shadow projection moves, and even making his stunt double hold down an opponent so he can hit them.

Jade

Princess Kitana’s humble servant, last seen getting brutally killed by Sindel in Mortal Kombat 9, is now sporting a hint of Revenant about her. She uses her pole to impale enemies and deflect projectiles, as well as bladed stars and knives, and her signature green aura to pull off swift moves. Her fatality also cements the fact that NetherRealm really hate eyeballs.

Kabal

Teased during the Mortal Kombat 11 community reveal stream, Kabal is a returning favourite of many Mortal Kombat fans thanks to his high speed and hook blades. During the Kombat Cast, NetherRealm confirmed that his special moves are unique to Mortal Kombat 11 in that they don’t need to be amplified necessarily to covert into a combo. His fatality is also one of the more darkly comic, and utterly gruesome ones, so proceed to watch the video with extreme caution.

Scorpion

It seems like a given that Scorpion would be in a Mortal Kombat game, but there was one game where he wasn’t – Mortal Kombat 3. That said, his inclusion in the original teaser trailer confirmed it. Armed with his iconic spear-chain thing and swords, the ninja-turned-Hellspawn has had a heck of a journey in this reestablished timeline. During the beta period, he fast became a favourite.

Raiden

Also shown in the teaser trailer, Raiden seems to be the primary focus of the new timeline. The Elder God of thunder has been through the wars and has been a little unstable ever since. He uses electricity, teleportation, and a superman dive (which to this day nobody has worked out what he’s even saying), meaning that he can cover a lot of space. As such, Raiden’s a bit of an all-rounder.

Baraka

Thank goodness for the time travel nonsense that has been hinted at for the story, because otherwise we’d never see Baraka again. Killed during the storyline of Mortal Kombat X by D’vorah, Baraka’s return is one series fans have been clambering for. He fights with arm blades that he can shred for a projectile, or swipe in various, vicious ways.

Skarlet

Ever since she was made playable in Mortal Kombat (9) via its DLC, Skarlet has been a favourite for quite a number of people. Making her main roster debut, Skarlet seems to have taken a more witch-like appearance. She excels at using blood to inflict pain and suffering on her opponents. Skarlet will have a character skin themed around Russia.

Sub-Zero

The only fighter who has been present in every single main-line Mortal Kombat game, in one way or another. Sub-Zero’s freezing moves and Lin Kuei training have made him infamous thanks to his ESRB making fatality from the original Mortal Kombat. His moveset includes sliding around, as well as various ways to inflict damage with the power of ice..

Sonya Blade

In Mortal Kombat X, she was the general of the Special Forces. Here she’s still the same ass-kicking veteran who uses gymnastics and projectiles to inflict serious pain on her foes. Sonya got some special attention here, as she will be voiced by none other than (as of the time of writing) current WWE RAW Women’s Champion – Ronda Rousey.

Geras

The first new character confirmed as playable, Geras controls the sands of time, meaning that he’s the first fighting game character in history to mess around with the round timer. On top of that, he can slam opponents into walls of sand, as well as punch and charge his way through foes. It’s highly likely he’s related in some way to the game’s boss character – Kronika.

Shao Kahn

Given that canonically, Shao Khan isn’t alive anymore, this seems like a bit of an odd choice, though he isn’t the first one to defy death in this way. However this rendition of Shao Kahn seems more dragon-like in appearance, and is only available through a pre-order bonus. It’s unclear if he’ll follow the same path as Goro did in Mortal Kombat X where he was a pre-order character that was later made available to buy as DLC, but it seems somewhat likely.

Unconfirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Even though there are quite a few characters confirmed, there’s still plenty of others in the game that have not been announced just yet. You’ll have seen plenty of rumours of character lists, but most are unsubstantiated. That said, the menus of Mortal Kombat 11, as well as some trailers, hinted at some other characters. Most have been confirmed since the first build where plenty of these characters were shown, but there are still a couple missing:

Rain – Has artwork present in the “Konquer” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11.

– Has artwork present in the “Konquer” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11. Smoke – Has artwork present in the “Characters” option in the menus of Mortal Kombat 11. This artwork could also have been referencing Noob Saibot however, so this one is inconclusive.

There are also a couple of characters who definitely feature in the story, but may not be playable characters.

Shinnok – Features in the story mode introduction, though it’s unclear if he’ll be playable as his head got lopped off.

– Features in the story mode introduction, though it’s unclear if he’ll be playable as his head got lopped off. Kronika – Is present in the story but is confirmed not to be a playable character, but rather a boss character.

Confirmed DLC characters in Mortal Kombat 11

Announcing that six characters would be coming after the game’s release this early will leave a sour taste in the mouth, but one of them has been confirmed. We’ll bring you the others when they’re revealed.

Shang Tsung – Trusted magician and servant of Shao Kahn, Shang Tsung is sporting his original Mortal Kombat wisened-monk design. He was able to transform into opponents, unleash fireballs, and steal the souls of his opponents.

Those are all the current character reveals and the rumoured additions for Mortal Kombat 11. With around 25 characters in total in the base game, there are only a couple more that could be revealed. Check back to find out, “Who’s Next”.