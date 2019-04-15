The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Have You Played... Tomb Raider (2013)?

Tomb Raider's re-reboot was a big mood

Alice Liguori

Video Person

15th April 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Tomb Raider’s reboot hit us the same year I started university, so emotions were already riding high, but as soon as I dove into Lara’s world once more I felt a little more at ease. I don’t think she felt more at ease, due to all the horrific deaths I accidentally put her through, but I really needed to hang out with an old friend during a massive change in my life, so her re-appearance was a welcome one.

This new entry explorers yet another origin story for the daughter of a rich man turning into an icon. It seems the children of rich men always turn to a life of fighting the big bad, so it was probably either become a hardened adventurer to unravel the secrets of Yamatai or turn into a British member of the Batfamily. We see Lara cry over killing a deer one minute and then absolutely not caring about slaughtering five men in one go the next. To be honest, while it’s not incredibly coherent, it is a big mood.

The re-reboot focuses on Lara not quite being the tomb raider we all know and love, and certainly not the same one from 2008’s Underworld. She’s a girl in over her head trying to rescue her friends and escape an island that seems out to get them, all while being hunted by a seemingly unstoppable cult. Not too dissimilar to my time at university, then. It still has much of what you expect from a Tomb Raider game, namely puzzles and exploration, but has a primary focus on survival and stealth, which was something the reboot brought in fresh, and set the tone for the two follow up entries.

I was apprehensive about another Tomb Raider reboot, but I remember the warm and fuzzy feelings I got from spending time with a more real Lara Croft. She shows more vulnerability than I ever remembered encountering in previous games, and I don’t just mean the absolutely horrific deaths, which I do think were on the border of A Bit Too Much.

As origin stories go, I think this is one of my favourites. It’s a story that has stuck with me for a long, long time, and I’m going to play Shadow Of the Tomb Raider some time soon, I promise. Lara’s one of my dearest friends, and one of the reasons I felt comfortable getting into games, as I’ve always wanted to be a badass explorer. Actually once, I was an explorer. And explorer scout, sure, but if you use your imagination a little bit and maybe squint, they’re basically the same thing.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris

Spearless

16

Wot I Think: Tomb Raider

Grave

254

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is fighting the apocalypse

7

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider coming in September

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Tranquil bird flight simulator Feather soars into stores

4

Letters – A Written Adventure is an upcoming wordplay puzzle game

Elite Dangerous’ next update wants to help onboard new players

27

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: serene survival, dystopic directives, and fashionable fighting

2