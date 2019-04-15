The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Overwatch goes co-op again tomorrow in the Storm Rising event

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

15th April 2019 / 7:31PM

Another time-limited co-op mission lands tomorrow in Overwatch, telling yet another tale of the sci-fi super-team’s past. Similar to last year’s Retribution event, it looks to be another four-player romp, this time with Genji, Mercy, Winston and Tracer on the trail of Talon money-mech Maximilian. While I doubt the level will contain half the car-chases and dramatic duels shown in the trailer below, it should give us another, brief glimpse at a parallel timeline where Overwatch was a single-player/co-op game. The event runs from April 16th to May 6th, and launches alongside a swarm of new character skins.

It’s a pity that Blizzard make all their co-op content time-limited. While perhaps outpaced by recent free-to-play battle royale shooters, I feel the game has enough players to enable both competitive and cooperative play. They’ve built a good few missions too, including some fun Halloween events. The Storm Rising mission will take players to the streets of Havana, weaving in and around buildings, and featuring a range of Talon grunts to chew through. I’m simultaneously hoping that they do let players ride hoverbikes as shown in the trailer, but also know that if they do, it’ll break my heart when the mission disappears on May 6th.

While co-op overwatching may be a twice-annual event instead of a regular fixture, loot boxes and their contents are forever. Blizzard have been teasing the new cosmetics in the coming update for a while now, and they include a regrettably restrained lab outfit for Moira (nothing will ever top her glam costume) and an even more straight-laced Soldier 76 in formal regalia. There are some good costumes, though, including this very anime makeover for Bastion (based on the evil sea-dwelling bots D.Va fights) and, of course, Junkrat getting down with the clown.

Oh, and the hamster gets sunglasses and gold highlights on his mech.

Storm Rising hits the streets of Havana in Overwatch tomorrow, April 16th, and will run until May 6th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Overwatch

Heroic effort

120

Overwatch: Sombra abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play Overwatch's hacker

13

Overwatch: Ana abilities and strategy tips

11

Overwatch: Tracer Abilities And Strategy Tips

Overwatch character guides

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Summer Games Done Quick 2019 announces June schedule

KeyWe is an adorable co-op puzzler about two tiny postmasters

Eldritch rises once more with the free Reanimated update

2

Annwn: The Otherworld is The Sentinel with Celtic ghosts and a demo

7